PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #boardofdirectors--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that Jo
Ann Jenkins has been appointed to the company's board of directors. She
will also serve on the audit and corporate governance committees.
Jenkins is currently CEO of AARP,
the world’s largest non-profit, non-partisan member organization. She
joined AARP in June 2010 and has been leading it as CEO since September
2014.
“As a nationally recognized leader with a solid track record of growth
and innovation at some of the nation’s largest public and nonprofit
organizations, Jo Ann is a great addition to our board,” said William
H. Schumann III, chairman of the board of Avnet, Inc. “Jo Ann’s deep
knowledge and wealth of management experience combined with her
reputation as an innovative and dynamic agent of change aligns well with
Avnet’s transformational journey and growth strategies.”
Prior to joining AARP, Jenkins served as chief operating officer for the
Library of Congress. She began her career with the U.S. Department of
Housing and Urban Development, later moving to the U.S. Department of
Transportation and U.S. Department of Agriculture in a variety of
leadership roles with increasing responsibility. In addition to her
public service, she served in several private consulting firms, advising
major corporations regarding development and implementation of diversity
and organizational strategies.
“I am excited to be joining the Avnet board of directors,” said Jenkins.
“I’m passionate about innovation and I look forward to the opportunity
to build upon Avnet’s successful transformation strategy and support its
continued growth.”
Jenkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Spring Hill College in
Mobile, Ala., graduated from the Stanford Graduate School of Business
Executive Program, and also holds honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters
from Spring Hill College and Washington College.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Connect
with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
Connect
with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports
customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive
portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to
guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For
nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around
the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn
more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
(AVT_IR)
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact
Abernathy MacGregor
Ina
McGuinness, 480-643-7053
or
Media
Contact
Avnet
Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499