PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #boardofdirectors--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that Jo

Ann Jenkins has been appointed to the company's board of directors. She

will also serve on the audit and corporate governance committees.

Jenkins is currently CEO of AARP,

the world’s largest non-profit, non-partisan member organization. She

joined AARP in June 2010 and has been leading it as CEO since September

2014.

“As a nationally recognized leader with a solid track record of growth

and innovation at some of the nation’s largest public and nonprofit

organizations, Jo Ann is a great addition to our board,” said William

H. Schumann III, chairman of the board of Avnet, Inc. “Jo Ann’s deep

knowledge and wealth of management experience combined with her

reputation as an innovative and dynamic agent of change aligns well with

Avnet’s transformational journey and growth strategies.”

Prior to joining AARP, Jenkins served as chief operating officer for the

Library of Congress. She began her career with the U.S. Department of

Housing and Urban Development, later moving to the U.S. Department of

Transportation and U.S. Department of Agriculture in a variety of

leadership roles with increasing responsibility. In addition to her

public service, she served in several private consulting firms, advising

major corporations regarding development and implementation of diversity

and organizational strategies.

“I am excited to be joining the Avnet board of directors,” said Jenkins.

“I’m passionate about innovation and I look forward to the opportunity

to build upon Avnet’s successful transformation strategy and support its

continued growth.”

Jenkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Spring Hill College in

Mobile, Ala., graduated from the Stanford Graduate School of Business

Executive Program, and also holds honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters

from Spring Hill College and Washington College.

