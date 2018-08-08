Fourth quarter sales rose 10 percent year over year
Transformation delivered cash flow from operations of $236
million, the highest in five years
today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended
June 30, 2018.
Fourth Quarter Key Financial Highlights
Sales of $5.06 billion increased 9.8% year over year
Sales grew 6.7% year over year in constant currency
GAAP operating income margin of 2.5%
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin improved year over year
to 3.7%
GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.49
Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.99 increased 18% year over year
Delivered the strongest adjusted operating income dollars and margin
performance in five quarters
Net working capital days improved sequentially by 7 days, from 93 to
86, and improved 14 days from the second quarter
Cash flow from operations reached $236 million
CEO Commentary
“We closed fiscal 2018 with great momentum in revenue growth, earnings
and cash flow generation,” said Bill Amelio, Chief Executive Officer,
Avnet. “Avnet’s unique ecosystem gives our customers access to an
unparalleled suite of capabilities. We can now guide our enterprise and
startup customers alike from idea to product and product to market. We
do this by reducing complexity and delivering solutions that get
products to market quickly and cost effectively. Our ecosystem is
foundational, and when coupled with our ongoing transformation
initiatives, we see a very exciting road ahead.”
Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP)
Jun – 18
Jun – 17
Change Y/Y
Mar – 18
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
5,059.2
$
4,606.4
9.8
%
$
4,795.1
5.5
%
Operating Income (Loss)
127.9
93.4
37.0
%
(54.4
)
335.2
%
Operating Income (Loss) Margin
2.5
%
2.0
%
50
bps
(1.1
)
%
366
bps
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
0.49
$
0.59
(16.9
)
%
$
(2.64
)
118.6
%
Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)
Jun – 18
Jun – 17
Change Y/Y
Mar – 18
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
5,059.2
$
4,606.4
9.8
%
$
4,795.1
5.5
%
Adjusted Operating Income
186.5
155.2
20.2
%
174.9
6.7
%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
3.7
%
3.4
%
32
bps
3.7
%
4
bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.99
$
0.84
17.9
%
$
1.02
(2.9
)
%
Segment and Geographical Mix
Jun – 18
Jun – 17
Change Y/Y
Mar – 18
Change Q/Q
Electronic Components (EC) Sales
$
4,668.7
$
4,260.7
9.6
%
$
4,404.1
6.0
%
EC Operating Income Margin
3.4
%
3.6
%
(15
)
bps
3.6
%
(15
)
bps
Premier Farnell (PF) Sales
$
390.5
$
345.7
13.0
%
$
391.0
(0.1
)
%
PF Operating Income Margin
11.8
%
10.3
%
149
bps
11.4
%
42
bps
Americas Sales
$
1,339.2
$
1,332.2
0.5
%
$
1,276.4
4.9
%
EMEA Sales
1,779.6
1,651.0
7.8
%
1,812.3
(1.8
)
%
Asia Sales
1,940.4
1,623.2
19.6
%
1,706.3
13.7
%
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial
measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information”
section of this press release.
CFO Commentary
“Our transformation efforts are contributing meaningfully toward our
goals of growing Avnet’s higher margin businesses, reducing our expenses
and optimizing working capital. This progress culminated in $236 million
of cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter, Avnet’s best
operating cash flow performance in five years,” stated Tom Liguori,
Chief Financial Officer, Avnet. ”Our focus on optimizing operating
expenses resulted in an additional $37 million of savings being
implemented at the end of the fourth quarter to further streamline
expenses as we enter fiscal year 2019.”
Additional Fourth Quarter Highlights
Named a global distribution partner for Microsemi Corp., a wholly
owned subsidiary of Microchip Technology. This expands Avnet’s
multi-year relationship with Microchip, and gives Avnet customers
access to Microsemi’s complete portfolio of semiconductor and system
solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and
industrial markets.
Added three new suppliers to the Electronic Components business and
four new suppliers to Premier Farnell
Surpassed one million members in Avnet’s online communities of
element14 and Hackster.io, more than double the members from one year
ago
Earned a ranking in the top 10 on the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Top
25 list
Expanded the Company’s industry expertise by adding semiconductor
veteran Oleg Khaykin to Avnet’s board of directors, where he serves on
the audit and the corporate governance committees
Strengthened the Electronic Components business unit by adding Tony
Roybal, who joined Avnet as regional president, Americas Electronic
Components, reporting to Phil Gallagher
Continued to maintain a strong book-to-bill ratio above 1.0 across all
regions
Delivered the strongest sales quarter of the year for the Electronic
Components business with 6% sales growth sequentially
Doubled online sales year-over-year
Repurchased 2.9 million Avnet shares for $117 million
Paid $0.19 per share dividend for a total of $22.1 million
Reported end of quarter cash and cash equivalents of $621.1 million;
debt was $1.7 billion with a leverage ratio of approximately 2.2
Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019
Ending on September 29, 2018
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Sales
$4.8B - $5.2B
$5.0B
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)
$0.95 - $1.05
$1.00
Estimated Tax Rate
20% - 24%
22%
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented
in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press
release.
The above guidance excludes any additional acquisitions, any results of
discontinued operations, amortization of intangibles, accelerated
depreciation, any potential restructuring, integration, and other
expenses and certain income tax adjustments including certain impacts of
the recent tax law changes in the U.S. The above guidance assumes 117
million average diluted shares outstanding and the average U.S. Dollar
to Euro currency exchange rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 is
$1.16 to €1.00. This compares with an average exchange rate of $1.17 to
the Euro in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.
Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Avnet will host a quarterly teleconference and webcast today at 1:30
p.m. PDT. The live webcast can be accessed from the following link Avnet
Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.
To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To
access the slides follow the webcast link above, or the slides can be
accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
statements are based on management’s current expectations and are
subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The
forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future
financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as
“will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,”
“feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar
meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or
financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual
results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the
forward-looking statements.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to
generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition
activities and the successful integration of acquired companies,
implementing and maintaining ERP systems, supplier losses and changes to
supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, declines in
sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general,
changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in
the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other
competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet
generally.
More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in
Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required
by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Avnet
From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports
customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive
portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to
guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For
nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around
the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn
more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
Visit the Avnet Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com
or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.
(AVT_IR)
Fourth Quarters Ended
Years Ended
June 30,
July 1,
June 30,
July 1,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Thousands, except per share data)
Sales
$
5,059,220
$
4,606,404
$
19,036,892
$
17,439,963
Cost of sales
4,400,588
3,975,788
16,509,708
15,070,521
Gross profit
658,632
630,616
2,527,184
2,369,442
Selling, general and administrative expenses
493,840
495,210
1,970,103
1,770,627
Goodwill Impairment expense
—
—
181,440
—
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
36,848
42,033
145,125
137,415
Operating income
127,944
93,373
230,516
461,400
Other (expense) income, net
(7,639
)
(13,495
)
17,086
(44,305
)
Interest expense
(26,779
)
(25,173
)
(102,525
)
(106,691
)
Income from continuing operations before taxes
93,526
54,705
145,077
310,404
Income tax expense (benefit)
35,787
(18,574
)
287,966
47,053
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
57,739
73,279
(142,889
)
263,351
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
876
8,167
(13,535
)
261,927
Net income (loss)
$
58,615
$
81,446
$
(156,424
)
$
525,278
Earnings (loss) per share - basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.49
$
0.59
$
(1.19
)
$
2.07
Discontinued operations
0.01
0.07
(0.11
)
2.06
Net income (loss) per share basic
$
0.50
$
0.66
$
(1.30
)
$
4.13
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.49
$
0.59
$
(1.19
)
$
2.05
Discontinued operations
0.01
0.07
(0.11
)
2.03
Net income (loss) per share diluted
$
0.50
$
0.65
$
(1.30
)
$
4.08
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
Basic
116,948
124,209
119,909
127,032
Diluted
117,863
125,062
119,909
128,651
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.74
$
0.70
June 30,
July 1,
2018
2017
(Thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
621,125
$
836,384
Marketable securities
—
281,326
Receivables, net
3,641,139
3,337,624
Inventories
3,141,822
2,824,709
Prepaid and other current assets
206,513
253,765
Total current assets
7,610,599
7,533,808
Property, plant and equipment, net
522,909
519,575
Goodwill
980,872
1,148,347
Intangible assets, net
219,913
277,291
Other assets
262,552
220,568
Total assets
$
9,596,845
$
9,699,589
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
165,380
$
50,113
Accounts payable
2,269,478
1,861,635
Accrued expenses and other
534,603
542,023
Total current liabilities
2,969,461
2,453,771
Long-term debt
1,489,219
1,729,212
Other liabilities
453,084
334,538
Total liabilities
4,911,764
4,517,521
Shareholders’ equity
4,685,081
5,182,068
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
9,596,845
$
9,699,589
Years Ended
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
(Thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(156,424
)
$
525,278
Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(13,535
)
261,927
Loss (income) from continuing operations
(142,889
)
263,351
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
Depreciation
143,397
101,407
Amortization
91,475
53,953
Deferred income taxes
(87,141
)
(17,705
)
Stock-based compensation
23,990
47,686
Goodwill impairment expense
181,440
—
Other, net
49,383
29,104
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
Receivables
(296,175
)
(371,820
)
Inventories
(308,663
)
84,408
Accounts payable
409,608
163,604
Accrued expenses and other, net
189,060
(132,941
)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities - continuing
operations
253,485
221,047
Net cash flows used by operating activities - discontinued operations
—
(589,738
)
Net cash flows provided (used) by operating activities
253,485
(368,691
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs
—
296,374
Repayment of notes
—
(530,800
)
Repayments under accounts receivable securitization, net
(37,000
)
(588,000
)
Borrowings (repayments) under senior unsecured credit facility, net
8,850
(50,029
)
(Repayments) borrowings under bank credit facilities and other debt,
net
(97,954
)
27,877
Borrowings of term loans
—
530,756
Repayments of term loans
—
(511,358
)
Repurchases of common stock
(323,516
)
(275,884
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(88,255
)
(88,657
)
Other, net
(4,018
)
(1,870
)
Net cash flows used by financing activities - continuing operations
(541,893
)
(1,191,591
)
Net cash flows provided by financing activities - discontinued
operations
—
3,447
Net cash flows used by financing activities
(541,893
)
(1,188,144
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(155,873
)
(120,397
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(15,254
)
(802,744
)
Other, net
6,653
18,656
Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations
(164,474
)
(904,485
)
Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued
operations
236,205
2,242,959
Net cash flows provided by investing activities
71,731
1,338,474
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,418
23,267
Cash and cash equivalents:
— (decrease) increase
(215,259
)
(195,094
)
— at beginning of period
836,384
1,031,478
— at end of period
$
621,125
$
836,384
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in
accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United
States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial
information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted other
income (expense), (iii) adjusted income tax expense, (iv) adjusted
income from continuing operations, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per
share, and (vi) sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and other
items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the
discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar
strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used
to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries
denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in
U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar
weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to
translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated
in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S.
Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results
of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as
“excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates” or
“constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in
constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period
performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding
underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of
changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense
items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S.
Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current
periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect
during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income adjusted for restructuring,
integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and
amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful
measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s
operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing
results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future
periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be
outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature.
Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items
as well as other income (expense) excluding certain amounts as an
indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the
business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish
operational goals and, in many cases, for measuring performance for
compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for our
reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other
expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired
intangible assets and other.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income
margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above)
divided by sales.
Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing
operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items
impacting other expense and income tax expense are useful to investors
because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a
more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more
meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Additionally,
because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which
net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from
continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important
measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used
as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in
accordance with GAAP.
Fiscal
Quarters Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
March 31,
December 30,
September 30,
2018*
2018*
2018*
2017*
2017*
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations
$
230,516
$
127,944
$
(54,401
)
$
87,018
$
69,955
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
145,125
36,848
25,120
36,762
46,394
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
181,440
-
181,440
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
91,923
21,736
22,725
21,877
25,585
Adjusted operating income (loss) - continuing operations
649,004
186,529
174,884
145,657
141,934
GAAP other income (expense), net - continuing operations
$
17,086
$
(7,639
)
$
8,384
$
762
$
15,579
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations
(9,762
)
(559
)
137
546
(9,886
)
Adjusted other income (expense), net - continuing operations
7,324
(8,198
)
8,521
1,308
5,693
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations
$
145,077
$
93,526
$
(72,063
)
$
62,140
$
61,474
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
145,125
36,848
25,120
36,762
46,394
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
181,440
-
181,440
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
91,923
21,736
22,725
21,877
25,585
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations
(9,762
)
(559
)
137
546
(9,886
)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes - continuing operations
553,803
151,551
157,359
121,325
123,567
GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations
$
287,966
$
35,787
$
243,541
$
5,346
$
3,292
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
41,460
9,921
5,757
9,004
16,778
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
18,556
4,376
4,575
4,405
5,200
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations
(3,494
)
(180
)
33
84
(3,431
)
Discrete income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing
operations
(218,444
)
(14,549
)
(218,810
)
8,017
6,898
Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations
126,044
35,355
35,096
26,856
28,737
GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations
$
(142,889
)
$
57,739
$
(315,604
)
$
56,794
$
58,182
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
103,665
26,927
19,363
27,758
29,616
Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations
181,440
-
181,440
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
73,367
17,360
18,150
17,472
20,385
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
(6,268
)
(379
)
104
462
(6,455
)
Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing
operations
218,444
14,549
218,810
(8,017
)
(6,898
)
Adjusted income (loss) - continuing operations
427,759
116,196
122,263
94,469
94,829
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations
$
(1.19
)
$
0.49
$
(2.64
)
$
0.47
$
0.47
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.86
0.23
0.16
0.23
0.24
Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations
1.52
-
1.52
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.61
0.15
0.15
0.14
0.16
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
(0.05
)
-
-
-
(0.05
)
Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing
operations
1.82
0.12
1.83
(0.07
)
(0.06
)
Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations
3.57
0.99
1.02
0.78
0.76
May not foot/crossfoot due to rounding
Fiscal Year 2017
Quarters Ended
Fiscal
July 1,
April 1,
December 31,
October 1,
2017*
2017*
2017*
2016*
2016*
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing
operations
$
1,770,627
$
495,210
$
480,190
$
431,555
$
363,672
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
(54,526
)
(19,822
)
(22,497
)
(9,829
)
(2,378
)
Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations
1,716,101
475,388
457,693
421,726
361,294
GAAP operating income - continuing operations
$
461,400
$
93,373
$
114,283
$
124,230
$
129,514
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
137,415
42,033
35,513
30,400
29,469
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
54,526
19,822
22,497
9,829
2,378
Adjusted operating income - continuing operations
653,341
155,228
172,293
164,459
161,361
GAAP other (expense) income, net - continuing operations
$
(44,305
)
$
(13,495
)
$
19,439
$
(36,514
)
$
(13,734
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other -
continuing operations
765
14,624
(13,859
)
-
-
Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs - continuing
operations
43,707
-
-
32,700
11,007
Adjusted other (expense) income, net - continuing operations
167
1,129
5,580
(3,814
)
(2,727
)
GAAP income before income taxes- continuing operations
$
310,404
$
54,705
$
106,188
$
60,968
$
88,544
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
137,415
42,033
35,513
30,400
29,469
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
54,526
19,822
22,497
9,829
2,378
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other -
continuing operations
765
14,624
(13,859
)
-
-
Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs - continuing
operations
43,707
-
-
32,700
11,007
Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations
546,817
131,184
150,339
133,897
131,398
GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations
$
47,053
$
(18,574
)
$
16,268
$
28,503
$
20,856
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
45,403
16,324
12,455
7,378
9,246
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
14,670
6,654
5,077
2,342
597
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other -
continuing operations
1,381
6,812
(5,431
)
-
-
Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs - continuing
operations
6,968
-
-
4,230
2,738
Discrete income tax benefit (expense) items, net - continuing
operations
14,695
14,987
7,712
(9,369
)
1,365
Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations
130,170
26,203
36,081
33,084
34,802
GAAP income - continuing operations
$
263,351
$
73,279
$
89,920
$
32,465
$
67,688
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
92,012
25,709
23,058
23,022
20,223
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
39,856
13,168
17,420
7,487
1,781
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other (net of
tax) - continuing operations
(616
)
7,812
(8,428
)
-
-
Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs (net of tax) -
continuing operations
36,739
-
-
28,470
8,269
Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing
operations
(14,695
)
(14,987
)
(7,712
)
9,369
(1,365
)
Adjusted income - continuing operations
416,647
104,981
114,258
100,813
96,596
GAAP diluted EPS - continuing operations
$
2.05
$
0.59
$
0.69
$
0.25
$
0.52
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.73
0.21
0.18
0.18
0.16
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.32
0.11
0.14
0.06
0.01
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other (net of
tax) - continuing operations
(0.01
)
0.06
(0.07
)
-
-
Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.28
-
-
0.22
0.06
Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing
operations
(0.13
)
(0.13
)
(0.06
)
0.07
(0.01
)
Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations
3.24
0.84
0.88
0.77
0.74
