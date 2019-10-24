First quarter sales and EPS within guidance despite continued macroeconomic headwinds

Delivered strong cash flow from operations totaling $196 million in the quarter

Fiscal First Quarter Key Financials



  • Sales of $4.6 billion were in line with guidance, compared with $5.1 billion a year ago, as industry-wide softness over the past year has impacted historical seasonality, spanning all geographies.


  • GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations totaled $0.40; on an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share was $0.60.


  • GAAP operating income margin was 1.4%; adjusted operating income margin was 2.3%.


  • Cash flow from operations totaled $196 million.


  • Returned $133 million to shareholders including $112 million in stock buybacks and $21 million in dividends.

CEO Commentary

“In the first quarter we achieved results within our guidance by managing the business effectively as we worked through an ongoing industry-wide slowdown,” said Bill Amelio, Chief Executive Officer of Avnet. “While echoing the short-term caution in our industry, we took steps to position Avnet for long-term growth in our higher margin businesses. We further strengthened our capabilities by broadening our reach and offerings through a strategic IoT acquisition and by forming alliances around the world. We are confident these actions will benefit both our business and our shareholders by laying the groundwork for an accelerated, positive return on investment when the industry rebounds.”

Key Financial Metrics

($ in millions, except per share data)


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



First Quarter Results (GAAP)



 



 



Sep – 19



 



Sep – 18



 



Change Y/Y



 



Jun – 19



 



Change Q/Q



Sales



 



$



4,630.0



 



 



$



5,089.9



 



 



(9.0)



%



 



$



4,680.9



 



 



(1.1)



%



Operating Income (Loss)



 



 



62.7



 



 



 



146.8



 



 



(57.3)



%



 



 



(30.0)



 



 



308.9



%



Operating Income (Loss) Margin



 



 



1.4



%



 



 



2.9



%



 



(152)



bps



 



 



(0.6)



%



 



200



bps



Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share



 



$



0.40



 



 



$



0.72



 



 



(44.4)



%



 



$



(0.33)



 



 



221.2



%



First Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)



 



 



Sep – 19



 



Sep – 18



 



Change Y/Y



 



Jun – 19



 



Change Q/Q



Sales



 



$



4,630.0



 



 



$



5,089.9



 



 



(9.0)



%



 



$



4,680.9



 



 



(1.1)



%



Adjusted Operating Income



 



 



107.4



 



 



 



182.5



 



 



(41.2)



%



 



 



156.3



 



 



(31.3)



%



Adjusted Operating Income Margin



 



 



2.3



%



 



 



3.6



%



 



(127)



bps



 



 



3.3



%



 



(102)



bps



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



 



$



0.60



 



 



$



1.03



 



 



(41.7)



%



 



$



0.95



 



 



(36.8)



%



Segment and Geographical Mix



 



 



Sep – 19



 



Sep – 18



 



Change Y/Y



 



Jun – 19



 



Change Q/Q



Electronic Components (EC) Sales



 



$



4,294.2



 



 



$



4,710.8



 



 



(8.8)



%



 



$



4,337.5



 



 



(1.0)



%



EC Operating Income Margin



 



 



2.6



%



 



 



3.4



%



 



(83)



bps



 



 



3.3



%



 



(65)



bps



Farnell Sales



 



$



335.8



 



 



$



379.1



 



 



(11.4)



%



 



$



343.4



 



 



(2.2)



%



Farnell Operating Income Margin



 



 



6.5



%



 



 



10.8



%



 



(427)



bps



 



 



9.7



%



 



(318)



bps



Americas Sales



 



$



1,215.8



 



 



$



1,271.8



 



 



(4.4)



%



 



$



1,266.3



 



 



(4.0)



%



EMEA Sales



 



 



1,470.9



 



 



 



1,714.9



 



 



(14.2)



%



 



 



1,638.5



 



 



(10.2)



%



Asia Sales



 



 



1,943.3



 



 



 



2,103.2



 



 



(7.6)



%



 



 



1,776.1



 



 



9.4



%


___________________________


(1)



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.


CFO Commentary

“The $196 million of cash flow from operations Avnet generated this quarter brings our total operating cash flow for the last three quarters to nearly $800 million, enabling us to continue our share repurchase and dividend programs as well as broaden our internal capabilities with acquisitions, including our pending purchase of Witekio,” said Tom Liguori, Chief Financial Officer of Avnet. “We are on track to pull forward $50 million of operating expense reductions that are part of our $245 million cost reduction plan. We expect to have the $50 million fully implemented by the end of the March quarter. These actions, along with others we have put in place, will help us achieve improved operating income margins when industry growth returns to previous levels.”

Additional First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights and Key Developments



  • The Board approved a $500 million increase in Avnet’s share repurchase authorization and a 5% increase in Avnet’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.21 per share.


  • Working capital days improved 4 days sequentially, contributing to the strong operating cash flow performance.


  • Announced the pending acquisition of Witekio, which will strengthen Avnet’s software and IoT capabilities at the device level.


  • Avnet announced its distribution relationship with Texas Instruments will be ended by December 2020. As a result, Avnet will implement $35 million in incremental annual cost reductions as the decline in TI product sales occur.


  • Formed a strategic alliance with Trusted Objects to secure the industrial IoT through an end-to-end security solution for low-power devices, reinforcing Avnet’s strategy of streamlining and scaling IoT security.


  • Formed a strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation.


  • Introduced Avnet’s RFSoC Development Kit using the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+, which enables wireless system architects to accelerate the path to production in wireless.


  • Adopted the new lease accounting standard that has resulted in Avnet’s balance sheet now reflecting a $279 million operating lease asset and a $301 million operating lease liability.

Awards and Notable Recognition Received During the Quarter



  • Avnet Asia, Avnet Silica and EBV Elektronik received the Nexperia Gold Billionaires award.


  • Avnet India was awarded the Highest Achievement in Business Growth year over year for Enterprise Business by Western Digital India.


  • Avnet Silica was named Distributor of the Year by ELEKTRONIK magazine for passive components and Delivery Performance.

Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Ending on December 28, 2019


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Guidance Range



 



Midpoint



Sales



 



$4.2B – $4.6B



 



$4.4B



Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)



 



$0.35 – $0.45



 



$0.40



Estimated Annual Tax Rate



 



19% – 23%



 



21%


___________________________


(1)


A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

Avnet’s second quarter fiscal 2020 guidance reflects a sequential decline in sales in the Americas and EMEA regions and stable business trends in Asia, and continued pricing pressure in all businesses.

The above guidance is based upon market conditions existing as of today, and excludes any acquisitions, results of discontinued operations, amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments including certain impacts of the recent tax law changes in the U.S. The above guidance assumes 102 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q2 Fiscal



 



 



 



 



 



 



2020



 



Q1 Fiscal



 



Q2 Fiscal



 



 



Guidance



 



2020



 



2019



USD to Euro



 



$1.10



 



$1.11



 



$1.14



USD to GBP



 



$1.26



 



$1.23



 



$1.29


Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The slides can also be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through November 24 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13695085. The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,” “feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition activities and the successful integration of acquired companies, implementing and maintaining IT systems, supplier losses and changes to supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in electronic components including semiconductors, declines in sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general, changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet generally.

More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

 


AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



First Quarters Ended



 



 



September 28,



 



September 29,



 



 



2019



 



2018



 



 



(Thousands, except per share data)



Sales



 



$



4,630,009



 



$



5,089,879



Cost of sales



 



 



4,086,170



 



 



4,453,129



Gross profit



 



 



543,839



 



 



636,750



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



 



456,503



 



 



475,146



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



24,598



 



 



14,788



Operating income



 



 



62,738



 



 



146,816



Other income (expense), net



 



 



4,931



 



 



(1,892)



Interest and other financing expenses, net



 



 



(33,631)



 



 



(30,093)



Income from continuing operations before taxes



 



 



34,038



 



 



114,831



Income tax (benefit) expense



 



 



(7,714)



 



 



31,302



Income from continuing operations, net of tax



 



 



41,752



 



 



83,529



Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 






 



 



195



Net income



 



$



41,752



 



$



83,724



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings per share - basic:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



 



$



0.40



 



$



0.73



Discontinued operations



 



 






 



 






Net income per share basic



 



$



0.40



 



$



0.73



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings per share - diluted:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



 



$



0.40



 



$



0.72



Discontinued operations



 



 






 



 






Net income per share diluted



 



$



0.40



 



$



0.72



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used to compute earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



103,130



 



 



115,260



Diluted



 



 



104,377



 



 



116,471



Cash dividends paid per common share



 



$



0.21



 



$



0.20



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



AVNET, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



September 28,



 



June 29,



 



 



2019



 



2019



 



 



(Thousands)



ASSETS



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



664,108



 



$



546,105



Receivables, net



 



 



3,129,387



 



 



3,168,369



Inventories



 



 



3,025,980



 



 



3,008,424



Prepaid and other current assets



 



 



169,471



 



 



153,438



Total current assets



 



 



6,988,946



 



 



6,876,336



Property, plant and equipment, net



 



 



437,467



 



 



452,171



Goodwill



 



 



858,656



 



 



876,728



Intangible assets, net



 



 



120,139



 



 



143,520



Operating lease assets



 



 



278,570



 



 






Other assets



 



 



229,559



 



 



215,801



Total assets



 



$



8,913,337



 



$



8,564,556



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Short-term debt



 



$



638,402



 



$



300,538



Accounts payable



 



 



2,025,518



 



 



1,864,342



Accrued expenses and other



 



 



418,230



 



 



413,696



Short-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



55,149



 



 






Total current liabilities



 



 



3,137,299



 



 



2,578,576



Long-term debt



 



 



1,191,975



 



 



1,419,922



Long-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



245,406



 



 






Other liabilities



 



 



380,586



 



 



425,585



Total liabilities



 



 



4,955,266



 



 



4,424,083



Shareholders’ equity



 



 



3,958,071



 



 



4,140,473



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity



 



$



8,913,337



 



$



8,564,556



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



First Quarters Ended



 



 



September 28, 2019



 



September 29, 2018



 



 



(Thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



 



$



41,752



 



$



83,724



Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 






 



 



195



Income from continuing operations



 



 



41,752



 



 



83,529



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Non-cash and other reconciling items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation



 



 



24,669



 



 



25,389



Amortization



 



 



19,911



 



 



20,810



Amortization of operating lease asset



 



 



15,839



 



 






Deferred income taxes



 



 



(3,970)



 



 



36,830



Stock-based compensation



 



 



7,218



 



 



9,044



Other, net



 



 



8,034



 



 



14,994



Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):



 



 



 



 



 



 



Receivables



 



 



(6,703)



 



 



(19,292)



Inventories



 



 



(64,194)



 



 



(269,649)



Accounts payable



 



 



189,746



 



 



95,119



Accrued expenses and other, net



 



 



(36,660)



 



 



(81,753)



Net cash flows provided (used) for operating activities - continuing operations



 



 



195,642



 



 



(84,979)



Net cash flows provided (used) for operating activities



 



 



195,642



 



 



(84,979)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net



 



 



110,800



 



 



(40,000)



Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net



 



 



(1,100)



 



 



(1,217)



Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net



 



 



(745)



 



 



(50,330)



Repurchases of common stock



 



 



(110,805)



 



 



(149,094)



Dividends paid on common stock



 



 



(21,451)



 



 



(22,932)



Other, net



 



 



548



 



 



17,328



Net cash flows used for financing activities - continuing operations



 



 



(22,753)



 



 



(246,245)



Net cash flows used for financing activities



 



 



(22,753)



 



 



(246,245)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(29,864)



 



 



(41,007)



Other, net



 



 



(12,515)



 



 



65



Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations



 



 



(42,379)



 



 



(40,942)



Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued operations



 



 






 



 



120,000



Net cash flows (used) provided by investing activities



 



 



(42,379)



 



 



79,058



Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



 



 



(12,507)



 



 



(3,107)



Cash and cash equivalents:



 



 



 



 



 



 



— increase (decrease)



 



 



118,003



 



 



(255,273)



— at beginning of period



 



 



546,105



 



 



621,125



— at end of period



 



$



664,108



 



$



365,852



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as well as other income (expense) excluding certain amounts as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in many cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.


 



 



 



 



 



 



Quarter Ended



 



 



September 28, 2019*



 



 



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations



 



$



456,503



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



(20,078)



Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations



 



 



436,426



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating income - continuing operations



 



$



62,738



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



24,598



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



20,078



Adjusted operating income - continuing operations



 



 



107,414



 



 



 



 



GAAP income before income taxes- continuing operations



 



$



34,038



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



24,598



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



20,078



Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations



 



 



78,713



 



 



 



 



GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations



 



$



(7,714)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



6,240



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



4,235



Income tax benefit items, net - continuing operations



 



 



13,611



Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations



 



 



16,372



 



 



 



 



GAAP income - continuing operations



 



$



41,752



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



18,358



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



15,843



Income tax benefit items, net - continuing operations



 



 



(13,611)



Adjusted income - continuing operations



 



 



62,341



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted earnings per share - continuing operations



 



$



0.40



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



0.18



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



0.15



Income tax benefit items, net - continuing operations



 



 



(0.13)



Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations



 



 



0.60


___________________________

* May not foot due to rounding


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Fiscal



 



Quarters Ended



 



 



 



Year to Date



 



June 29,



 



March 30,



 



December 29,



 



September 29,



 



 



 



2019*



 



2019*



 



2019*



 



2018*



 



2018



 



 



 



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations



 



 



$



1,874,651



 



$



459,611



 



$



468,171



 



$



471,723



 



$



475,146



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



 



(84,257)



 



 



(20,737)



 



 



(22,080)



 



 



(20,513)



 



 



(20,927)



Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



1,790,393



 



 



438,872



 



 



446,092



 



 



451,210



 



 



454,219



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations



 



 



$



365,911



 



$



(30,040)



 



$



153,085



 



$



96,050



 



$



146,816



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



108,144



 



 



28,158



 



 



2,939



 



 



62,260



 



 



14,788



Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations



 



 



 



137,396



 



 



137,396



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



 



84,257



 



 



20,737



 



 



22,080



 



 



20,513



 



 



20,927



Adjusted operating income - continuing operations



 



 



 



695,708



 



 



156,252



 



 



178,103



 



 



178,823



 



 



182,531



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations



 



 



$



242,268



 



$



(63,043)



 



$



125,563



 



$



64,916



 



$



114,831



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



108,144



 



 



28,158



 



 



2,939



 



 



62,260



 



 



14,788



Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations



 



 



 



137,396



 



 



137,396



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



 



84,257



 



 



20,737



 



 



22,080



 



 



20,513



 



 



20,927



Other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



509



 



 



509



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations



 



 



 



572,574



 



 



123,758



 



 



150,581



 



 



147,689



 



 



150,546



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations



 



 



$



62,157



 



$



(27,915)



 



$



30,628



 



$



28,141



 



$



31,302



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



26,746



 



 



7,455



 



 



306



 



 



15,665



 



 



3,320



Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations



 



 



 



18,566



 



 



18,566



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



 



17,986



 



 



4,382



 



 



4,747



 



 



4,379



 



 



4,478



Other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



57



 



 



57



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



Income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing operations



 



 



 



(8,143)



 



 



20,896



 



 



(4,059)



 



 



(16,742)



 



 



(8,238)



Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations



 



 



 



117,369



 



 



23,441



 



 



31,622



 



 



31,443



 



 



30,862



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations



 



 



$



180,111



 



$



(35,128)



 



$



94,935



 



$



36,775



 



$



83,529



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



81,398



 



 



20,703



 



 



2,633



 



 



46,595



 



 



11,468



Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



118,830



 



 



118,830



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



66,271



 



 



16,355



 



 



17,333



 



 



16,134



 



 



16,449



Other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



452



 



 



452



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations



 



 



 



8,143



 



 



(20,896)



 



 



4,059



 



 



16,742



 



 



8,238



Adjusted income - continuing operations



 



 



 



455,205



 



 



100,316



 



 



118,960



 



 



116,246



 



 



119,684



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations



 



 



$



1.63



 



$



(0.33)



 



$



0.87



 



$



0.33



 



$



0.72



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



0.74



 



 



0.20



 



 



0.02



 



 



0.42



 



 



0.10



Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



1.07



 



 



1.13



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



0.60



 



 



0.15



 



 



0.16



 



 



0.14



 



 



0.14



Other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations



 



 



 



0.07



 



 



(0.20)



 



 



0.04



 



 



0.15



 



 



0.07



Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations



 



 



 



4.11



 



 



0.95



 



 



1.09



 



 



1.04



 



 



1.03


Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Ina McGuinness, 480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Heather Vana, 480-643-8299

heather.vana@avnet.com


