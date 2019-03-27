Updated board includes new features for industrial applications and
wider market reach
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Just one year after introducing its successful Ultra96 development
board, Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, has released the new
Ultra96-V2 to power industrial-grade Artificial Intelligence (AI) and
Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Complete with an updated radio
module that enables engineers to extend their reach into new markets,
Avnet’s Ultra96-V2 is an ideal platform for smart home, automotive,
industrial controls and many other applications.
“The Ultra96-V2 board offers engineers and makers a very price
competitive development platform for rapidly prototyping the next
breakthroughs in AI, IoT, robotics and beyond,” said Bryan Fletcher,
technical marketing director, Avnet. “Avnet is proud to support the
96Boards initiative by bringing new performance, additional
power-savings, and programmable logic advances to this community of Arm
experts and enthusiasts.”
The Ultra96-V2 enhances the capabilities of the 96Boards community with
a range of peripherals and acceleration engines in the programmable
logic not available from other offerings. Like its predecessor, the
Ultra96-V2 is an Arm-based, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+™ MPSoC development
board built on the Linaro 96Boards Consumer Edition (CE) specification.
The 96Boards are open source development platforms that can be used by
system software developers for software applications, hardware devices
and kernel programming for operating systems.
Engineers can now extend the market reach of their innovations globally
with the Ultra96-V2’s new feature – a Wi-Fi / Bluetooth radio module
from Microchip that is Agency Certified in more than 75 countries.
Wireless options include 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 5 Low Energy
support.
Avnet also updated all components on the Ultra96-V2 to allow industrial
temperature grade options so that the board can operate in harsh
industrial applications. Additional power control and monitoring is also
possible with Infineon’s integrated power management ICs (PMICS)
designed for tight board space requirements.
“Ultra96-V2 allows the 96Boards community members to explore
programmable logic to accelerate software. Software engineers’ C, C++,
and OpenCL algorithms can be compiled into the FPGA portion of the Zynq
UltraScale+ MPSoC to achieve massive parallelism and really high
performance,” said Tomas Evensen, CTO of Embedded Software at Xilinx.
Technical Specifications
The Ultra96-V2 features include:
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZU3EG A484
Micron 2 GB (512M x32) LPDDR4 Memory
Delkin 16 GB microSD card + adapter
PetaLinux environment available for download
Microchip Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
Mini DisplayPort (MiniDP or mDP)
1x USB 3.0 Type Micro-B upstream port
2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0 Type A downstream ports
40-pin 96Boards Low-speed expansion header
60-pin 96Boards High-speed expansion header
85mm x 54mm form factor
Linaro 96Boards Consumer Edition compatible
The platform comes as a complete development kit including:
Ultra96-V2 development board
16 GB microSD card + adapter
Voucher for SDSoC license from Xilinx
Quick-start instruction card
The Ultra96-V2 development board will be available in May for $249. For
more information and how to pre-order today, visit http://avnet.me/NewUltra96V2.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow
Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect
with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect
with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
Contacts
Media Contacts
Maureen O’Leary
Avnet
480-643-7499
Jamie Ernst
Brodeur Partners, for Avnet
480-308-0286