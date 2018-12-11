SimplePlus significantly reduces product development cycle
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LCD?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#LCDlt;/agt;--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced the
release of SimplePlus Display Solutions globally. SimplePlus is a unique
platform that simplifies the process of customizing LCD touch display
solutions for applications spanning markets which include industrial
automation, medical, transportation, and more. No matter the
application, SimplePlus provides the ability to meet user experience
requirements without placing time to market and budget at risk.
SimplePlus is proven to significantly shorten product development cycles
by delivering customers their first working unit within 48 hours,
instead of the typical weeks or months for traditional samples. As a
result, product designers and engineers can reduce the total development
time significantly.
“User experience can make or break a product, yet the experience is
often traded to meet time-to-market constraints. With Avnet SimplePlus
Display Solutions, developers do not have to sacrifice user experience
for a quality product,” said Scott MacDonald, global president Avnet
Integrated. “This new offering by Avnet underscores our commitment to
innovation and constantly developing new ways to effectively guide new
products to market, through each stage of the product lifecycle.”
SimplePlus is a custom touch display platform, leveraging Avnet’s
know-how and experience earned designing thousands of display solutions
over decades. Avnet cuts delivery time in half, while giving customers
the power to customize their user experience. SimplePlus is a complete
solution which includes the LCD module, touch, custom cover lens with
different surface treatment and bonding options. In addition, Avnet
provides different mechanical design and integration options such as
gaskets, plastic and metal frames. Testing and regulatory guidance
further helps to deliver a trusted solution to market on-time.
Because SimplePlus is configurable, the platform can be adapted to meet
the specific needs of any customer, regardless of the industry. For
example, a medical device company trying to develop a custom display
that meets both user experience and industry requirements can leverage
the SimplePlus platform to more quickly bring a new product to market.
Or, if an industrial equipment manufacturer needed to protect their
touch screen display solution from precipitation, dust and sunlight
glare, SimplePlus would allow them to work with Avnet to develop the
custom solution required by their deployment environment.
SimplePlus is just one of the mays ways Avnet Integrated helps customers
get their products to market efficiently. Avnet Integrated delivers
embedded, display and data center solutions from end-to-end or anywhere
in between. With unparalleled capability, technology expertise, and
global reach, everything we do is focused on allowing our customers to
do what they do best. Simply put, you innovate, we’ll integrate.
