Global rollout of new SOM and Carrier Card will accelerate embedded
vision designs
a leading global technology solutions provider, today released the
UltraZed-EV™ Starter Kit, providing designers with the core
tools necessary to shape the future of advanced embedded vision design
and turn their ideas into reality. By bundling the new UltraZed-EV
System on Module (SOM) and Carrier Card, Avnet has created a complete
platform for prototyping and evaluating embedded video processing
systems.
The UltraZed-EV Starter Kit is based on the Xilinx® Zynq®
UltraScale+™ MPSoC EV device family and is the latest
addition to Avnet’s Zedboard portfolio of modules and peripherals
supporting customer product development leveraging SoC technology from
Xilinx. The full Zedboard family includes the MicroZed, PicoZed,
UltraZed and MiniZed and for applications including embedded vision,
IoT, IIoT, voice processing and software defined radio.
“Providing lower-power, higher-efficiency machines with the ability to
see, sense and immediately respond to inputs creates unique
opportunities for system differentiation,” said Dan Rozwood, UltraZed
project engineer for Avnet. “By leveraging the scalability and
flexibility offered by the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC portfolio, Avnet’s new
UltraZed-EV Starter Kit allows designers to focus on their product's
feature set rather than high-speed, digital design infrastructure.”
“Avnet’s UltraZed-EV Starter Kit and accompanying SOMs give embedded
vision and multimedia application developers access to the Zynq
UltraScale+ EV device family to offer power-efficient solutions to many
of today’s video-centric edge device designs, while future-proofing for
the evolving standards,” said Sumit Shah, director of product marketing
at Xilinx. “Complemented by full software development support, this
platform is provided with Embedded Linux-based reference designs, which
in conjunction with Xilinx’s extensive video IP subsystem portfolio,
enable customers to develop an end-to-end platform to immediately start
application development.”
Technical Highlights:
The UltraZed-EV SOM
High-performance, full-featured SOM with onboard dual system memory,
high-speed transceivers, Ethernet, USB, and configuration memory
Easy access to 152 user I/O pins, 26 processing system (PS) MIO pins,
four high-speed PS-GTR transceivers along with four GTR reference
clock inputs and 16 programmable logic (PL) high-speed GTH
transceivers, and 16 programmable logic (PL) high-speed GTH
transceivers
Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC EV with integrated H.264/H.265 video codec
unit, capable of simultaneous encode and decode at up to 4k60
The UltraZed-EV Carrier Card
Mates with the UltraZed-EV SOM via two 200-pin Micro Headers,
connecting the UltraZed-EV PL I/O and transceivers to FMC HPC slot,
LVDS touch panel interface, SFP+ interface, HDMI In/Out, 3G-SDI
In/Out, pushbutton switches, DIP switches, LEDs, Xilinx System Monitor
(SYSMON), clock generators, and two Digilent Pmod™ compatible
interfaces
Third 120-pin Micro Header provides access to the UltraZed-EV SOM PS
MIO and GTR transceiver pins, as well as USB and Tri-Ethernet
interfaces
The UltraZed-EV SOM PS MIO and GTR pins implement the microSD card,
Pmod, USB 2.0/3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, SATA host, DisplayPort, PCIe®
root port, dual USB-UART, user LED, and switch and MAC address device
interfaces
Now available to customers in the Americas, EMEA, Asia, and Japan, the
UltraZed-EV Starter Kit is priced at $1,595. The UltraZed I/O Carrier
Card can be purchased for $649, and the UltraZed-EV SOM extended temp
and industrial temp versions are available for $999 and $1,199
respectively.
For more information, please refer to the UltraZed-EV SOM and
UltraZed-EV Carrier Card product briefs on the www.ultrazed.org
website. To purchase this kit, visit www.ultrazed.org/product/ultrazed-ev-starter-kit.
