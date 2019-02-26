Ethisphere Institute honors Avnet for its global leadership and
commitment to integrity
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ethical?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ethicallt;/agt;--Business growth thrives in environments where leadership clearly and
consistently focuses on guiding with purpose and integrity. For its
continued commitment to these core values, Avnet (Nasdaq:
AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, has been recognized as
one of the 2019
World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere® Institute,
a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical
business practices.
“We are honored to be named one of the world’s most ethical companies by
Ethisphere Institute for the sixth consecutive year,” said Bill Amelio,
Avnet CEO. “At Avnet, we are committed to building a purpose-driven
business model and culture that achieves our goals while supporting the
most pressing social, ethical and environmental causes. I want to thank
all of our employees, suppliers and customers who believe by doing good,
we really can make a difference in the world today.”
The award underscores Avnet’s commitment to prioritizing ethical
business practices. Recognized every year since 2014, Avnet’s
longstanding integrity and moral ethics underscore its business model,
philosophy and culture. This in turn inspires employees to reach further
and support customers and suppliers with products and services as well
as processes that promote fairness and the social good.
“Avnet is among a select group of companies where purpose is infused
into every aspect of their business,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive
Officer Timothy Erblich. “Avnet has once again proven its leadership on
societal issues and its ability to outperform in its industry. I
congratulate everyone at Avnet for being among the World’s Most Ethical
Companies.”
Ethics & Performance
Ethisphere’s annual practice of tracking how the stock prices of
publicly traded honorees compare to the Large Cap Index found that
listed 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the large cap
sector over five years by 14.4 percent and over three years by 10.5
percent.
Methodology & Scoring
The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the
Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics
Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way
to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and
standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive
sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all
aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and
ethics.
Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance
program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate
citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and
leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate
in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with
valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.
Honorees
The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
Best practices and insights from the 2019 honorees will be released in a
report and webcast in March and April of this year. Sign
up to receive the report.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow
Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect
with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect
with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing
the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate
character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep
expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using
data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and
measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement
through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and
provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics
Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be
found at: https://ethisphere.com.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
Contacts
Media Contacts
Avnet
Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499
Brodeur Partners, for Avnet
Jamie Ernst, 480-308-0286
Ethisphere Media Contact
Clea Nabozny, 480-397-2658