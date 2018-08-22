Global rollout of new SOM and Carrier Card will accelerate embedded

vision designs

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #IoT--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, today released the

UltraZed-EV Starter Kit, providing designers with the core

tools necessary to shape the future of advanced embedded vision design

and turn their ideas into reality. By bundling the new UltraZed-EV

System on Module (SOM) and Carrier Card, Avnet has created a complete

platform for prototyping and evaluating embedded video processing

systems.

The UltraZed-EV Starter Kit is based on the Xilinx® Zynq®

UltraScale+ MPSoC EV device family and is the latest

addition to Avnet’s Zedboard portfolio of modules and peripherals

supporting customer product development leveraging SoC technology from

Xilinx. The full Zedboard family includes the MicroZed, PicoZed,

UltraZed and MiniZed and for applications including embedded vision,

IoT, IIoT, voice processing and software defined radio.

“Providing lower-power, higher-efficiency machines with the ability to

see, sense and immediately respond to inputs creates unique

opportunities for system differentiation,” said Dan Rozwood, UltraZed

project engineer for Avnet. “By leveraging the scalability and

flexibility offered by the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC portfolio, Avnet’s new

UltraZed-EV Starter Kit allows designers to focus on their product's

feature set rather than high-speed, digital design infrastructure.”

“Avnet’s UltraZed-EV Starter Kit and accompanying SOMs give embedded

vision and multimedia application developers access to the Zynq

UltraScale+ EV device family to offer power-efficient solutions to many

of today’s video-centric edge device designs, while future-proofing for

the evolving standards,” said Sumit Shah, director of product marketing

at Xilinx. “Complemented by full software development support, this

platform is provided with Embedded Linux-based reference designs, which

in conjunction with Xilinx’s extensive video IP subsystem portfolio,

enable customers to develop an end-to-end platform to immediately start

application development.”

Technical Highlights:

The UltraZed-EV SOM



  • High-performance, full-featured SOM with onboard dual system memory,
    high-speed transceivers, Ethernet, USB, and configuration memory


  • Easy access to 152 user I/O pins, 26 processing system (PS) MIO pins,
    four high-speed PS-GTR transceivers along with four GTR reference
    clock inputs and 16 programmable logic (PL) high-speed GTH
    transceivers, and 16 programmable logic (PL) high-speed GTH
    transceivers


  • Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC EV with integrated H.264/H.265 video codec
    unit, capable of simultaneous encode and decode at up to 4k60

The UltraZed-EV Carrier Card



  • Mates with the UltraZed-EV SOM via two 200-pin Micro Headers,
    connecting the UltraZed-EV PL I/O and transceivers to FMC HPC slot,
    LVDS touch panel interface, SFP+ interface, HDMI In/Out, 3G-SDI
    In/Out, pushbutton switches, DIP switches, LEDs, Xilinx System Monitor
    (SYSMON), clock generators, and two Digilent Pmod compatible
    interfaces


  • Third 120-pin Micro Header provides access to the UltraZed-EV SOM PS
    MIO and GTR transceiver pins, as well as USB and Tri-Ethernet
    interfaces


  • The UltraZed-EV SOM PS MIO and GTR pins implement the microSD card,
    Pmod, USB 2.0/3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, SATA host, DisplayPort, PCIe®
    root port, dual USB-UART, user LED, and switch and MAC address device
    interfaces

Now available to customers in the Americas, EMEA, Asia, and Japan, the

UltraZed-EV Starter Kit is priced at $1,595. The UltraZed I/O Carrier

Card can be purchased for $649, and the UltraZed-EV SOM extended temp

and industrial temp versions are available for $999 and $1,199

respectively.

For more information, please refer to the UltraZed-EV SOM and

UltraZed-EV Carrier Card product briefs on the www.ultrazed.org

website. To purchase this kit, visit www.ultrazed.org/product/ultrazed-ev-starter-kit.

Click

to Tweet: Future-proof #embedded #vision designs with new

UltraZed-EV #SystemOnModule and Carrier Card from @Avnet #ReachFurther http://bit.ly/1ll33LR

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Connect

with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

Connect

with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own. © Copyright 2018 Xilinx

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports

customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive

portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to

guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For

nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around

the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn

more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Contacts

Avnet

Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

or

Brodeur

Partners, for Avnet

Jamie Ernst, 480-308-0286

jernst@brodeur.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles