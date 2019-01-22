Industry recognition affirms Avnet’s commitment to growth and
transformation
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ecosystem?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ecosystemlt;/agt;--FORTUNE magazine today named Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT)
among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” for 2019. This marks the 14th
time the global technology solutions provider has been recognized by
FORTUNE for its strong reputation. Based on a survey of executives,
directors and analysts, Avnet ranks among the most admired companies in
the category of “Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment.”
“Our core values inspire us to evolve, transform and deliver innovative
technology solutions that enable companies around the world to succeed,”
said Bill Amelio, Chief Executive Officer, Avnet. “This recognition
honors our employees and the unique technology ecosystem Avnet provides
for our customers that helps them bring new innovations to market
faster, easier and at a lower cost. It’s also a testament to the
commitment we have to our customers, suppliers, shareholders and
employees. We are incredibly proud to once again be named to FORTUNE’s
Most Admired Companies.”
FORTUNE ranks the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, based on
nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and
products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. To make
the list, a company’s score must rank in the top half of their industry.
The full list of FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies is available at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
