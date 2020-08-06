You have permission to edit this article.
Avnet Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

  • Updated

Quarterly revenues of $4.2 billion

Operating cash flow of $730 million for fiscal year 2020 and $288 million for the quarter

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avnet--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 27, 2020.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Key Financial Highlights:



  • Sales of $4.2 billion, compared with $4.3 billion in the previous quarter and $4.7 billion in the prior year quarter.


  • GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.53, compared with loss per share of $0.33 a year ago.


    • Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.64 compared with $0.95 a year ago.


    • GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was positively impacted by $0.42 from lower tax expense and $0.08 from lower interest expense and favorable foreign currency gains as compared to the prior quarter.




  • GAAP operating income totaled $1.9 million, compared with GAAP operating loss of $30 million a year ago.


    • Adjusted operating income of $42.9 million, compared with $156.3 million a year ago.




  • GAAP operating margin of 0.1%, compared with GAAP operating loss margin of (0.6)% a year ago.


    • Adjusted operating income margin was 1.0%, compared with 3.3% a year ago.




  • Cash flow from operations totaled $288 million in the quarter, up sequentially from $98 million in the previous quarter.


  • Adjusted operating expenses improved by $16 million compared to the previous quarter and by $7 million compared to the prior year quarter.


  • For fiscal year 2020, cash flow from continuing operations totaled $730 million, up $139 million from fiscal year 2019.


  • For fiscal year 2020, reduced debt by $296 million with net debt of $948 million at the end of the current fiscal year.

CEO Commentary

“In the fourth quarter, we delivered quarterly revenues above consensus and generated strong operating cash flow,” said Avnet Interim CEO Phil Gallagher. “Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 operating environment, we are committed to improving our bottom-line results. In fiscal year 2021, we will enhance our core distribution business capabilities, while helping our current and future supplier partners deploy their technologies to over two million customers.”

Gallagher continued, “I want to thank all of our employees for their continued dedication and commitment to Avnet, especially during the uncertainties of the pandemic. Our people’s health and safety remains our top priority. As we enter fiscal year 2021, we will work to manage our costs while still making investments in the business that will ensure we are well-positioned to benefit as the market recovers.”

Key Financial Metrics

($ in millions, except per share data)


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP)



 



Jun – 20



Jun – 19



Change Y/Y



Mar – 20



Change Q/Q



Sales



$



4,159.7



 



$



4,680.9



 



(11.1



)%



$



4,309.8



 



(3.5



)%



Operating Income (Loss)



 



1.9



 



 



(30.0



)



106.4



%



 



(115.8



)



101.7



%



Operating Income (Loss) Margin



 



0.1



%



 



(0.6



)%



69



bps



 



(2.7



)%



274



bps



Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share



$



0.53



 



$



(0.33



)



260.6



%



$



(1.29



)



141.1



%



Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)



 



Jun – 20



Jun – 19



Change Y/Y



Mar – 20



Change Q/Q



Sales



$



4,159.7



 



$



4,680.9



 



(11.1



)%



$



4,309.8



 



(3.5



)%



Adjusted Operating Income



 



42.9



 



 



156.3



 



(72.5



)%



 



70.4



 



(39.0



)%



Adjusted Operating Income Margin



 



1.0



%



 



3.3



%



(231



) bps



 



1.6



%



(60



) bps



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



$



0.64



 



$



0.95



 



(32.6



)%



$



0.38



 



68.4



%



Segment and Geographical Mix



 



Jun – 20



Jun – 19



Change Y/Y



Mar – 20



Change Q/Q



Electronic Components (EC) Sales



$



3,867.6



 



$



4,337.5



 



(10.8



)%



$



3,974.7



 



(2.7



)%



EC Operating Income Margin



 



1.5



%



 



3.3



%



(173



) bps



 



2.1



%



(61



) bps



Farnell Sales



$



292.1



 



$



343.4



 



(15.0



)%



$



335.1



 



(12.9



)%



Farnell Operating Income Margin



 



3.6



%



 



9.7



%



(610



) bps



 



7.0



%



(340



) bps



Americas Sales



$



1,149.3



 



$



1,266.3



 



(9.2



)%



$



1,203.6



 



(4.5



)%



EMEA Sales



 



1,344.2



 



 



1,638.5



 



(18.0



)%



 



1,512.5



 



(11.1



)%



Asia Sales



 



1,666.2



 



 



1,776.1



 



(6.2



)%



 



1,593.7



 



4.6



%


______________________________


(1)



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.


CFO Commentary

“During the fourth quarter, we delivered sales of $4.2 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.64 despite the uncertain environment,” said Avnet CFO Tom Liguori. “Our business operations and finance teams worked diligently throughout the quarter to optimize our working capital and deliver value to our customers. Our quarterly cash flow from operations totaled $288 million, which marks the 7th consecutive quarter of positive cash flow. For fiscal year 2020, our operating cash flow totaled $730 million.”

Liguori continued, “While taking steps to conserve cash in the quarter, we also reduced adjusted operating expenses by $16 million sequentially and by $7 million year over year. Looking ahead, as we evaluate the economic impact of COVID-19 and the current demand environment, we are establishing a plan to reduce our net operating expenses by $75 million annually. This plan will be in place by the December quarter, and we will implement it while continuing to optimize our working capital levels.

Additional Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Updates



  • Awarded the Cypress Semiconductor product line by Infineon, further expanding the breadth of our line card.


  • Redeemed $300 million of outstanding 5.875% notes in April 2020.


  • Returned $21 million to shareholders with dividends paid during the quarter.


  • Recorded an income tax refund receivable of over $100 million related to the reduction in value in certain assets and from the impact of the CARES Act, most of which is expected to be realized in fiscal 2021.

Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Ending on October 3, 2020


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Guidance Range



 



Midpoint



Sales



 



$3.8B – $4.2B



 



$4.0B



Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)



 



$0.00 – $0.16



 



$0.08



Estimated Annual Tax Rate



 



17% – 21%



 



19%


______________________________


(1)



A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.


The above guidance is based upon market conditions existing as of today, and excludes amortization of intangibles, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes 100 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q1 Fiscal



 



 



 



 



 



 



2021



 



Q4 Fiscal



 



Q1 Fiscal



 



 



Guidance



 



2020



 



2020



US to Euro



 



$1.16



 



$1.10



 



$1.11



US to GBP



 



$1.30



 



$1.24



 



$1.23


Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a quarterly webcast and teleconference today at 1:30 p.m. PDT and 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com, or from the following link Avnet Earnings Call Webcast and Slides.

Those who would still like to participate in the live call can dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through September 5 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13705277. The webcast will be available for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,” “feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the scope and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on global economic systems, financial markets and Avnet’s operations, employees, customers and supply chain; Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to generate additional cash flow; risks associated with any acquisition activities and the successful integration of acquired companies; implementing and maintaining IT systems; supplier losses and changes to supplier programs; an industry down-cycle in electronic components including semiconductors; declines in sales; changes in business conditions and the economy in general; disruptions to the business resulting from pandemics, epidemics or other health related crisis (such as COVID-19 outbreak); changes in market demand and pricing pressures; any material changes in the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers; and other competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet generally. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global electronic components distributor with extensive design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)


AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Fourth Quarters Ended



 



Years Ended



 



 



 



June 27,



 



June 29,



 



June 27,



 



June 29,



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



 



 



(Thousands, except per share data)



 



Sales



 



$



4,159,700



 



 



$



4,680,909



 



 



$



17,634,333



 



 



$



19,518,592



 



 



Cost of sales



 



 



3,684,629



 



 



 



4,085,784



 



 



 



15,570,877



 



 



 



17,032,490



 



 



Gross profit



 



 



475,071



 



 



 



595,125



 



 



 



2,063,456



 



 



 



2,486,102



 



 



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



 



451,099



 



 



 



459,611



 



 



 



1,842,122



 



 



 



1,874,651



 



 



Restructuring, integration, impairment and other expenses



 



 



22,052



 



 



 



165,554



 



 



 



225,962



 



 



 



245,540



 



 



Operating income (loss)



 



 



1,920



 



 



 



(30,040



)



 



 



(4,628



)



 



 



365,911



 



 



Other income (expense), net



 



 



7,425



 



 



 



1,807



 



 



 



(737



)



 



 



11,231



 



 



Interest and other financing expenses, net



 



 



(25,489



)



 



 



(34,810



)



 



 



(122,742



)



 



 



(134,874



)



 



Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes



 



 



(16,144



)



 



 



(63,043



)



 



 



(128,107



)



 



 



242,268



 



 



Income tax (benefit) expense



 



 



(68,304



)



 



 



(27,915



)



 



 



(98,574



)



 



 



62,157



 



 



Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax



 



 



52,160



 



 



 



(35,128



)



 



 



(29,533



)



 



 



180,111



 



 



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 






 



 



 



3,292



 



 



 



(1,548



)



 



 



(3,774



)



 



Net income (loss)



 



$



52,160



 



 



$



(31,836



)



 



$



(31,081



)



 



$



176,337



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings (loss) per share - basic:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



 



$



0.53



 



 



$



(0.33



)



 



$



(0.29



)



 



$



1.64



 



 



Discontinued operations



 



 






 



 



 



0.03



 



 



 



(0.02



)



 



 



(0.03



)



 



Net income (loss) per share basic



 



$



0.53



 



 



$



(0.30



)



 



$



(0.31



)



 



$



1.61



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



 



$



0.53



 



 



$



(0.33



)



 



$



(0.29



)



 



$



1.63



 



 



Discontinued operations



 



 






 



 



 



0.03



 



 



 



(0.02



)



 



 



(0.04



)



 



Net income (loss) per share diluted



 



$



0.53



 



 



$



(0.30



)



 



$



(0.31



)



 



$



1.59



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used to compute earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



98,855



 



 



 



105,615



 



 



 



100,474



 



 



 



109,820



 



 



Diluted



 



 



99,025



 



 



 



105,615



 



 



 



100,474



 



 



 



110,798



 



 



Cash dividends paid per common share



 



$



0.21



 



 



$



0.20



 



 



$



0.84



 



 



$



0.80



 



 



AVNET, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



June 27,



 



June 29,



 



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



 



 



(Thousands)



 



ASSETS



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



477,038



 



$



546,105



 



Receivables, net



 



 



2,928,386



 



 



3,168,369



 



Inventories



 



 



2,731,988



 



 



3,008,424



 



Prepaid and other current assets



 



 



191,394



 



 



153,438



 



Total current assets



 



 



6,328,806



 



 



6,876,336



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



 



 



404,607



 



 



452,171



 



Goodwill



 



 



773,734



 



 



876,728



 



Intangible assets, net



 



 



65,437



 



 



143,520



 



Operating lease assets



 



 



275,917



 



 






 



Other assets



 



 



256,696



 



 



215,801



 



Total assets



 



$



8,105,197



 



$



8,564,556



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Short-term debt



 



$



51



 



$



300,538



 



Accounts payable



 



 



1,754,078



 



 



1,864,342



 



Accrued expenses and other



 



 



472,924



 



 



413,696



 



Short-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



53,313



 



 






 



Total current liabilities



 



 



2,280,366



 



 



2,578,576



 



Long-term debt



 



 



1,424,791



 



 



1,419,922



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



253,719



 



 






 



Other liabilities



 



 



419,923



 



 



425,585



 



Total liabilities



 



 



4,378,799



 



 



4,424,083



 



Shareholders’ equity



 



 



3,726,398



 



 



4,140,473



 



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity



 



$



8,105,197



 



$



8,564,556



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED)


 


 



 



Years Ended



 



 



 



June 27, 2020



 



June 29, 2019



 



 



 



(Thousands)



 



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net (loss) income



 



$



(31,081



)



 



$



176,337



 



 



Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 



(1,548



)



 



 



(3,774



)



 



Income (loss) from continuing operations



 



 



(29,533



)



 



 



180,111



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Non-cash and other reconciling items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation



 



 



101,100



 



 



 



97,160



 



 



Amortization



 



 



81,139



 



 



 



83,682



 



 



Amortization of operating lease assets



 



 



60,656



 



 



 






 



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 



(34,264



)



 



 



33,801



 



 



Stock-based compensation



 



 



26,832



 



 



 



30,098



 



 



Goodwill, long-lived, intangible asset and other impairments



 



 



144,092



 



 



 



192,083



 



 



Other, net



 



 



45,049



 



 



 



(21,265



)



 



Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Receivables



 



 



221,486



 



 



 



464,981



 



 



Inventories



 



 



266,791



 



 



 



81,929



 



 



Accounts payable



 



 



(106,990



)



 



 



(377,855



)



 



Accrued expenses and other, net



 



 



(46,176



)



 



 



(173,671



)



 



Net cash flows provided by operating activities - continuing operations



 



 



730,182



 



 



 



591,054



 



 



Net cash flows used for operating activities - discontinued operations



 



 






 



 



 



(56,284



)



 



Net cash flows provided by operating activities



 



 



730,182



 



 



 



534,770



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net



 



 



(227,300



)



 



 



122,300



 



 



Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net



 



 



(2,123



)



 



 



(61,738



)



 



Borrowings (repayments) under senior unsecured credit facility, net



 



 



223,058



 



 



 



505



 



 



Repayments of public notes



 



 



(302,038



)



 



 






 



 



Repurchases of common stock



 



 



(237,842



)



 



 



(568,712



)



 



Dividends paid on common stock



 



 



(83,975



)



 



 



(87,158



)



 



Other, net



 



 



(14,330



)



 



 



12,127



 



 



Net cash flows used for financing activities - continuing operations



 



 



(644,550



)



 



 



(582,676



)



 



Net cash flows used for financing activities



 



 



(644,550



)



 



 



(582,676



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(73,516



)



 



 



(122,690



)



 



Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



 



 



(51,509



)



 



 



(56,417



)



 



Other, net



 



 



(9,992



)



 



 



30,422



 



 



Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations



 



 



(135,017



)



 



 



(148,685



)



 



Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued operations



 



 






 



 



 



123,473



 



 



Net cash flows used for investing activities



 



 



(135,017



)



 



 



(25,212



)



 



Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



 



 



(19,682



)



 



 



(1,902



)



 



Cash and cash equivalents:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



— decrease



 



 



(69,067



)



 



 



(75,020



)



 



— at beginning of period



 



 



546,105



 



 



 



621,125



 



 



— at end of period



 



$



477,038



 



 



$



546,105



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), income from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Fiscal



 



Quarters Ended



 



Year to Date



 



June 27,



 



March 28,



 



December 29,



 



September 29,



 



2020*



 



2020*



 



2020*



 



2019*



 



2019*



 



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations



$



1,842,122



 



 



$



451,099



 



 



$



469,646



 



 



$



464,873



 



 



$



456,503



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



(81,555



)



 



 



(18,952



)



 



 



(21,071



)



 



 



(21,454



)



 



 



(20,078



)



Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations



 



1,760,567



 



 



 



432,147



 



 



 



448,576



 



 



 



443,419



 



 



 



436,426



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating (loss) income - continuing operations



$



(4,628



)



 



$



1,920



 



 



$



(115,760



)



 



$



46,475



 



 



$



62,738



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



81,870



 



 



 



23,796



 



 



 



19,211



 



 



 



14,265



 



 



 



24,598



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) - continuing operations



 



144,092



 



 



 



(1,744



)



 



 



145,836



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



81,555



 



 



 



18,952



 



 



 



21,071



 



 



 



21,454



 



 



 



20,078



 



Adjusted operating income - continuing operations



 



302,889



 



 



 



42,924



 



 



 



70,358



 



 



 



82,194



 



 



 



107,414



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP (loss) income before income taxes- continuing operations



$



(128,107



)



 



$



(16,144



)



 



$



(158,086



)



 



$



12,086



 



 



$



34,038



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



81,870



 



 



 



23,796



 



 



 



19,211



 



 



 



14,265



 



 



 



24,598



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) - continuing operations



 



144,092



 



 



 



(1,744



)



 



 



145,836



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



81,555



 



 



 



18,952



 



 



 



21,071



 



 



 



21,454



 



 



 



20,078



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption - continuing operations



 



21,582



 



 



 



2,054



 



 



 



15,526



 



 



 



4,002



 



 



 



-



 



Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations



 



200,992



 



 



 



26,914



 



 



 



43,558



 



 



 



51,807



 



 



 



78,713



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations



$



(98,574



)



 



$



(68,304



)



 



$



(29,425



)



 



$



6,870



 



 



$



(7,714



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



18,648



 



 



 



4,659



 



 



 



4,372



 



 



 



3,377



 



 



 



6,240



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses - continuing operations



 



6,433



 



 



 



207



 



 



 



6,226



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



16,119



 



 



 



3,613



 



 



 



4,307



 



 



 



3,964



 



 



 



4,235



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption - continuing operations



 



6,238



 



 



 



506



 



 



 



4,992



 



 



 



740



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax benefit (expense) items, net - continuing operations



 



47,655



 



 



 



22,996



 



 



 



15,119



 



 



 



(4,071



)



 



 



13,611



 



Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense - continuing operations



 



(3,481



)



 



 



(36,323



)



 



 



5,591



 



 



 



10,880



 



 



 



16,372



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP (loss) income - continuing operations



$



(29,533



)



 



$



52,160



 



 



$



(128,661



)



 



$



5,216



 



 



$



41,752



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



63,222



 



 



 



19,137



 



 



 



14,839



 



 



 



10,888



 



 



 



18,358



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



137,659



 



 



 



(1,951



)



 



 



139,610



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



65,436



 



 



 



15,339



 



 



 



16,764



 



 



 



17,490



 



 



 



15,843



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



15,344



 



 



 



1,548



 



 



 



10,534



 



 



 



3,262



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net - continuing operations



 



(47,655



)



 



 



(22,996



)



 



 



(15,119



)



 



 



4,071



 



 



 



(13,611



)



Adjusted income - continuing operations



 



204,473



 



 



 



63,237



 



 



 



37,967



 



 



 



40,927



 



 



 



62,341



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share - continuing operations



$



(0.29



)



 



$



0.53



 



 



$



(1.29



)



 



$



0.05



 



 



$



0.40



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



0.63



 



 



 



0.19



 



 



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.11



 



 



 



0.18



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



1.37



 



 



 



(0.02



)



 



 



1.39



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



0.65



 



 



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.17



 



 



 



0.17



 



 



 



0.15



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.02



 



 



 



0.11



 



 



 



0.03



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net - continuing operations



 



(0.47



)



 



 



(0.23



)



 



 



(0.15



)



 



 



0.04



 



 



 



(0.13



)



Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations



 



2.04



 



 



 



0.64



 



 



 



0.38



 



 



 



0.40



 



 



 



0.60



 


______________________________


* May not foot/ cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Kensey Biggs, 480-643-7053

kcb@abmac.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

jeanne.forbis@avnet.com

