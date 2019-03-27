Updated board includes new features for industrial applications and

wider market reach

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Just one year after introducing its successful Ultra96 development

board, Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, has released the new

Ultra96-V2 to power industrial-grade Artificial Intelligence (AI) and

Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Complete with an updated radio

module that enables engineers to extend their reach into new markets,

Avnet’s Ultra96-V2 is an ideal platform for smart home, automotive,

industrial controls and many other applications.

“The Ultra96-V2 board offers engineers and makers a very price

competitive development platform for rapidly prototyping the next

breakthroughs in AI, IoT, robotics and beyond,” said Bryan Fletcher,

technical marketing director, Avnet. “Avnet is proud to support the

96Boards initiative by bringing new performance, additional

power-savings, and programmable logic advances to this community of Arm

experts and enthusiasts.”

The Ultra96-V2 enhances the capabilities of the 96Boards community with

a range of peripherals and acceleration engines in the programmable

logic not available from other offerings. Like its predecessor, the

Ultra96-V2 is an Arm-based, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+™ MPSoC development

board built on the Linaro 96Boards Consumer Edition (CE) specification.

The 96Boards are open source development platforms that can be used by

system software developers for software applications, hardware devices

and kernel programming for operating systems.

Engineers can now extend the market reach of their innovations globally

with the Ultra96-V2’s new feature – a Wi-Fi / Bluetooth radio module

from Microchip that is Agency Certified in more than 75 countries.

Wireless options include 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 5 Low Energy

support.

Avnet also updated all components on the Ultra96-V2 to allow industrial

temperature grade options so that the board can operate in harsh

industrial applications. Additional power control and monitoring is also

possible with Infineon’s integrated power management ICs (PMICS)

designed for tight board space requirements.

“Ultra96-V2 allows the 96Boards community members to explore

programmable logic to accelerate software. Software engineers’ C, C++,

and OpenCL algorithms can be compiled into the FPGA portion of the Zynq

UltraScale+ MPSoC to achieve massive parallelism and really high

performance,” said Tomas Evensen, CTO of Embedded Software at Xilinx.

Technical Specifications

The Ultra96-V2 features include:



  • Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZU3EG A484


  • Micron 2 GB (512M x32) LPDDR4 Memory


  • Delkin 16 GB microSD card + adapter


  • PetaLinux environment available for download


  • Microchip Wi-Fi / Bluetooth


  • Mini DisplayPort (MiniDP or mDP)


  • 1x USB 3.0 Type Micro-B upstream port


  • 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0 Type A downstream ports


  • 40-pin 96Boards Low-speed expansion header


  • 60-pin 96Boards High-speed expansion header


  • 85mm x 54mm form factor


  • Linaro 96Boards Consumer Edition compatible

The platform comes as a complete development kit including:



  • Ultra96-V2 development board


  • 16 GB microSD card + adapter


  • Voucher for SDSoC license from Xilinx


  • Quick-start instruction card

The Ultra96-V2 development board will be available in May for $249. For

more information and how to pre-order today, visit http://avnet.me/NewUltra96V2.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Follow

Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect

with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

Connect

with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Maureen O’Leary

Avnet

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

480-643-7499

Jamie Ernst

Brodeur Partners, for Avnet

jernst@brodeur.com

480-308-0286

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles