Industry recognition affirms Avnet’s commitment to growth and

transformation

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ecosystem?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ecosystemlt;/agt;--FORTUNE magazine today named Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT)

among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” for 2019. This marks the 14th

time the global technology solutions provider has been recognized by

FORTUNE for its strong reputation. Based on a survey of executives,

directors and analysts, Avnet ranks among the most admired companies in

the category of “Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment.”

“Our core values inspire us to evolve, transform and deliver innovative

technology solutions that enable companies around the world to succeed,”

said Bill Amelio, Chief Executive Officer, Avnet. “This recognition

honors our employees and the unique technology ecosystem Avnet provides

for our customers that helps them bring new innovations to market

faster, easier and at a lower cost. It’s also a testament to the

commitment we have to our customers, suppliers, shareholders and

employees. We are incredibly proud to once again be named to FORTUNE’s

Most Admired Companies.”

FORTUNE ranks the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, based on

nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and

products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. To make

the list, a company’s score must rank in the top half of their industry.

The full list of FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies is available at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Contacts

Media Relations Contacts

Maureen O’Leary

Maureen.OLeary@avnet.com

480-643-7499

Jamie Ernst

Brodeur Partners, for Avnet

jernst@brodeur.com

480-308-0286

