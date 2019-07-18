PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #CIO--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced the promotion of Max Chan to Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to MaryAnn Miller, Chief Administrative Officer. Chan has been serving as the head of global information solutions (GIS) within Avnet since November 2018.
As CIO, Chan is responsible for all information technology (IT) areas throughout the Avnet ecosystem, which includes the delivery of all strategic business IT and digital transformation initiatives. Chan will work closely with Avnet senior executives to translate their business strategies into IT roadmaps, and also set the prioritization of these initiatives through a global governance process. He oversees the resources and capabilities of the global IT team, ensuring the organization maintains a robust and optimized IT environment for the company.
“Max finds ingenious ways to maintain a high-performing and efficient IT environment today while also planning for the future by building the technology solutions we’ll need to ensure Avnet’s continuous growth,” said MaryAnn Miller, Chief Administrative Officer at Avnet. “In his new role as CIO, Max will be even more focused on supporting our strategic business goals through innovation in both new technologies and key partnerships.”
Max joined Avnet in 2013 as vice president of IT for Avnet Technology Solutions in Asia Pacific. In this role, he led critical system implementations and enhancements, helped build Avnet’s Global Development Centers, and drove process improvement initiatives in the region. In 2016, he transferred to Phoenix to take on the global application and business relationship management role and was later promoted to head of global information solutions.
Prior to joining Avnet, Chan held several IT leadership roles, including Chief Information Officer, Asia at VF Corporation, and vice president, IT Global Supply Chain, Building Efficiency at Johnson Controls. He earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Malayan University, Malaysia, and a Master of Business Administration in strategy from University of Birmingham, UK.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more at Avnet.com.
Contacts
Maureen O’Leary
Avnet
480-643-7499
Jamie Ernst
Brodeur Partners, for Avnet
480-308-0286