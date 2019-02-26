Ethisphere Institute honors Avnet for its global leadership and

commitment to integrity

consistently focuses on guiding with purpose and integrity. For its

continued commitment to these core values, Avnet (Nasdaq:

AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, has been recognized as

one of the 2019

World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere® Institute,

a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical

business practices.

“We are honored to be named one of the world’s most ethical companies by

Ethisphere Institute for the sixth consecutive year,” said Bill Amelio,

Avnet CEO. “At Avnet, we are committed to building a purpose-driven

business model and culture that achieves our goals while supporting the

most pressing social, ethical and environmental causes. I want to thank

all of our employees, suppliers and customers who believe by doing good,

we really can make a difference in the world today.”

The award underscores Avnet’s commitment to prioritizing ethical

business practices. Recognized every year since 2014, Avnet’s

longstanding integrity and moral ethics underscore its business model,

philosophy and culture. This in turn inspires employees to reach further

and support customers and suppliers with products and services as well

as processes that promote fairness and the social good.

“Avnet is among a select group of companies where purpose is infused

into every aspect of their business,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive

Officer Timothy Erblich. “Avnet has once again proven its leadership on

societal issues and its ability to outperform in its industry. I

congratulate everyone at Avnet for being among the World’s Most Ethical

Companies.”

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere’s annual practice of tracking how the stock prices of

publicly traded honorees compare to the Large Cap Index found that

listed 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the large cap

sector over five years by 14.4 percent and over three years by 10.5

percent.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the

Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics

Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way

to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and

standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive

sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all

aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and

ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance

program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate

citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and

leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate

in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with

valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.

Honorees

The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Best practices and insights from the 2019 honorees will be released in a

report and webcast in March and April of this year. Sign

up to receive the report.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing

the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate

character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep

expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using

data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and

measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement

through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and

provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics

Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be

found at: https://ethisphere.com.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

