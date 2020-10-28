 Skip to main content
Avnet Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Avnet Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

First quarter sales of $4.7 billion

Operating cash flow of $122 million; the 8th consecutive quarter of positive cash flow

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its first quarter ended October 3, 2020.

Fiscal First Quarter Key Financial Highlights:



  • Sales of $4.7 billion, up from $4.2 billion in the previous quarter and $4.6 billion in the prior year quarter.


  • GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.19, compared with earnings per share of $0.40 a year ago.


    • Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.36 compared with $0.60 a year ago.




  • Cash flow from operations totaled $122 million, and totaled $657 million over the trailing four quarter period.


  • Reduced revolving debt by $63 million with net debt of $879 million at the end of the quarter.


  • The first quarter sales of $4.7 billion and adjusted operating expenses of $451 million represent 14 weeks of activity compared to the normal 13-week quarter. Adjusted to a 13-week quarter, estimated organic sales were $4.4 billion and estimated adjusted operating expenses were $431 million.

CEO Commentary

“Our first quarter results reflect improving macroeconomic conditions and our renewed emphasis on effective execution within our Electronic Components business. Revenues were better than expected, driven by improving demand in our Asia region and across a variety of verticals, most notably auto. In the quarter, we sharpened our focus on our primary components distribution business and continued to diligently help our supplier partners deploy their technologies to meet the needs of our end customers,” said Avnet Interim CEO Phil Gallagher. “We are rebalancing our strategy, realigning our organizational structure and we continue to see great value in Farnell’s opportunity to strengthen Avnet’s global digital footprint to be more responsive to customer and supplier needs. I am proud of how Avnet is managing through this challenging environment and diversifying our revenue streams to deliver on our 2021 fiscal year priorities of improving top-line growth, generating greater operating margin and earning an adequate return on capital.”


Key Financial Metrics


 


 ($ in millions, except per share data)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


 


First Quarter Results (GAAP)(1)



 



 



 



 



Sep – 20



 



 



Sep – 19



 



Change Y/Y



 



Jun – 20



 



Change Q/Q



 



Sales



 



$



4,723.1



 



 



 



$



4,630.0



 



 



2.0



 %



 



$



4,159.7



 



 



13.5



 %



 



Operating Income



 



 



18.5



 



 



 



 



62.7



 



 



(70.5



)%



 



 



1.9



 



 



863.6



 %



 



Operating Income Margin



 



 



0.4



%



 



 



1.4



%



 



(97



) bps



 



 



 



0.1



%



 



34



  bps



 



 



Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share



 



$



(0.19



)



 



 



$



0.40



 



 



(147.5



)%



 



$



0.53



 



 



(135.8



) %



 



First Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)(2)



 



 



 



Sep – 20



 



Sep – 19



 



Change Y/Y



 



Jun – 20



 



Change Q/Q



 



Sales



 



$



4,723.1



 



 



 



$



4,630.0



 



 



2.0



 %



 



$



4,159.7



 



 



13.5



  %



 



Adjusted Operating Income



 



 



65.1



 



 



 



 



107.4



 



 



(39.4



)%



 



 



42.9



 



 



51.7



 %



 



Adjusted Operating Income Margin



 



 



1.4



%



 



 



2.3



%



 



(94



) bps



 



 



 



1.0



%



 



35



  bps



 



 



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



 



$



0.36



 



 



 



$



0.60



 



 



(40.0



)%



 



$



0.64



 



 



(43.8



) %



 



Segment and Geographical Mix



 



 



 



Sep – 20



 



Sep – 19



 



Change Y/Y



 



Jun – 20



 



Change Q/Q



 



Electronic Components (EC) Sales(1)



 



$



4,382.2



$



4,294.2



2.1



 %



 



$



3,867.6



 



13.3



  %



 



EC Operating Income Margin



 



 



1.9



%



 



 



2.6



%



 



(68



) bps



 



 



 



1.5



%



 



41



  bps



 



 



Farnell Sales(1)



 



$



340.9



 



 



$



335.8



 



1.5



 %



 



$



292.1



 



 



16.7



  %



 



Farnell Operating Income Margin



 



 



3.5



%



 



 



6.5



%



 



(298



) bps



 



 



 



3.6



%



 



(6



) bps



 



 



Americas Sales(1)



 



$



1,205.7



 



 



 



$



1,215.8



 



 



(0.8



)%



 



$



1,149.3



 



 



4.9



  %



 



EMEA Sales(1)



 



 



1,480.7



 



 



 



 



1,470.9



 



 



0.7



 %



 



 



1,344.2



 



 



10.2



  %



 



Asia Sales(1)



 



 



2,036.7



 



 



 



 



1,943.3



 



 



4.8



 %



 



 



1,666.2



 



 



22.2



  %



 



(1) The first quarter of fiscal 2021 contained 14 weeks, compared to 13 weeks in the first and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020.



(2) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.


CFO Commentary

“In our first quarter, we generated $122 million of cash flow from operations. This is our eighth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow, which illustrates our team’s continued execution in managing cash, working capital and debt as we proceed through the economic cycle,” said Avnet CFO Tom Liguori. “Our $75 million annual operating expense reduction plan is on track and we expect it will be fully implemented for our second quarter. All of these initiatives support our 2021 fiscal year priorities, as Phil stated, of improving operating income and returns on capital while growing revenues.”

Additional First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Updates



  • Returned $21 million to shareholders with dividends paid during the quarter.


  • Avnet America awarded “Partner 2 Win- Distributor of the Year” by BAE Systems.

 


 Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Ending on January 2, 2021



 



 



 



 



 



 



Guidance Range



 



Midpoint



Sales



 



$4.0B – $4.4B



 



$4.2B



Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)



 



$0.33 – $0.43



 



$0.38



Estimated Annual Tax Rate



 



13% – 17%



 



15%



(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.


The above guidance is based upon market conditions existing as of today, and excludes amortization of intangibles, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments. The above sales guidance assumes approximately $200 million in lower sales of Texas Instruments products as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The above guidance assumes 100 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q2 Fiscal



 



 



 



 



 



 



2021



 



Q1 Fiscal



 



Q2 Fiscal



 



 



Guidance



 



2021



 



2020



Euro



 



$1.18



 



$1.17



 



$1.11



GBP



 



$1.30



 



$1.29



 



$1.28


Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a quarterly webcast and teleconference today at 1:30 p.m. PDT and 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com, or from the following link Avnet Earnings Call Webcast and Slides.

Those who would still like to participate in the live call can dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through November 27 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13705277. The webcast will be available for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “estimates” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. You should understand that the following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company’s future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economic systems, access to financial markets and the Company’s employees, operations, customers, and supply chain; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers; risks relating to the Company’s international sales and operations, including risks relating to the ability to repatriate cash, foreign currency fluctuations, duties and taxes, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures and investments; adverse effects on the Company’s supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health related crisis, social unrest or warehouse modernization and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber-attacks and the Company’s information systems, including related to current or future implementations; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign and global) affecting the Company’s operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company’s credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, and liquidity and access to financing; geopolitical events, including the uncertainty caused by the United Kingdom’s planned exit from the European Union commonly referred to as “Brexit”; and legislative or regulatory changes affecting the Company’s businesses.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global electronic components distributor with extensive design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

 


AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



First Quarters Ended



 



 



 



October 3,



 



September 28,



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



 



 



(Thousands, except per share data)



 



Sales



 



$



4,723,059



 



 



$



4,630,009



 



 



Cost of sales



 



 



4,206,979



 



 



 



4,086,170



 



 



Gross profit



 



 



516,080



 



 



 



543,839



 



 



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



 



471,158



 



 



 



456,503



 



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



26,420



 



 



 



24,598



 



 



Operating income



 



 



18,502



 



 



 



62,738



 



 



Other (expense) income, net



 



 



(19,498



)



 



 



4,931



 



 



Interest and other financing expenses, net



 



 



(22,301



)



 



 



(33,631



)



 



Income (loss) before taxes



 



 



(23,297



)



 



 



34,038



 



 



Income tax benefit



 



 



(4,408



)



 



 



(7,714



)



 



Net (loss) income



 



$



(18,889



)



 



$



41,752



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings (loss) per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



$



(0.19



)



 



$



0.40



 



 



Diluted



 



$



(0.19



)



 



$



0.40



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used to compute earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



98,897



 



 



 



103,130



 



 



Diluted



 



 



98,897



 



 



 



104,377



 



 



Cash dividends paid per common share



 



$



0.21



 



 



$



0.21



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


 


AVNET, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



October 3,



 



June 27,



 



 



 



2020



 



2020



 



 



 



(Thousands)



 



ASSETS



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



483,056



 



$



477,038



 



Receivables, net



 



 



2,964,531



 



 



2,928,386



 



Inventories



 



 



2,944,673



 



 



2,731,988



 



Prepaid and other current assets



 



 



209,928



 



 



191,394



 



Total current assets



 



 



6,602,188



 



 



6,328,806



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



 



 



404,136



 



 



404,607



 



Goodwill



 



 



798,865



 



 



773,734



 



Intangible assets, net



 



 



47,448



 



 



65,437



 



Operating lease assets



 



 



288,669



 



 



275,917



 



Other assets



 



 



240,089



 



 



256,696



 



Total assets



 



$



8,381,395



 



$



8,105,197



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Short-term debt



 



$



166,992



 



$



51



 



Accounts payable



 



 



2,005,126



 



 



1,754,078



 



Accrued expenses and other



 



 



535,376



 



 



472,924



 



Short-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



58,912



 



 



53,313



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



2,766,406



 



 



2,280,366



 



Long-term debt



 



 



1,195,203



 



 



1,424,791



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



262,850



 



 



253,719



 



Other liabilities



 



 



379,425



 



 



419,923



 



Total liabilities



 



 



4,603,884



 



 



4,378,799



 



Shareholders’ equity



 



 



3,777,511



 



 



3,726,398



 



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity



 



$



8,381,395



 



$



8,105,197



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


 


AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



First Quarters Ended



 



 



 



October 3, 2020



 



September 28, 2019



 



 



 



(Thousands)



 



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net (loss) income



 



$



(18,889



)



 



$



41,752



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Non-cash and other reconciling items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation



 



 



21,845



 



 



 



24,669



 



 



Amortization



 



 



20,117



 



 



 



19,911



 



 



Amortization of operating lease assets



 



 



14,079



 



 



 



15,839



 



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 



6,614



 



 



 



(3,970



)



 



Stock-based compensation



 



 



4,961



 



 



 



7,218



 



 



Asset impairment expense



 



 



15,166



 



 



 






 



 



Other, net



 



 



10,898



 



 



 



8,034



 



 



Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Receivables



 



 



(7,116



)



 



 



(6,703



)



 



Inventories



 



 



(136,426



)



 



 



(64,194



)



 



Accounts payable



 



 



228,740



 



 



 



189,746



 



 



Accrued expenses and other, net



 



 



(37,545



)



 



 



(36,660



)



 



Net cash flows provided by operating activities



 



 



122,444



 



 



 



195,642



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net



 



 



166,900



 



 



 



110,800



 



 



Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net



 



 



(234,190



)



 



 



(1,100



)



 



Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net



 



 



(545



)



 



 



(745



)



 



Repurchases of common stock



 



 






 



 



 



(110,805



)



 



Dividends paid on common stock



 



 



(20,756



)



 



 



(21,451



)



 



Other, net



 



 



281



 



 



 



548



 



 



Net cash flows used for financing activities



 



 



(88,310



)



 



 



(22,753



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(19,998



)



 



 



(29,864



)



 



Acquisitions of assets



 



 



(18,700



)



 



 






 



 



Other, net



 



 



753



 



 



 



(12,515



)



 



Net cash flows used for investing activities



 



 



(37,945



)



 



 



(42,379



)



 



Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



 



 



9,829



 



 



 



(12,507



)



 



Cash and cash equivalents:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



— increase



 



 



6,018



 



 



 



118,003



 



 



— at beginning of period



 



 



477,038



 



 



 



546,105



 



 



— at end of period



 



$



483,056



 



 



$



664,108



 



 


Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), income from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.


 



 



 



 



 



 



Fiscal 2021



 



 



Quarter Ended



 



 



October 3, 2020*



 



 



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



 



 



 



 



GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses



 



$



471,158



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



(20,175



)



Adjusted operating expenses



 



 



450,983



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating income



 



$



18,502



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



26,420



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



20,175



 



Adjusted operating income



 



 



65,097



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP loss before income taxes



 



$



(23,297



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



26,420



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



20,175



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments



 



 



15,223



 



Adjusted income before income taxes



 



 



38,521



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income tax benefit



 



$



(4,408



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



4,601



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



5,029



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments



 



 



26



 



Income tax expense items, net



 



 



(2,710



)



Adjusted income tax expense



 



 



2,538



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP loss



 



$



(18,889



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)



 



 



21,819



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)



 



 



15,146



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax)



 



 



15,197



 



Income tax expense items, net



 



 



2,710



 



Adjusted income



 



 



35,983



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted loss per share



 



$



(0.19



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)



 



 



0.22



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)



 



 



0.15



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax)



 



 



0.15



 



Income tax expense items, net



 



 



0.03



 



Adjusted diluted EPS



 



 



0.36



 


 


* May not foot due to rounding.


 


 



 



 



Quarters Ended



 



Fiscal Year



 



June 27,



 



March 28,



 



December 29,



 



September 29,



 



2020*



 



2020*



 



2020*



 



2019*



 



2019*



 



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations



$



1,842,122



 



 



$



451,099



 



 



$



469,646



 



 



$



464,873



 



 



$



456,503



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



(81,555



)



 



 



(18,952



)



 



 



(21,071



)



 



 



(21,454



)



 



 



(20,078



)



Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations



 



1,760,567



 



 



 



432,147



 



 



 



448,576



 



 



 



443,419



 



 



 



436,426



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating (loss) income - continuing operations



$



(4,628



)



 



$



1,920



 



 



$



(115,760



)



 



$



46,475



 



 



$



62,738



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



81,870



 



 



 



23,796



 



 



 



19,211



 



 



 



14,265



 



 



 



24,598



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) - continuing operations



 



144,092



 



 



 



(1,744



)



 



 



145,836



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



81,555



 



 



 



18,952



 



 



 



21,071



 



 



 



21,454



 



 



 



20,078



 



Adjusted operating income - continuing operations



 



302,889



 



 



 



42,924



 



 



 



70,358



 



 



 



82,194



 



 



 



107,414



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP (loss) income before income taxes- continuing operations



$



(128,107



)



 



$



(16,144



)



 



$



(158,086



)



 



$



12,086



 



 



$



34,038



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



81,870



 



 



 



23,796



 



 



 



19,211



 



 



 



14,265



 



 



 



24,598



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) - continuing operations



 



144,092



 



 



 



(1,744



)



 



 



145,836



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



81,555



 



 



 



18,952



 



 



 



21,071



 



 



 



21,454



 



 



 



20,078



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption - continuing operations



 



21,582



 



 



 



2,054



 



 



 



15,526



 



 



 



4,002



 



 



 



-



 



Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations



 



200,992



 



 



 



26,914



 



 



 



43,558



 



 



 



51,807



 



 



 



78,713



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations



$



(98,574



)



 



$



(68,304



)



 



$



(29,425



)



 



$



6,870



 



 



$



(7,714



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



18,648



 



 



 



4,659



 



 



 



4,372



 



 



 



3,377



 



 



 



6,240



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses - continuing operations



 



6,433



 



 



 



207



 



 



 



6,226



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



16,119



 



 



 



3,613



 



 



 



4,307



 



 



 



3,964



 



 



 



4,235



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption - continuing operations



 



6,238



 



 



 



506



 



 



 



4,992



 



 



 



740



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax benefit (expense) items, net - continuing operations



 



47,655



 



 



 



22,996



 



 



 



15,119



 



 



 



(4,071



)



 



 



13,611



 



Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense - continuing operations



 



(3,481



)



 



 



(36,323



)



 



 



5,591



 



 



 



10,880



 



 



 



16,372



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP (loss) income - continuing operations



$



(29,533



)



 



$



52,160



 



 



$



(128,661



)



 



$



5,216



 



 



$



41,752



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



63,222



 



 



 



19,137



 



 



 



14,839



 



 



 



10,888



 



 



 



18,358



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



137,659



 



 



 



(1,951



)



 



 



139,610



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



65,436



 



 



 



15,339



 



 



 



16,764



 



 



 



17,490



 



 



 



15,843



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



15,344



 



 



 



1,548



 



 



 



10,534



 



 



 



3,262



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net - continuing operations



 



(47,655



)



 



 



(22,996



)



 



 



(15,119



)



 



 



4,071



 



 



 



(13,611



)



Adjusted income - continuing operations



 



204,473



 



 



 



63,237



 



 



 



37,967



 



 



 



40,927



 



 



 



62,341



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share - continuing operations



$



(0.29



)



 



$



0.53



 



 



$



(1.29



)



 



$



0.05



 



 



$



0.40



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



0.63



 



 



 



0.19



 



 



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.11



 



 



 



0.18



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



1.37



 



 



 



(0.02



)



 



 



1.39



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



0.65



 



 



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.17



 



 



 



0.17



 



 



 



0.15



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.02



 



 



 



0.11



 



 



 



0.03



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net - continuing operations



 



(0.47



)



 



 



(0.23



)



 



 



(0.15



)



 



 



0.04



 



 



 



(0.13



)



Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations



 



2.04



 



 



 



0.64



 



 



 



0.38



 



 



 



0.40



 



 



 



0.60



 


 


* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

jeanne.forbis@avnet.com

