Digital payment option adds flexibility for customers bringing new

technology to market

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BitCoin?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#BitCoinlt;/agt;--Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions company, is working with BitPay,

the largest global blockchain payment provider, to accept cryptocurrency

for products and services. Today’s developers are looking for

flexibility as they take their products to market, and this announcement

provides our customers with more convenient ways to complete their

financial transactions.

“We’re working with BitPay to facilitate secure blockchain payments for

all types of customers so they can focus on developing their products,

not how to pay for them. Whether it’s Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, we can

handle it,” said Sunny Trinh, vice president of demand creation, Avnet.

When a customer elects to make a purchase with Bitcoin (BTC) or Bitcoin

Cash (BCH), Avnet will work with BitPay to verify the funds, process the

order and complete the transaction. Avnet and BitPay will also have the

ability to manage and process cryptocurrency requests outside the U.S.

on a country-by-country basis. BitPay processes more than $1 billion

annually from thousands of merchants and B2B customers globally.

“As one of the largest global technology solution providers on the

Fortune 500 list, Avnet is truly an innovative company that listens to

the needs of their customers, as demonstrated by their decision to

accept bitcoin payments,” said Sonny Singh, chief commercial officer, BitPay.

“Not only is paying with bitcoin easier and faster than with credit

cards and bank wires, it is less expensive and acceptance of it is

growing. I predict Avnet will attract many new blockchain-focused

customers from around the world that want to take advantage of paying

with bitcoin.”

Bitcoin transactions are on the rise, with at least 250,000 on-ledger

bitcoin transactions per day in 2019, according to Blockchain.com.

Avnet has already closed several multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency

transactions within the first month of accepting bitcoin. This includes

working with Bitcoin.com to develop a new hardware wallet that will

further enable cryptocurrency storage and provide the highest level of

security for transactions. To learn more, visit: https://www.avnet.com/BitPay.

By accepting bitcoin as a payment option, Avnet is continuing to break

down the barriers customers face when getting their ideas to market by

enabling easier access to its unique end-to-end ecosystem of design,

product, marketing and supply chain expertise at every stage of the

product lifecycle. This ecosystem,

comprised of small-scale specialists Farnell, Newark and element14;

design-focused Hackster.io; manufacturing solution provider Dragon

Innovation; and software and AI strategist Softweb Solutions; reduces

the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Follow

Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect

with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

Connect

with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is the pioneer and the most experienced company

in Bitcoin and blockchain payments. Its suite of products enables

businesses to send and receive cross border payments, also enabling

consumers to manage digital assets with the BitPay Wallet and turn

digital assets into dollars with the BitPay Prepaid Visa®

Card. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South

America and has raised over $70 million from leading investors including

Founders Fund, Index Ventures and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more

information visit https://bitpay.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Maureen O’Leary

Avnet

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

480-643-7499

Jamie Ernst

Brodeur Partners, for Avnet

jernst@brodeur.com

480-308-0286

Tom Hannaford

Wachsman, for BitPay

tom@wachsman.com

