 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avnet Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Avnet Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

  • Updated

$4.7 billion in sales, $0.19 EPS and $0.48 adjusted EPS exceeded guidance

Third consecutive quarter of operating margin improvement

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avnet--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its second quarter ended January 2, 2021.

Fiscal Second Quarter Key Financial Highlights:



  • Sales of $4.7 billion up from $4.5 billion in the prior year quarter, supported by record sales in Asia of $2.2 billion, up 16% year over year.


    • On constant currency basis, organic sales increased 4.8% after adjusting for 14 weeks of activity in the prior quarter.




  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.19, compared with a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.19 in the prior quarter, a 200% increase.


    • Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.48, compared with $0.36 in the prior quarter, a 33% increase.




  • Farnell operating margins increased sequentially 97 basis points to 4.5%.


  • GAAP operating income margin of 1.2%, compared with 0.4% the prior quarter, and an adjusted operating income margin of 1.7%, compared with 1.4% in the prior quarter.


  • Achieved net working capital of 75 days, generating $85 million of cash flow from operations.


  • Sales of Texas Instruments (TI) products were $50 million compared with $399 million in the prior year.


    • When excluding TI, organic sales grew 9.3% year over year on a constant currency basis.



CEO Commentary

“Improvements in our Farnell, EMEA and Americas businesses, complemented by a record revenue quarter in Asia, reflect our continued progress in driving operational efficiencies and enhancing key business lines through strategic investments. We’ve seen tangible results from this back to the basics strategy over the past two quarters with increased sales, improving returns on capital and a stronger balance sheet. As a result, we are better positioned today to manage our backlog and working capital to navigate uncertainties resulting from COVID-19,” said Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s resilience amidst the challenges this past year. They’ve delivered significant value in providing uninterrupted service at a global scale and in working collaboratively with our customers and suppliers to manage forecasts, navigate current market dynamics and mitigate supply chain risk.”

Key Financial Metrics


($ in millions, except per share data)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Second Quarter Results (GAAP)



 



 



Dec – 20



 



Dec – 19



 



Change Y/Y



 



Sep – 20



 



Change Q/Q



Sales



 



$



4,668.2



 



 



$



4,534.8



 



 



2.9



%



 



$



4,723.1



 



 



(1.2)



%



Operating Income



 



 



57.2



 



 



 



46.5



 



 



23.1



%



 



 



18.5



 



 



209.3



%



Operating Income Margin



 



 



1.2



%



 



 



1.0



%



 



21



bps



 



 



0.4



%



 



84



bps



Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (EPS)



 



$



0.19



 



 



$



0.05



 



 



280.0



%



 



$



(0.19)



 



 



200.0



%



Second Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)



 



 



Dec – 20



 



Dec – 19



 



Change Y/Y



 



Sep – 20



 



Change Q/Q



Sales



 



$



4,668.2



 



 



$



4,534.8



 



 



2.9



%



 



$



4,723.1



 



 



(1.2)



%



Adjusted Operating Income



 



 



79.6



 



 



 



82.2



 



 



(3.2)



%



 



 



65.1



 



 



22.3



%



Adjusted Operating Income Margin



 



 



1.7



%



 



 



1.8



%



 



(11)



bps



 



 



1.4



%



 



32



bps



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)



 



$



0.48



 



 



$



0.40



 



 



20.0



%



 



$



0.36



 



 



33.3



%



Segment and Geographical Mix



 



 



Dec – 20



 



Dec – 19



 



Change Y/Y



 



Sep – 20



 



Change Q/Q



Electronic Components (EC) Sales



 



$



4,342.4



 



 



$



4,203.6



 



 



3.3



%



 



$



4,382.2



 



 



(0.9)



%



EC Operating Income Margin



 



 



2.4



%



 



 



2.2



%



 



17



bps



 



 



1.9



%



 



46



bps



Farnell Sales



 



$



325.8



 



 



$



331.2



 



 



(1.6)



%



 



$



340.9



 



 



(4.4)



%



Farnell Operating Income Margin



 



 



4.5



%



 



 



6.0



%



 



(155)



bps



 



 



3.5



%



 



97



bps



Americas Sales



 



$



1,101.5



 



 



$



1,186.6



 



 



(7.2)



%



 



$



1,205.7



 



 



(8.7)



%



EMEA Sales



 



 



1,346.3



 



 



 



1,425.8



 



 



(5.6)



%



 



 



1,480.7



 



 



(9.1)



%



Asia Sales



 



 



2,220.4



 



 



 



1,922.4



 



 



15.5



%



 



 



2,036.7



 



 



9.0



%



TI Sales



 



 



Dec – 20



 



Dec – 19



 



Change Y/Y



 



Sep – 20



 



Change Q/Q



Sales of TI Products



 



$



49.6



 



 



$



399.2



 



 



(87.6)



%



 



$



241.0



 



 



(79.4)



%



_________________________



(1)


A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

CFO Commentary

“During the second quarter, we delivered sales of $4.7 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.48, driven by strong execution and a streamlined cost structure that has allowed us to achieve increased revenue without adding significant operating expense. Our year over year top line growth and careful working capital management enabled us to achieve our goal of 75 net working capital days,” said Avnet CFO Tom Liguori. “Our $75 million operating expense reduction plan was fully implemented in the quarter, driving our ninth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flows. We remain on track to achieve our $245 million operating expense reduction plan by the end of fiscal year 2022. We are delivering improved financial and competitive performance, building Avnet’s core distribution business while still strategically investing in Farnell, where we see tremendous opportunity to deliver profitable growth.”

Additional Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Updates



  • Returned $21 million to shareholders with dividends paid during the quarter.


  • Achieved highest quarterly transportation revenue in 6 quarters in the Americas and Asia.


  • Farnell selected as the authorized global distributor for National Instruments (NI).


  • Avnet rejoined the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) as a distributor member.


  • Named Infineon’s Best Performance GC Distribution Partner, Greater China PSS and Industrial Power Control Greater China.


  • Named Micron’s Top EBU Demand Creation and Leading Automotive Tier One.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Ending on April 3, 2021


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Guidance Range



 



Midpoint



Sales



 



$4.3B – $4.7B



 



$4.5B



Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)



 



$0.52 – $0.58



 



$0.55



_________________________



(1)


A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

The above guidance is based upon market conditions existing as of today, seasonally lower revenues in Asia, gross margin improvement due to the mix shift from Asia to Americas and EMEA, and ongoing cost reduction programs. It excludes amortization of intangibles, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments. The above sales guidance assumes approximately $50 million in lower sales of Texas Instruments products as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The above guidance assumes 100 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q3 Fiscal



 



 



 



 



 



 



2021



 



Q2 Fiscal



 



Q3 Fiscal



 



 



Guidance



 



2021



 



2020



Euro



 



$1.21



 



$1.19



 



$1.10



GBP



 



$1.36



 



$1.32



 



$1.28


Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a quarterly webcast and teleconference today at 1:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

Those who would still like to participate in the live call can dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through April 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13713922.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “estimates” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. You should understand that the following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company’s future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economic systems, access to financial markets and the Company’s employees, operations, customers, and supply chain; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers; risks relating to the Company’s international sales and operations, including risks relating to the ability to repatriate cash, foreign currency fluctuations, duties and taxes, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures and investments; adverse effects on the Company’s supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health related crisis, social unrest or warehouse modernization and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber-attacks and the Company’s information systems, including related to current or future implementations; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign and global) affecting the Company’s operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company’s credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, and liquidity and access to financing; geopolitical events, including the uncertainty caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from, and agreement for a new partnership with, the European Union; and legislative or regulatory changes affecting the Company’s businesses.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global electronic components distributor with extensive design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. For the past 100 years, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)


AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED)


 


 



 



Second Quarters Ended



 



Six Months Ended



 



 



January 2,



 



December 28,



 



January 2,



 



December 28,



 



 



2021



 



2019



 



2021



 



2019



 



 



(Thousands, except per share data)



Sales



 



$



4,668,172



 



 



$



4,534,806



 



 



$



9,391,232



 



 



$



9,164,814



 



Cost of sales



 



 



4,156,919



 



 



 



4,009,193



 



 



 



8,363,899



 



 



 



8,095,362



 



Gross profit



 



 



511,253



 



 



 



525,613



 



 



 



1,027,333



 



 



 



1,069,452



 



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



 



442,084



 



 



 



464,873



 



 



 



913,241



 



 



 



921,377



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



11,948



 



 



 



14,265



 



 



 



38,369



 



 



 



38,863



 



Operating income



 



 



57,221



 



 



 



46,475



 



 



 



75,723



 



 



 



109,212



 



Other (expense) income, net



 



 



(1,333



)



 



 



(1,963



)



 



 



(20,831



)



 



 



2,969



 



Interest and other financing expenses, net



 



 



(21,485



)



 



 



(33,904



)



 



 



(43,787



)



 



 



(67,535



)



Income before taxes



 



 



34,403



 



 



 



10,608



 



 



 



11,105



 



 



 



44,646



 



Income tax expense (benefit)



 



 



15,240



 



 



 



6,940



 



 



 



10,831



 



 



 



(774



)



Net income



 



$



19,163



 



 



$



3,668



 



 



$



274



 



 



$



45,420



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



$



0.19



 



 



$



0.04



 



 



$



0.00



 



 



$



0.45



 



Diluted



 



$



0.19



 



 



$



0.04



 



 



$



0.00



 



 



$



0.44



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used to compute earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



98,937



 



 



 



100,431



 



 



 



98,917



 



 



 



101,781



 



Diluted



 



 



99,932



 



 



 



101,302



 



 



 



99,897



 



 



 



102,839



 



Cash dividends paid per common share



 



$



0.21



 



 



$



0.21



 



 



$



0.42



 



 



$



0.42



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



AVNET, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED)


 


 



 



January 2,



 



June 27,



 



 



2021



 



2020



 



 



(Thousands)



ASSETS



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



376,333



 



$



477,038



Receivables, net



 



 



3,105,317



 



 



2,928,386



Inventories



 



 



2,816,421



 



 



2,731,988



Prepaid and other current assets



 



 



156,375



 



 



191,394



Total current assets



 



 



6,454,446



 



 



6,328,806



Property, plant and equipment, net



 



 



403,270



 



 



404,607



Goodwill



 



 



834,795



 



 



773,734



Intangible assets, net



 



 



38,812



 



 



65,437



Operating lease assets



 



 



284,886



 



 



275,917



Other assets



 



 



248,104



 



 



256,696



Total assets



 



$



8,264,313



 



$



8,105,197



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Short-term debt



 



$



311,800



 



$



51



Accounts payable



 



 



1,935,661



 



 



1,754,078



Accrued expenses and other



 



 



520,463



 



 



472,924



Short-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



58,400



 



 



53,313



Total current liabilities



 



 



2,826,324



 



 



2,280,366



Long-term debt



 



 



895,639



 



 



1,424,791



Long-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



259,599



 



 



253,719



Other liabilities



 



 



372,018



 



 



419,923



Total liabilities



 



 



4,353,580



 



 



4,378,799



Shareholders’ equity



 



 



3,910,733



 



 



3,726,398



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity



 



$



8,264,313



 



$



8,105,197



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Six Months Ended



 



 



January 2, 2021



 



December 28, 2019



 



 



(Thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



 



$



274



 



 



$



45,420



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Non-cash and other reconciling items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation



 



 



44,002



 



 



 



49,822



 



Amortization



 



 



30,474



 



 



 



41,257



 



Amortization of operating lease assets



 



 



28,111



 



 



 



31,354



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 



(311



)



 



 



(15,518



)



Stock-based compensation



 



 



15,331



 



 



 



14,503



 



Asset impairment expense



 



 



15,166



 



 



 






 



Other, net



 



 



17,004



 



 



 



22,157



 



Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):



 



 



 



 



 



 



Receivables



 



 



(94,831



)



 



 



185,598



 



Inventories



 



 



51,185



 



 



 



94,182



 



Accounts payable



 



 



130,768



 



 



 



(52,711



)



Accrued expenses and other, net



 



 



(29,779



)



 



 



(71,858



)



Net cash flows provided by operating activities



 



 



207,394



 



 



 



344,206



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net



 



 



11,800



 



 



 



(35,400



)



Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net



 



 



(239,430



)



 



 



(1,376



)



Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net



 



 



(1,480



)



 



 



(1,301



)



Repurchases of common stock



 



 






 



 



 



(198,630



)



Dividends paid on common stock



 



 



(41,512



)



 



 



(42,426



)



Other, net



 



 



(2,301



)



 



 



(4,887



)



Net cash flows used for financing activities



 



 



(272,923



)



 



 



(284,020



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(30,022



)



 



 



(44,252



)



Acquisitions of assets



 



 



(18,371



)



 



 



(51,509



)



Other, net



 



 



725



 



 



 



(13,098



)



Net cash flows used for investing activities



 



 



(47,668



)



 



 



(108,859



)



Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



 



 



12,492



 



 



 



(8,622



)



Cash and cash equivalents:



 



 



 



 



 



 



— decrease



 



 



(100,705



)



 



 



(57,295



)



— at beginning of period



 



 



477,038



 



 



 



546,105



 



— at end of period



 



$



376,333



 



 



$



488,810



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Fiscal



 



Quarters Ended



 



 



 



Year to Date



 



January 2,



 



October 3,



 



 



 



2021*



 



2021



 



2020



 



 



 



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses



 



 



$



 



913,241



 



 



$



442,084



 



 



$



471,158



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



 



 



(30,592



)



 



 



(10,417



)



 



 



(20,175



)



Adjusted operating expenses



 



 



 



 



882,649



 



 



 



431,667



 



 



 



450,983



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating income



 



 



$



 



75,723



 



 



$



57,221



 



 



$



18,502



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



 



 



38,369



 



 



 



11,948



 



 



 



26,420



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



 



 



30,592



 



 



 



10,417



 



 



 



20,175



 



Adjusted operating income



 



 



 



 



144,683



 



 



 



79,586



 



 



 



65,097



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income (loss) before income taxes



 



 



$



 



11,105



 



 



$



34,403



 



 



$



(23,297



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



 



 



38,369



 



 



 



11,948



 



 



 



26,420



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



 



 



30,592



 



 



 



10,417



 



 



 



20,175



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments



 



 



 



 



15,274



 



 



 



51



 



 



 



15,223



 



Adjusted income before income taxes



 



 



 



 



95,340



 



 



 



56,819



 



 



 



38,521



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income tax expense (benefit)



 



 



$



 



10,831



 



 



$



15,240



 



 



$



(4,408



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



 



 



7,178



 



 



 



2,577



 



 



 



4,601



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



 



 



7,066



 



 



 



2,037



 



 



 



5,029



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments



 



 



 



 



52



 



 



 



26



 



 



 



26



 



Income tax expense items, net



 



 



 



 



(13,498



)



 



 



(10,788



)



 



 



(2,710



)



Adjusted income tax expense



 



 



 



 



11,629



 



 



 



9,092



 



 



 



2,538



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP net income (loss)



 



 



$



 



274



 



 



$



19,163



 



 



$



(18,889



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)



 



 



 



 



31,191



 



 



 



9,371



 



 



 



21,819



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)



 



 



 



 



23,526



 



 



 



8,380



 



 



 



15,146



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax)



 



 



 



 



15,222



 



 



 



25



 



 



 



15,197



 



Income tax expense items, net



 



 



 



 



13,498



 



 



 



10,788



 



 



 



2,710



 



Adjusted net income



 



 



 



 



83,711



 



 



 



47,727



 



 



 



35,983



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share



 



 



$



0.00



 



 



$



0.19



 



 



$



(0.19



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)



 



 



 



 



0.31



 



 



 



0.09



 



 



 



0.22



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)



 



 



 



 



0.24



 



 



 



0.09



 



 



 



0.15



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax)



 



 



 



 



0.15



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



0.15



 



Income tax expense items, net



 



 



 



 



0.14



 



 



 



0.11



 



 



 



0.03



 



Adjusted diluted EPS



 



 



 



 



0.84



 



 



 



0.48



 



 



 



0.36



 



_________________________


* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Quarters Ended



 



Fiscal Year



 



June 27,



 



March 28,



 



December 29,



 



September 29,



 



2020*



 



2020*



 



2020*



 



2019*



 



2019*



 



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses



$



1,842,122



 



 



$



451,099



 



 



$



469,646



 



 



$



464,873



 



 



$



456,503



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



(81,555



)



 



 



(18,952



)



 



 



(21,071



)



 



 



(21,454



)



 



 



(20,078



)



Adjusted operating expenses



 



1,760,567



 



 



 



432,147



 



 



 



448,576



 



 



 



443,419



 



 



 



436,426



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating (loss) income



$



(4,628



)



 



$



1,920



 



 



$



(115,760



)



 



$



46,475



 



 



$



62,738



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



81,870



 



 



 



23,796



 



 



 



19,211



 



 



 



14,265



 



 



 



24,598



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits)



 



144,092



 



 



 



(1,744



)



 



 



145,836



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



81,555



 



 



 



18,952



 



 



 



21,071



 



 



 



21,454



 



 



 



20,078



 



Adjusted operating income



 



302,889



 



 



 



42,924



 



 



 



70,358



 



 



 



82,194



 



 



 



107,414



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP (loss) income before income taxes



$



(128,107



)



 



$



(16,144



)



 



$



(158,086



)



 



$



12,086



 



 



$



34,038



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



81,870



 



 



 



23,796



 



 



 



19,211



 



 



 



14,265



 



 



 



24,598



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits)



 



144,092



 



 



 



(1,744



)



 



 



145,836



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



81,555



 



 



 



18,952



 



 



 



21,071



 



 



 



21,454



 



 



 



20,078



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption



 



21,582



 



 



 



2,054



 



 



 



15,526



 



 



 



4,002



 



 



 



-



 



Adjusted income before income taxes



 



200,992



 



 



 



26,914



 



 



 



43,558



 



 



 



51,807



 



 



 



78,713



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income tax expense (benefit)



$



(98,574



)



 



$



(68,304



)



 



$



(29,425



)



 



$



6,870



 



 



$



(7,714



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



18,648



 



 



 



4,659



 



 



 



4,372



 



 



 



3,377



 



 



 



6,240



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses



 



6,433



 



 



 



207



 



 



 



6,226



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



16,119



 



 



 



3,613



 



 



 



4,307



 



 



 



3,964



 



 



 



4,235



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption



 



6,238



 



 



 



506



 



 



 



4,992



 



 



 



740



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax benefit (expense) items, net



 



47,655



 



 



 



22,996



 



 



 



15,119



 



 



 



(4,071



)



 



 



13,611



 



Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense



 



(3,481



)



 



 



(36,323



)



 



 



5,591



 



 



 



10,880



 



 



 



16,372



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP net (loss) income



$



(29,533



)



 



$



52,160



 



 



$



(128,661



)



 



$



5,216



 



 



$



41,752



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)



 



63,222



 



 



 



19,137



 



 



 



14,839



 



 



 



10,888



 



 



 



18,358



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax)



 



137,659



 



 



 



(1,951



)



 



 



139,610



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)



 



65,436



 



 



 



15,339



 



 



 



16,764



 



 



 



17,490



 



 



 



15,843



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax)



 



15,344



 



 



 



1,548



 



 



 



10,534



 



 



 



3,262



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net



 



(47,655



)



 



 



(22,996



)



 



 



(15,119



)



 



 



4,071



 



 



 



(13,611



)



Adjusted net income



 



204,473



 



 



 



63,237



 



 



 



37,967



 



 



 



40,927



 



 



 



62,341



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share



$



(0.29



)



 



$



0.53



 



 



$



(1.29



)



 



$



0.05



 



 



$



0.40



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)



 



0.63



 



 



 



0.19



 



 



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.11



 



 



 



0.18



 



Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax)



 



1.37



 



 



 



(0.02



)



 



 



1.39



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)



 



0.65



 



 



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.17



 



 



 



0.17



 



 



 



0.15



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax)



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.02



 



 



 



0.11



 



 



 



0.03



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net



 



(0.47



)



 



 



(0.23



)



 



 



(0.15



)



 



 



0.04



 



 



 



(0.13



)



Adjusted diluted EPS



 



2.04



 



 



 



0.64



 



 



 



0.38



 



 



 



0.40



 



 



 



0.60



 


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

jeanne.forbis@avnet.com

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

GameStop's ascent: Reddit traders vs hedge funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News