Avnet Introduces Indoor Air Quality Sensor HAT for Raspberry Pi for Rapid Prototyping

Sensor HAT based on Renesas ZMOD4410 module accelerates design of products requiring indoor air quality measurement capabilities
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avnet--Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced the availability of a specialized sensor HAT* for Raspberry Pi. The Avnet-designed evaluation, development and quick-prototyping tool is intended for engineering professionals who need quick development of commercial, industrial, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning products requiring advanced indoor air quality measurement capabilities.
The HAT features an on-board calibrated Renesas ZMOD4410 sensor that measures the concentrations of total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) from parts-per-billion to parts-per-million and can estimate carbon dioxide (eCO2) levels. These are important indicators for monitoring indoor air quality. All sensors are electrically and chemically (gas) tested with lab calibration data stored in each ZMOD4410 sensor’s built-in nonvolatile memory.
In addition to the ZMOD4410 sensor, the HAT incorporates a Renesas HS3001 high-precision relative humidity and temperature sensor, along with software-controlled status LEDs. Connection points are also available to measure the ZMOD4410 active current consumption, which is useful when integrating the sensor and its software into products powered by extended life batteries.
“The Raspberry Pi HAT form factor provides an ideal platform for all rapid prototyping, evaluation and proof-of-concept products,” said Jim Beneke, vice president of products and emerging technologies, Avnet. “Potential applications range from air/health monitoring systems, smart home appliances, smart thermostats, smart speakers and smart fans to smoke alarms, vacuum cleaners, garage openers, security systems, HVAC controls, air purifiers and building automation.”
“The ZMOD4410 indoor air quality platform is available in four software configurations providing various sensor behaviors targeting unique applications indoors,” said Uwe Guenther, senior director, Sensing Solutions, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit, Renesas. “Combining Avnet’s market-leading Raspberry PI solution with Renesas’ sensing expertise helps customers accelerate time to market for products with highly accurate indoor air quality measurement capabilities.”
Avnet provides a pre-compiled test application that runs on the Raspberry Pi operation system and can measure TVOC and eCO2 out of the box. The application is built with Renesas’ proprietary licensed algorithms. For production purposes, customers may obtain the algorithms directly from Renesas under terms of their software license agreement.
The Avnet-designed sensor HAT for Raspberry Pi, named AES-RHSEN-ZM44-G, is available in the Americas today for $49.95. Learn more about the kit here.
*HAT stands for “hardware attached on top,” a hardware specification for add-on modules for the Raspberry Pi model B+. HATs have several advantages compared to older add-on modules for the Raspberry Pi, such as no soldering required — just plug it onto the Raspberry Pi.
