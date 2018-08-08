Fourth quarter sales rose 10 percent year over year

Transformation delivered cash flow from operations of $236

million, the highest in five years

today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended

June 30, 2018.

Fourth Quarter Key Financial Highlights



  • Sales of $5.06 billion increased 9.8% year over year



    • Sales grew 6.7% year over year in constant currency




  • GAAP operating income margin of 2.5%



    • Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin improved year over year
      to 3.7%




  • GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.49



    • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.99 increased 18% year over year




  • Delivered the strongest adjusted operating income dollars and margin
    performance in five quarters


  • Net working capital days improved sequentially by 7 days, from 93 to
    86, and improved 14 days from the second quarter


  • Cash flow from operations reached $236 million

CEO Commentary

“We closed fiscal 2018 with great momentum in revenue growth, earnings

and cash flow generation,” said Bill Amelio, Chief Executive Officer,

Avnet. “Avnet’s unique ecosystem gives our customers access to an

unparalleled suite of capabilities. We can now guide our enterprise and

startup customers alike from idea to product and product to market. We

do this by reducing complexity and delivering solutions that get

products to market quickly and cost effectively. Our ecosystem is

foundational, and when coupled with our ongoing transformation

initiatives, we see a very exciting road ahead.”



Key Financial Metrics
($
in millions, except per share data)



 

Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP)


 

Jun – 18

 

Jun – 17

 

Change Y/Y

 

Mar – 18

 

Change Q/Q

Sales


$

5,059.2



$

4,606.4



9.8


%


$

4,795.1




5.5


%

Operating Income (Loss)



127.9




93.4



37.0


%



(54.4

)



335.2


%

Operating Income (Loss) Margin



2.5

%



2.0

%


50


bps



(1.1

)

%


366


bps

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share


$

0.49



$

0.59



(16.9

)

%


$

(2.64

)



118.6


%

Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)



Jun – 18


Jun – 17


Change Y/Y


Mar – 18


Change Q/Q

Sales


$

5,059.2



$

4,606.4



9.8


%


$

4,795.1




5.5


%

Adjusted Operating Income



186.5




155.2



20.2


%



174.9




6.7


%

Adjusted Operating Income Margin



3.7

%



3.4

%


32


bps



3.7


%


4


bps

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

0.99



$

0.84



17.9


%


$

1.02




(2.9

)

%

Segment and Geographical Mix



Jun – 18


Jun – 17


Change Y/Y


Mar – 18


Change Q/Q

Electronic Components (EC) Sales


$

4,668.7



$

4,260.7



9.6


%


$

4,404.1




6.0


%

EC Operating Income Margin



3.4

%



3.6

%


(15

)

bps



3.6


%


(15

)

bps

Premier Farnell (PF) Sales


$

390.5



$

345.7



13.0


%


$

391.0




(0.1

)

%

PF Operating Income Margin



11.8

%



10.3

%


149


bps



11.4


%


42


bps

Americas Sales


$

1,339.2



$

1,332.2



0.5


%


$

1,276.4




4.9


%

EMEA Sales



1,779.6




1,651.0



7.8


%



1,812.3




(1.8

)

%

Asia Sales



1,940.4




1,623.2



19.6


%



1,706.3




13.7


%



(1)



 

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial
measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information”
section of this press release.



 



 

CFO Commentary

“Our transformation efforts are contributing meaningfully toward our

goals of growing Avnet’s higher margin businesses, reducing our expenses

and optimizing working capital. This progress culminated in $236 million

of cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter, Avnet’s best

operating cash flow performance in five years,” stated Tom Liguori,

Chief Financial Officer, Avnet. ”Our focus on optimizing operating

expenses resulted in an additional $37 million of savings being

implemented at the end of the fourth quarter to further streamline

expenses as we enter fiscal year 2019.”

Additional Fourth Quarter Highlights



  • Named a global distribution partner for Microsemi Corp., a wholly
    owned subsidiary of Microchip Technology. This expands Avnet’s
    multi-year relationship with Microchip, and gives Avnet customers
    access to Microsemi’s complete portfolio of semiconductor and system
    solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and
    industrial markets.


  • Added three new suppliers to the Electronic Components business and
    four new suppliers to Premier Farnell


  • Surpassed one million members in Avnet’s online communities of
    element14 and Hackster.io, more than double the members from one year
    ago


  • Earned a ranking in the top 10 on the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Top
    25     list


  • Expanded the Company’s industry expertise by adding semiconductor
    veteran Oleg Khaykin to Avnet’s board of directors, where he serves on
    the audit and the corporate governance committees


  • Strengthened the Electronic Components business unit by adding Tony
    Roybal, who joined Avnet as regional president, Americas Electronic
    Components, reporting to Phil Gallagher


  • Continued to maintain a strong book-to-bill ratio above 1.0 across all
    regions


  • Delivered the strongest sales quarter of the year for the Electronic
    Components business with 6% sales growth sequentially


  • Doubled online sales year-over-year


  • Repurchased 2.9 million Avnet shares for $117 million


  • Paid $0.19 per share dividend for a total of $22.1 million


  • Reported end of quarter cash and cash equivalents of $621.1 million;
    debt was $1.7 billion with a leverage ratio of approximately 2.2

Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Ending on September 29, 2018



 

 

Guidance Range

 

 

Midpoint

Sales



$4.8B - $5.2B



$5.0B

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)



$0.95 - $1.05



$1.00

Estimated Tax Rate



20% - 24%



22%



(1)



 

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented
in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press
release.



 



 

The above guidance excludes any additional acquisitions, any results of

discontinued operations, amortization of intangibles, accelerated

depreciation, any potential restructuring, integration, and other

expenses and certain income tax adjustments including certain impacts of

the recent tax law changes in the U.S. The above guidance assumes 117

million average diluted shares outstanding and the average U.S. Dollar

to Euro currency exchange rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 is

$1.16 to €1.00. This compares with an average exchange rate of $1.17 to

the Euro in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Avnet will host a quarterly teleconference and webcast today at 1:30

p.m. PDT. The live webcast can be accessed from the following link Avnet

Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To

access the slides follow the webcast link above, or the slides can be

accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These

statements are based on management’s current expectations and are

subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The

forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future

financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as

“will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,”

“feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar

meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or

financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual

results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the

forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to

differ materially from those described in the forward-looking

statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to

generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition

activities and the successful integration of acquired companies,

implementing and maintaining ERP systems, supplier losses and changes to

supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, declines in

sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general,

changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in

the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other

competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet

generally.

More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in

Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including

Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required

by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports

customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive

portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to

guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For

nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around

the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn

more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Visit the Avnet Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com

or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)



AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)




 

 



 



 

 



 






Fourth Quarters Ended



Years Ended




June 30,


July 1,



June 30,


July 1,




2018


2017



2018


2017




(Thousands, except per share data)

Sales



$

5,059,220



$

4,606,404




$

19,036,892



$

17,439,963


Cost of sales



 

4,400,588

 


 

3,975,788

 



 

16,509,708

 


 

15,070,521

 

Gross profit




658,632




630,616





2,527,184




2,369,442


Selling, general and administrative expenses




493,840




495,210





1,970,103




1,770,627


Goodwill Impairment expense















181,440







Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 

36,848

 


 

42,033

 



 

145,125

 


 

137,415

 

Operating income




127,944




93,373





230,516




461,400


Other (expense) income, net




(7,639

)



(13,495

)




17,086




(44,305

)

Interest expense



 

(26,779

)


 

(25,173

)



 

(102,525

)


 

(106,691

)

Income from continuing operations before taxes




93,526




54,705





145,077




310,404


Income tax expense (benefit)



 

35,787

 


 

(18,574

)



 

287,966

 


 

47,053

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax




57,739




73,279





(142,889

)



263,351


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



 

876

 


 

8,167

 



 

(13,535

)


 

261,927

 

Net income (loss)



$

58,615

 


$

81,446

 



$

(156,424

)


$

525,278

 















 

Earnings (loss) per share - basic:















Continuing operations



$

0.49



$

0.59




$

(1.19

)


$

2.07


Discontinued operations



 

0.01

 


 

0.07

 



 

(0.11

)


 

2.06

 

Net income (loss) per share basic



$

0.50

 


$

0.66

 



$

(1.30

)


$

4.13

 















 

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:















Continuing operations



$

0.49



$

0.59




$

(1.19

)


$

2.05


Discontinued operations



 

0.01

 


 

0.07

 



 

(0.11

)


 

2.03

 

Net income (loss) per share diluted



$

0.50

 


$

0.65

 



$

(1.30

)


$

4.08

 















 

Shares used to compute earnings per share:















Basic



 

116,948

 


 

124,209

 



 

119,909

 


 

127,032

 

Diluted



 

117,863

 


 

125,062

 



 

119,909

 


 

128,651

 

Cash dividends paid per common share



$

0.19

 


$

0.18

 



$

0.74

 


$

0.70

 



















 



















 



AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)




 

 



 






June 30,


July 1,




2018


2017




(Thousands)

ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents



$

621,125


$

836,384

Marketable securities








281,326

Receivables, net




3,641,139



3,337,624

Inventories




3,141,822



2,824,709

Prepaid and other current assets



 

206,513


 

253,765

Total current assets




7,610,599



7,533,808

Property, plant and equipment, net




522,909



519,575

Goodwill




980,872



1,148,347

Intangible assets, net




219,913



277,291

Other assets



 

262,552


 

220,568

Total assets



$

9,596,845


$

9,699,589








 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Short-term debt



$

165,380


$

50,113

Accounts payable




2,269,478



1,861,635

Accrued expenses and other



 

534,603


 

542,023

Total current liabilities




2,969,461



2,453,771

Long-term debt




1,489,219



1,729,212

Other liabilities



 

453,084


 

334,538

Total liabilities




4,911,764



4,517,521

Shareholders’ equity



 

4,685,081


 

5,182,068

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity



$

9,596,845


$

9,699,589








 








 



AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)




 

 



 






Years Ended




June 30, 2018


July 1, 2017




(Thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net (loss) income



$

(156,424

)


$

525,278


Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax



 

(13,535

)


 

261,927

 

Loss (income) from continuing operations




(142,889

)



263,351









 

Non-cash and other reconciling items:








Depreciation




143,397




101,407


Amortization




91,475




53,953


Deferred income taxes




(87,141

)



(17,705

)

Stock-based compensation




23,990




47,686


Goodwill impairment expense




181,440







Other, net




49,383




29,104


Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):








Receivables




(296,175

)



(371,820

)

Inventories




(308,663

)



84,408


Accounts payable




409,608




163,604


Accrued expenses and other, net



 

189,060

 


 

(132,941

)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities - continuing
operations



 

253,485

 


 

221,047

 

Net cash flows used by operating activities - discontinued operations



 



 


 

(589,738

)

Net cash flows provided (used) by operating activities



 

253,485

 


 

(368,691

)








 

Cash flows from financing activities:








Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs









296,374


Repayment of notes









(530,800

)

Repayments under accounts receivable securitization, net




(37,000

)



(588,000

)

Borrowings (repayments) under senior unsecured credit facility, net




8,850




(50,029

)

(Repayments) borrowings under bank credit facilities and other debt,
net




(97,954

)



27,877


Borrowings of term loans









530,756


Repayments of term loans









(511,358

)

Repurchases of common stock




(323,516

)



(275,884

)

Dividends paid on common stock




(88,255

)



(88,657

)

Other, net



 

(4,018

)


 

(1,870

)

Net cash flows used by financing activities - continuing operations



 

(541,893

)


 

(1,191,591

)

Net cash flows provided by financing activities - discontinued
operations



 



 


 

3,447

 

Net cash flows used by financing activities



 

(541,893

)


 

(1,188,144

)








 

Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchases of property, plant and equipment




(155,873

)



(120,397

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired




(15,254

)



(802,744

)

Other, net



 

6,653

 


 

18,656

 

Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations



 

(164,474

)


 

(904,485

)

Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued
operations



 

236,205

 


 

2,242,959

 

Net cash flows provided by investing activities



 

71,731

 


 

1,338,474

 

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents




1,418




23,267


Cash and cash equivalents:








— (decrease) increase




(215,259

)



(195,094

)

— at beginning of period



 

836,384

 


 

1,031,478

 

— at end of period



$

621,125

 


$

836,384

 










 










 

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United

States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial

information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted other

income (expense), (iii) adjusted income tax expense, (iv) adjusted

income from continuing operations, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per

share, and (vi) sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and other

items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the

discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar

strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used

to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries

denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in

U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar

weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to

translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated

in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S.

Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results

of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as

“excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates” or

“constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in

constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period

performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding

underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of

changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense

items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S.

Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current

periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect

during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income adjusted for restructuring,

integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and

amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful

measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s

operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing

results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future

periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be

outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature.

Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items

as well as other income (expense) excluding certain amounts as an

indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the

business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish

operational goals and, in many cases, for measuring performance for

compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for our

reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other

expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired

intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income

margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above)

divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing

operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items

impacting other expense and income tax expense are useful to investors

because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a

more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more

meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Additionally,

because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which

net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from

continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important

measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used

as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in

accordance with GAAP.



 

 

Fiscal

 

Quarters Ended




Year to Date


June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 30,

 

September 30,




2018*


2018*


2018*


2017*


2017*




($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations



$

230,516



$

127,944



$

(54,401

)


$

87,018



$

69,955


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations




145,125




36,848




25,120




36,762




46,394


Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations




181,440




-




181,440




-




-


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 

91,923

 


 

21,736

 


 

22,725

 


 

21,877

 


 

25,585

 

Adjusted operating income (loss) - continuing operations




649,004




186,529




174,884




145,657




141,934


















 

GAAP other income (expense), net - continuing operations



$

17,086



$

(7,639

)


$

8,384



$

762



$

15,579


Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations



 

(9,762

)


 

(559

)


 

137

 


 

546

 


 

(9,886

)

Adjusted other income (expense), net - continuing operations




7,324




(8,198

)



8,521




1,308




5,693


















 

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations



$

145,077



$

93,526



$

(72,063

)


$

62,140



$

61,474


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations




145,125




36,848




25,120




36,762




46,394


Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations




181,440




-




181,440




-




-


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations




91,923




21,736




22,725




21,877




25,585


Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations



 

(9,762

)


 

(559

)


 

137

 


 

546

 


 

(9,886

)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes - continuing operations




553,803




151,551




157,359




121,325




123,567


















 

GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations



$

287,966



$

35,787



$

243,541



$

5,346



$

3,292


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations




41,460




9,921




5,757




9,004




16,778


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations




18,556




4,376




4,575




4,405




5,200


Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations




(3,494

)



(180

)



33




84




(3,431

)

Discrete income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing
operations



 

(218,444

)


 

(14,549

)


 

(218,810

)


 

8,017

 


 

6,898

 

Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations




126,044




35,355




35,096




26,856




28,737


















 

GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations



$

(142,889

)


$

57,739



$

(315,604

)


$

56,794



$

58,182


Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations




103,665




26,927




19,363




27,758




29,616


Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations




181,440




-




181,440




-




-


Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations




73,367




17,360




18,150




17,472




20,385


Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations




(6,268

)



(379

)



104




462




(6,455

)

Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing
operations



 

218,444

 


 

14,549

 


 

218,810

 


 

(8,017

)


 

(6,898

)

Adjusted income (loss) - continuing operations




427,759




116,196




122,263




94,469




94,829


















 

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations



$

(1.19

)


$

0.49



$

(2.64

)


$

0.47



$

0.47


Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations




0.86




0.23




0.16




0.23




0.24


Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations




1.52




-




1.52




-




-


Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations




0.61




0.15




0.15




0.14




0.16


Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations




(0.05

)



-




-




-




(0.05

)

Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing
operations



 

1.82

 


 

0.12

 


 

1.83

 


 

(0.07

)


 

(0.06

)

Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations




3.57




0.99




1.02




0.78




0.76



*



 

May not foot/crossfoot due to rounding



 



 



 



 

Fiscal Year 2017






Quarters Ended



Fiscal


July 1,

 

April 1,

 

December 31,

 

October 1,



2017*


2017*


2017*


2016*


2016*






($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing
operations


$

1,770,627



$

495,210



$

480,190



$

431,555



$

363,672


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations


 

(54,526

)


 

(19,822

)


 

(22,497

)


 

(9,829

)


 

(2,378

)

Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations



1,716,101




475,388




457,693




421,726




361,294

















 

GAAP operating income - continuing operations


$

461,400



$

93,373



$

114,283



$

124,230



$

129,514


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



137,415




42,033




35,513




30,400




29,469


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations


 

54,526

 


 

19,822

 


 

22,497

 


 

9,829

 


 

2,378

 

Adjusted operating income - continuing operations



653,341




155,228




172,293




164,459




161,361

















 

GAAP other (expense) income, net - continuing operations


$

(44,305

)


$

(13,495

)


$

19,439



$

(36,514

)


$

(13,734

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other -
continuing operations



765




14,624




(13,859

)



-




-


Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs - continuing
operations


 

43,707

 


 

-

 



-

 



32,700

 



11,007

 

Adjusted other (expense) income, net - continuing operations



167




1,129




5,580




(3,814

)



(2,727

)
















 

GAAP income before income taxes- continuing operations


$

310,404



$

54,705



$

106,188



$

60,968



$

88,544


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



137,415




42,033




35,513




30,400




29,469


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



54,526




19,822




22,497




9,829




2,378


Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other -
continuing operations



765




14,624




(13,859

)



-




-


Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs - continuing
operations


 

43,707

 


 

-

 


 

-

 


 

32,700

 


 

11,007

 

Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations



546,817




131,184




150,339




133,897




131,398

















 

GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations


$

47,053



$

(18,574

)


$

16,268



$

28,503



$

20,856


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



45,403




16,324




12,455




7,378




9,246


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



14,670




6,654




5,077




2,342




597


Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other -
continuing operations



1,381




6,812




(5,431

)



-




-


Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs - continuing
operations



6,968




-




-




4,230




2,738


Discrete income tax benefit (expense) items, net - continuing
operations


 

14,695

 


 

14,987

 


 

7,712

 


 

(9,369

)


 

1,365

 

Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations



130,170




26,203




36,081




33,084




34,802

















 

GAAP income - continuing operations


$

263,351



$

73,279



$

89,920



$

32,465



$

67,688


Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations



92,012




25,709




23,058




23,022




20,223


Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations



39,856




13,168




17,420




7,487




1,781


Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other (net of
tax) - continuing operations



(616

)



7,812




(8,428

)



-




-


Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs (net of tax) -
continuing operations



36,739




-




-




28,470




8,269


Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing
operations


 

(14,695

)


 

(14,987

)


 

(7,712

)


 

9,369

 


 

(1,365

)

Adjusted income - continuing operations



416,647




104,981




114,258




100,813




96,596

















 

GAAP diluted EPS - continuing operations


$

2.05



$

0.59



$

0.69



$

0.25



$

0.52


Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations



0.73




0.21




0.18




0.18




0.16


Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations



0.32




0.11




0.14




0.06




0.01


Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other (net of
tax) - continuing operations



(0.01

)



0.06




(0.07

)



-




-


Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs (net of tax) -
continuing operations



0.28




-




-




0.22




0.06


Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing
operations


 

(0.13

)


 

(0.13

)


 

(0.06

)


 

0.07

 


 

(0.01

)

Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations



3.24




0.84




0.88




0.77




0.74

