Avnet Increases Quarterly Dividend by 9.1% and Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

The Board has also scheduled Avnet’s Annual Shareholder Meeting for Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PST/Arizona time. In consideration of the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, meaning shareholders can attend either virtually via live webcast or in person at Avnet’s Corporate Headquarters located at: 2211 South 47 th Street, Phoenix, Ariz. 85034. The record date for determining the common shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting has been set at the close of business on September 20, 2021.

