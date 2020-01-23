Avnet Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Avnet Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

  • Updated

Quarterly sales and EPS in line with guidance

Book to bill metrics at quarter end improved across all regions

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #ReachFurther--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019.

Second Quarter Key Financial Highlights:



  • Sales of $4.5 billion were in line with guidance.


  • GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations totaled $0.05, compared with $0.33 a year ago.


    • Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS totaled $0.40 compared with $1.04 a year ago.


    • Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted adjusted diluted EPS by $0.02.




  • GAAP operating income totaled $46.5 million, compared with $96.1 million a year ago.


    • Adjusted operating income declined 54% year over year to $82.2 million.




  • GAAP operating income margin was 1.0%, compared with 1.9% a year ago.


    • Adjusted operating income margin was 1.8%, compared with 3.5% a year ago.




  • Achieved operating expense reduction goal of $50 million annually.


  • Cash flow from operations totaled $149 million, and totaled $948 million over the trailing four quarter period.


  • Returned $109 million to shareholders with $88 million in share repurchases and $21 million in dividends paid during the quarter.


  • Reduced revolving debt by $144 million with net debt of $1.20 billion at the end of the quarter.

CEO Commentary

“While our second quarter results reflected the ongoing correction the industry has experienced, we saw good signs of stabilization across key geographies,” said Avnet CEO Bill Amelio. “Meanwhile, our transformation initiatives are helping drive significant cost savings and our new way of doing business will keep us nimble and better equipped to serve our customers over the long term. This includes growing our electronics components customer and supplier base while continuing to expand our ecosystem and broaden our reach into new areas.”

Key Financial Metrics


($ in millions, except per share data)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Second Quarter Results (GAAP)



 



 



Dec – 19



 



Dec – 18



 



Change Y/Y



 



Sep – 19



 



Change Q/Q



Sales



 



$



4,534.8



 



 



$



5,049.0



 



 



(10.2)



%



 



$



4,630.0



 



 



(2.1)



%



Operating Income



 



 



46.5



 



 



 



96.1



 



 



(51.6)



%



 



 



62.7



 



 



(25.9)



%



Operating Income Margin



 



 



1.0



%



 



 



1.9



%



 



(88)



bps



 



 



1.4



%



 



(34)



bps



Diluted Earnings Per Share



 



$



0.05



 



 



$



0.33



 



 



(84.8)



%



 



$



0.40



 



 



(87.5)



%



Second Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)



 



 



Dec – 19



 



Dec – 18



 



Change Y/Y



 



Sep – 19



 



Change Q/Q



Sales



 



$



4,534.8



 



 



$



5,049.0



 



 



(10.2)



%



 



$



4,630.0



 



 



(2.1)



%



Adjusted Operating Income



 



 



82.2



 



 



 



178.8



 



 



(54.0)



%



 



 



107.4



 



 



(23.5)



%



Adjusted Operating Income Margin



 



 



1.8



%



 



 



3.5



%



 



(173)



bps



 



 



2.3



%



 



(51)



bps



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



 



$



0.40



 



 



$



1.04



 



 



(61.5)



%



 



$



0.60



 



 



(33.3)



%



Segment and Geographical Mix



 



 



Dec – 19



 



Dec – 18



 



Change Y/Y



 



Sep – 19



 



Change Q/Q



Electronic Components (EC) Sales



 



$



4,203.6



 



 



$



4,680.7



 



 



(10.2)



%



 



$



4,294.2



 



 



(2.1)



%



EC Operating Income Margin



 



 



2.2



%



 



 



3.4



%



 



(117)



bps



 



 



2.6



%



 



(39)



bps



Farnell Sales



 



$



331.2



 



 



$



368.3



 



 



(10.1)



%



 



$



335.8



 



 



(1.4)



%



Farnell Operating Income Margin



 



 



6.0



%



 



 



10.8



%



 



(473)



bps



 



 



6.5



%



 



(46)



bps



Americas Sales



 



$



1,186.6



 



 



$



1,300.4



 



 



(8.8)



%



 



$



1,215.8



 



 



(2.4)



%



EMEA Sales



 



 



1,425.8



 



 



 



1,668.6



 



 



(14.6)



%



 



 



1,470.9



 



 



(3.1)



%



Asia Sales



 



 



1,922.4



 



 



 



2,080.0



 



 



(7.6)



%



 



 



1,943.3



 



 



(1.1)



%


________________________


(1)



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.


CFO Commentary

“Progress on key goals to manage costs and generate cash continued during the quarter as we generated $149 million of cash flow from operations and completed our $50 million annual cost reduction initiative,” stated Tom Liguori, Avnet Chief Financial Officer. “Our cash flow from operations for the last four quarters now totals $948 million. Our capital allocation this quarter continued to reflect our strategy of using cash to grow the business through acquisition, returning cash to shareholders and managing our debt during the slowdown.”

Additional Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights and Key Developments



  • Completed the construction of Farnell’s new state-of-the-art distribution center in Europe. This will enable significant SKU expansion as well as cost savings. Products will begin to ship from the center in early 2020.


  • Announced a new IoT Partner Program at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this month. The new program enables partners to leverage Avnet’s IoT Connect Platform and its ecosystem of experts to build and scale IoT solutions businesses. The program also enables developers to write to, and sell, solutions in the marketplace.


  • Launched MaaXBoard, a low-cost, production-ready qualified single board computer that is ideal for embedded computing and applications that leverage AI at the edge with reduced cost and time to market. MaaXBoard is based on the NXP i.MX 8M applications processor.


  • Launched Avnet Guardian 100, a new wireless edge module powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere that quickly and securely adds connectivity to existing equipment so that enterprise customers can confidently leverage the benefits of IoT to innovate and deliver a better customer experience.


  • Completed the acquisition of Witekio, which strengthens Avnet’s software and IoT capabilities at the device level.


  • Acquired Phoenics, a well-respected regional distributor that will complement Avnet as it adds additional customers and suppliers.


  • Continued to improve the customer experience by expanding E-payment options in Europe (PayPal) and China (WeChat Pay, Alipay and Union Pay).

Awards Received and Notable Client Wins During the Quarter



  • Added the leader in the 5G revolution to the list of customers that relies on Avnet for complete supply chain and new product solutions.


  • Added a global innovator of aerospace and defense solutions to Avnet’s customer base.


  • Named Avnet Asia Pacific a Top 10 International Branded Distributor for the 18th consecutive year by Electronics Supply & Manufacturing-China (ESM-China).


  • Panasonic named Farnell the “2019 High Service Distributor of the Year” (EMEA).


  • Received several awards for Farnell including “Innovator of the Year in 2019” (Germany) from Design & Elektronik magazine.


  • Received the Gold Superior Performance Award for Outstanding performance in OTD (on time delivery) and Quality by a leading aerospace and defense customer.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Ending on March 28, 2020


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Guidance Range



 



Midpoint



Sales



 



$4.1B – $4.5B



 



$4.3B



Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)



 



$0.38 – $0.48



 



$0.43



Estimated Annual Tax Rate



 



19% – 23%



 



21%


________________________


(1)



A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.


The above guidance is based upon market conditions existing as of today, and excludes amortization of intangibles, restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes 100 million average diluted shares outstanding and average currency exchange rates are as shown below:


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q3 Fiscal



 



 



 



 



 



 



2020



 



Q2 Fiscal



 



Q3 Fiscal



 



 



Guidance



 



2020



 



2019



Euro



 



$1.11



 



$1.11



 



$1.14



GBP



 



$1.30



 



$1.28



 



$1.30


Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a quarterly teleconference and webcast today at 2:30 p.m. MST/4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. The slides can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com, or from the following link Avnet Earnings Call Webcast and Slides. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through February 22 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13697491. The webcast will be available for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,” “feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition activities and the successful integration of acquired companies, implementing and maintaining IT systems, supplier losses and changes to supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in electronic components including semiconductors, declines in sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general, changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet generally.

More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)


AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Second Quarters Ended



 



Six Months Ended



 



 



December 28,



 



December 29,



 



December 28,



 



December 29,



 



 



2019



 



2018



 



2019



 



2018



 



 



(Thousands, except per share data)



Sales



 



$



4,534,806



 



$



5,048,980



 



$



9,164,814



 



$



10,138,859



Cost of sales



 



 



4,009,193



 



 



4,418,947



 



 



8,095,362



 



 



8,872,077



Gross profit



 



 



525,613



 



 



630,033



 



 



1,069,452



 



 



1,266,782



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



 



464,873



 



 



471,723



 



 



921,377



 



 



946,868



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



14,265



 



 



62,260



 



 



38,863



 



 



77,048



Operating income



 



 



46,475



 



 



96,050



 



 



109,212



 



 



242,866



Other (expense) income, net



 



 



(485)



 



 



2,584



 



 



4,447



 



 



692



Interest and other financing expenses, net



 



 



(33,904)



 



 



(33,718)



 



 



(67,535)



 



 



(63,811)



Income from continuing operations before taxes



 



 



12,086



 



 



64,916



 



 



46,124



 



 



179,747



Income tax expense (benefit)



 



 



6,870



 



 



28,141



 



 



(844)



 



 



59,443



Income from continuing operations, net of tax



 



 



5,216



 



 



36,775



 



 



46,968



 



 



120,304



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 



(1,548)



 



 



(374)



 



 



(1,548)



 



 



(179)



Net income



 



$



3,668



 



$



36,401



 



$



45,420



 



$



120,125



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings (loss) per share - basic:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



 



$



0.05



 



$



0.33



 



$



0.46



 



$



1.07



Discontinued operations



 



 



(0.01)



 



 



(0.00)



 



 



(0.01)



 



 



(0.01)



Net income per share basic



 



$



0.04



 



$



0.33



 



$



0.45



 



$



1.06



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



 



$



0.05



 



$



0.33



 



$



0.45



 



$



1.06



Discontinued operations



 



 



(0.01)



 



 



(0.00)



 



 



(0.01)



 



 



(0.01)



Net income per share diluted



 



$



0.04



 



$



0.33



 



$



0.44



 



$



1.05



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used to compute earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



100,431



 



 



110,332



 



 



101,781



 



 



112,796



Diluted



 



 



101,302



 



 



111,462



 



 



102,839



 



 



113,967



Cash dividends paid per common share



 



$



0.21



 



$



0.20



 



$



0.42



 



$



0.40



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



AVNET, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



December 28,



 



June 29,



 



 



2019



 



2019



 



 



(Thousands)



ASSETS



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



488,810



 



$



546,105



Receivables, net



 



 



2,977,773



 



 



3,168,369



Inventories



 



 



2,908,575



 



 



3,008,424



Prepaid and other current assets



 



 



161,343



 



 



153,438



Total current assets



 



 



6,536,501



 



 



6,876,336



Property, plant and equipment, net



 



 



431,410



 



 



452,171



Goodwill



 



 



916,058



 



 



876,728



Intangible assets, net



 



 



119,186



 



 



143,520



Operating lease assets



 



 



274,376



 



 






Other assets



 



 



247,581



 



 



215,801



Total assets



 



$



8,525,112



 



$



8,564,556



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Short-term debt



 



$



492,223



 



$



300,538



Accounts payable



 



 



1,802,484



 



 



1,864,342



Accrued expenses and other



 



 



398,486



 



 



413,696



Short-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



52,057



 



 






Total current liabilities



 



 



2,745,250



 



 



2,578,576



Long-term debt



 



 



1,194,115



 



 



1,419,922



Long-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



244,622



 



 






Other liabilities



 



 



383,792



 



 



425,585



Total liabilities



 



 



4,567,779



 



 



4,424,083



Shareholders’ equity



 



 



3,957,333



 



 



4,140,473



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity



 



$



8,525,112



 



$



8,564,556



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Six Months Ended



 



 



December 28, 2019



 



December 29, 2018



 



 



(Thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



 



$



45,420



 



$



120,125



Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 



(1,548)



 



 



(179)



Income from continuing operations



 



 



46,968



 



 



120,304



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Non-cash and other reconciling items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation



 



 



49,822



 



 



48,124



Amortization



 



 



41,257



 



 



41,220



Amortization of operating lease asset



 



 



31,354



 



 






Deferred income taxes



 



 



(15,518)



 



 



44,857



Stock-based compensation



 



 



14,503



 



 



17,077



Other, net



 



 



20,609



 



 



77,437



Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):



 



 



 



 



 



 



Receivables



 



 



185,598



 



 



193,520



Inventories



 



 



94,182



 



 



(209,582)



Accounts payable



 



 



(52,711)



 



 



(205,254)



Accrued expenses and other, net



 



 



(71,858)



 



 



(140,495)



Net cash flows provided (used) for operating activities - continuing operations



 



 



344,206



 



 



(12,792)



Net cash flows used for operating activities - discontinued operations



 



 






 



 



(56,284)



Net cash flows provided (used) for operating activities



 



 



344,206



 



 



(69,076)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net



 



 



(35,400)



 



 



366,000



Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net



 



 



(1,376)



 



 



(59,420)



Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net



 



 



(1,301)



 



 



(595)



Repurchases of common stock



 



 



(198,630)



 



 



(335,404)



Dividends paid on common stock



 



 



(42,426)



 



 



(44,701)



Other, net



 



 



(4,887)



 



 



15,200



Net cash flows used for financing activities - continuing operations



 



 



(284,020)



 



 



(58,920)



Net cash flows used for financing activities



 



 



(284,020)



 



 



(58,920)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(44,252)



 



 



(70,186)



Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



 



 



(51,509)



 



 



(62,514)



Other, net



 



 



(13,098)



 



 



963



Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations



 



 



(108,859)



 



 



(131,737)



Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued operations



 



 






 



 



123,473



Net cash flows used for investing activities



 



 



(108,859)



 



 



(8,264)



Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



 



 



(8,622)



 



 



(2,699)



Cash and cash equivalents:



 



 



 



 



 



 



— decrease



 



 



(57,295)



 



 



(138,959)



— at beginning of period



 



 



546,105



 



 



621,125



— at end of period



 



$



488,810



 



$



482,166



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as well as other income (expense) excluding certain amounts as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in many cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Fiscal



 



Quarters Ended



 



 



 



Year to Date



 



December 29,



 



September 29,



 



 



 



2020*



 



2019*



 



2019*



 



 



 



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations



 



 



$



921,377



 



$



464,873



 



$



456,503



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



 



(41,532)



 



 



(21,454)



 



 



(20,078)



Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



879,844



 



 



443,419



 



 



436,426



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating income - continuing operations



 



 



$



109,212



 



$



46,475



 



$



62,738



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



38,863



 



 



14,265



 



 



24,598



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



 



41,532



 



 



21,454



 



 



20,078



Adjusted operating income - continuing operations



 



 



 



189,608



 



 



82,194



 



 



107,414



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income before income taxes - continuing operations



 



 



$



46,124



 



$



12,086



 



$



34,038



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



38,863



 



 



14,265



 



 



24,598



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



 



41,532



 



 



21,454



 



 



20,078



Other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



4,002



 



 



4,002



 



 



-



Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations



 



 



 



130,521



 



 



51,807



 



 



78,713



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations



 



 



$



(844)



 



$



6,870



 



$



(7,714)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



9,617



 



 



3,377



 



 



6,240



Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 



 



 



8,199



 



 



3,964



 



 



4,235



Other expenses - continuing operations



 



 



 



740



 



 



740



 



 



-



Income tax benefit (expense) items, net - continuing operations



 



 



 



9,540



 



 



(4,071)



 



 



13,611



Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations



 



 



 



27,252



 



 



10,880



 



 



16,372



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income - continuing operations



 



 



$



46,968



 



$



5,216



 



$



41,752



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



29,246



 



 



10,888



 



 



18,358



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



33,333



 



 



17,490



 



 



15,843



Other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



3,262



 



 



3,262



 



 



-



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net - continuing operations



 



 



 



(9,540)



 



 



4,071



 



 



(13,611)



Adjusted income - continuing operations



 



 



 



103,269



 



 



40,928



 



 



62,341



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted earnings per share - continuing operations



 



 



$



0.45



 



$



0.05



 



$



0.40



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



0.29



 



 



0.11



 



 



0.18



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



0.32



 



 



0.17



 



 



0.15



Other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations



 



 



 



0.03



 



 



0.03



 



 



-



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net - continuing operations



 



 



 



(0.09)



 



 



0.04



 



 



(0.13)



Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations



 



 



 



1.00



 



 



0.40



 



 



0.60


Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Ina McGuinness, 480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

jeanne.forbis@avnet.com

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News