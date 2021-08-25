Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors

“Ernie brings expertise from a long-established financial career in the technology industry, and is a welcome addition to our board as we continue strengthening our corporate governance,” said Rodney C. Adkins, chairman of the board of Avnet. "We look forward to his added guidance as Avnet further grows our global business in our Centennial year and beyond.”

Mr. Maddock serves on the board of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment industry focusing on gas delivery systems.

He holds an MBA from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s in industrial management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Avnet