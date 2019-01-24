Quarterly sales grew 12% year over year to $5.05 billion; GAAP
diluted EPS of $0.33 decreased 30%; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.04 rose
33%
today announced results for the second quarter ended December 29, 2018.
Second Quarter Key Financial Highlights
Sales rose 11.7% year over year (13.1% in constant currency) to $5.05
billion
GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations decreased 30% year over
year to $0.33
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS rose 33% year over year to $1.04
Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted adjusted diluted EPS by
$0.02
GAAP operating income rose 18% year over year to $96.1 million
Adjusted operating income rose 28% year over year to $178.8 million
GAAP operating income margin was 1.9%, up from 1.8% a year ago
Adjusted operating income margin was 3.5%, up from 3.1% a year ago
Returned $197 million to shareholders with $175 million of share
repurchases and dividends of $22 million
CEO Commentary
“Our second quarter results demonstrate the tremendous progress we are
making in transforming Avnet into a global technology solutions
company,” said Avnet CEO Bill Amelio. “Even with the current
uncertainties in Asia, Avnet posted strong gains in revenue and
profitability compared to a year ago. Our unique ecosystem approach is
really starting to pay off with our suppliers and customers. With the
addition of Softweb Solutions, we now have the software and hardware to
deliver an end-to-end IoT capability that can lower costs, speed time to
market, and reduce complexity for our customers.”
Key Financial Metrics
Second Quarter Results (GAAP)(2)
Dec – 18
Dec – 17
Change Y/Y
Sep – 18
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
5,049.0
$
4,521.6
11.7
%
$
5,089.9
(0.8)
%
Operating Income
96.1
81.6
17.7
%
146.8
(34.6)
%
Operating Income Margin
1.9
%
1.8
%
9
bps
2.9
%
(98)
bps
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.33
$
0.47
(29.8)
%
$
0.72
(54.2)
%
Second Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)(2)
Dec – 18
Dec – 17
Change Y/Y
Sep – 18
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
5,049.0
$
4,521.6
11.7
%
$
5,089.9
(0.8)
%
Adjusted Operating Income
178.8
140.3
27.5
%
182.5
(2.0)
%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
3.5
%
3.1
%
44
bps
3.6
%
(5)
bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.04
$
0.78
33.3
%
$
1.03
1.0
%
Segment and Geographical Mix(2)
Dec – 18
Dec – 17
Change Y/Y
Sep – 18
Change Q/Q
Electronic Components (EC) Sales
$
4,680.7
$
4,163.5
12.4
%
$
4,710.8
(0.6)
%
EC Operating Income Margin
3.4
%
3.1
%
27
bps
3.4
%
(5)
bps
Premier Farnell (PF) Sales
$
368.3
$
358.1
2.8
%
$
379.1
(2.9)
%
PF Operating Income Margin
10.8
%
9.3
%
142
bps
10.8
%
0
bps
Americas Sales
$
1,300.4
$
1,210.2
7.5
%
$
1,271.8
2.3
%
EMEA Sales
1,668.6
1,506.0
10.8
%
1,714.9
(2.7)
%
Asia Sales
2,080.0
1,805.4
15.2
%
2,103.2
(1.1)
%
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial
measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information”
section of this press release.
(2)
Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s measurement of operating
income have been recasted to reflect the adoption of new accounting
standards during the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
CFO Commentary
“This quarter, we continued to execute broadly across our stated goals
including accelerating the Americas, optimizing our cost structure and
reducing share count,” stated Tom Liguori, Avnet Chief Financial
Officer. “We delivered year-over-year, double-digit sales growth while
reducing selling, general and administrative expenses by $12 million.
Our diluted share count decreased by 10 million shares year over year or
8%. Our remaining buyback authorization stands at $440 million at the
end of the quarter which we will utilize appropriately to signal our
continued confidence in Avnet’s long-term outlook.”
Additional Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights and Key Developments
Expanded Avnet’s Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities with the
acquisition of Softweb Solutions. The integration of Softweb’s
best-of-breed artificial intelligence (AI) software for IoT
applications, along with its data services and digital process
capabilities, provides Avnet with rapid design, development, and
deployment capabilities that can help customers increase efficiency,
speed time to market and help their businesses transform.
Capitalized on the significance of electronica,
a leading trade show for electronics, by building Avnet City. This
was the first time Avnet used an industry event to bring together
under one exhibit the expanse of Avnet’s end-to-end ecosystem. The
well-received Avnet exhibit included community-oriented events hosted
by Hackster.io and element14, and demonstrations highlighting the
Company’s innovation capabilities, including robotics, AI and virtual
reality.
Demonstrated at CES the depth and breadth of Avnet’s IoT R&D resources
including its role as a lead partner for Microsoft Azure Sphere; the
unveiling of Avnet’s SmartEdge Agile, which is ideal for
developing machine learning applications such as predictive
maintenance and remote monitoring; and Avnet’s SmartEdge Industrial
IoT Gateway, which is designed for automation applications that
require strong end-to-end security.
Generated $72 million of cash flow from continuing operations during
the quarter.
Recorded restructuring, integration and other expenses of $62 million
during the second quarter primarily for non-cash impairment and
severance costs. These charges were incurred in connection with the
continued transformation of our IT, distribution center and business
operations including the re-prioritization of our IT initiatives and
resources. Second quarter transformation projects are expected to
deliver approximately $10 million in savings per quarter once fully
implemented.
Awards and Notable Recognition Received During the Quarter
Received ROHM Semiconductor’s Global Distributor Award
Named Supplier of the Year by L3 Technologies for the second year in a
row
Received Infineon’s Top Distributor Award in Asia and Greater China
Recognized by Micron with the Most Valuable Demand Creation
Distributor Award in Asia
Received several TE Connectivity awards in China/Asia for Excellent
Solution Design and Growth
Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Ending on March 30, 2019
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Sales
$4.5B - $4.9B
$4.7B
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)
$1.03 - $1.13
$1.08
Estimated Annual Tax Rate
19% - 23%
21%
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented
in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press
release.
The above guidance excludes any additional acquisitions, any results of
discontinued operations, amortization of intangibles, accelerated
depreciation, any potential restructuring, integration, and other
expenses and certain income tax adjustments including certain impacts of
the recent tax law changes in the U.S. The above guidance assumes 110
million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to
Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:
Q3 Fiscal
2019
Q2 Fiscal
Q3 Fiscal
Guidance
2019
2018
US to Euro
$1.14
$1.14
$1.23
US to GBP
$1.29
$1.29
$1.39
Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details
Avnet will host a quarterly teleconference and webcast today at 2:30
p.m. MST/4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the financial results and provide a
corporate update. To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or
201-689-8840. To access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The
slides also can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days,
through February 23 at 5:00 p.m. EST, and can be accessed by dialing:
877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13685891. The live
webcast can be accessed from the following link Avnet
Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
statements are based on management’s current expectations and are
subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The
forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future
financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as
“will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,”
“feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar
meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or
financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual
results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the
forward-looking statements.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to
generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition
activities and the successful integration of acquired companies,
implementing and maintaining IT systems, supplier losses and changes to
supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, declines in
sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general,
changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in
the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other
competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet
generally.
More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in
Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required
by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Second Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
December 29,
December 30,
December 29,
December 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Thousands, except per share data)
Sales
$
5,048,980
$
4,521,636
$
10,138,859
$
9,182,578
Cost of sales
4,418,947
3,919,175
8,872,077
7,967,563
Gross profit
630,033
602,461
1,266,782
1,215,015
Selling, general and administrative expenses
471,723
484,082
946,868
985,674
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
62,260
36,762
77,048
83,156
Operating income
96,050
81,617
242,866
146,185
Other income, net
2,584
3,349
692
22,270
Interest and other financing expenses, net
(33,718
)
(22,826
)
(63,811
)
(44,841
)
Income from continuing operations before taxes
64,916
62,140
179,747
123,614
Income tax expense
28,141
5,346
59,443
8,638
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
36,775
56,794
120,304
114,976
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(374
)
(10,070
)
(179
)
(9,949
)
Net income
$
36,401
$
46,724
$
120,125
$
105,027
Earnings (loss) per share - basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.33
$
0.47
$
1.07
$
0.94
Discontinued operations
0.00
(0.08
)
(0.01
)
(0.08
)
Net income per share basic
$
0.33
$
0.39
$
1.06
$
0.86
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.33
$
0.47
$
1.06
$
0.93
Discontinued operations
0.00
(0.08
)
(0.01
)
(0.08
)
Net income per share diluted
$
0.33
$
0.39
$
1.05
$
0.85
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
Basic
110,332
120,400
112,796
121,543
Diluted
111,462
121,749
113,967
122,867
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.20
$
0.18
$
0.40
$
0.36
AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
December 29,
June 30,
2018
2018
(Thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
482,166
$
621,125
Receivables, net
3,445,807
3,641,139
Inventories
3,306,299
3,141,822
Prepaid and other current assets
156,451
206,513
Total current assets
7,390,723
7,610,599
Property, plant and equipment, net
462,914
522,909
Goodwill
1,010,568
980,872
Intangible assets, net
184,979
219,913
Other assets
185,515
262,552
Total assets
$
9,234,699
$
9,596,845
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
1,845
$
165,380
Accounts payable
2,046,571
2,269,478
Accrued expenses and other
424,350
534,603
Total current liabilities
2,472,766
2,969,461
Long-term debt
1,961,467
1,489,219
Other liabilities
391,729
453,084
Total liabilities
4,825,962
4,911,764
Shareholders’ equity
4,408,737
4,685,081
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
9,234,699
$
9,596,845
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
December 29, 2018
December 30, 2017
(Thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
120,125
$
105,027
Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(179
)
(9,949
)
Income from continuing operations
120,304
114,976
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
Depreciation
48,124
77,510
Amortization
41,220
47,256
Deferred income taxes
44,857
(55,921
)
Stock-based compensation
17,077
17,090
Other, net
77,437
22,386
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
Receivables
193,520
108,459
Inventories
(209,582
)
(410,361
)
Accounts payable
(205,254
)
75,342
Accrued expenses and other, net
(140,495
)
(55,955
)
Net cash flows used for operating activities - continuing operations
(12,792
)
(59,218
)
Net cash flows used for operating activities - discontinued
operations
(56,284
)
—
Net cash flows used for operating activities
(69,076
)
(59,218
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net
366,000
78,000
Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net
(59,420
)
(99,971
)
Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net
(595
)
(27,381
)
Repurchases of common stock
(335,404
)
(135,458
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(44,701
)
(43,572
)
Other, net
15,200
(1,214
)
Net cash flows used for financing activities - continuing operations
(58,920
)
(229,596
)
Net cash flows used for financing activities
(58,920
)
(229,596
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(70,186
)
(67,397
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(62,514
)
(14,661
)
Other, net
963
2,402
Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations
(131,737
)
(79,656
)
Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued
operations
123,473
112,664
Net cash flows (used) provided by investing activities
(8,264
)
33,008
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,699
)
8,940
Cash and cash equivalents:
— decrease
(138,959
)
(246,866
)
— at beginning of period
621,125
836,384
— at end of period
$
482,166
$
589,518
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in
accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United
States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial
information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted other
income (expense), (iii) adjusted income tax expense, (iv) adjusted
income from continuing operations, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per
share, and (vi) sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and other
items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the
discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar
strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used
to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries
denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in
U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar
weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to
translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated
in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S.
Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results
of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as
“constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in
constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period
performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding
underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of
changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense
items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S.
Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current
periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect
during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income adjusted for restructuring,
integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and
amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful
measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s
operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing
results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future
periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be
outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature.
Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items
as well as other income (expense) excluding certain amounts as an
indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the
business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish
operational goals and, in many cases, for measuring performance for
compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for our
reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other
expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired
intangible assets and other.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income
margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above)
divided by sales.
Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing
operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items
impacting other expense and income tax expense are useful to investors
because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a
more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more
meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to
income tax expense and the effective income tax rate include the effect
of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S.,
changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income
tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective
tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate.
Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder
value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management
believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per
share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items
provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the
investing public.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used
as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in
accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing
operations.
Fiscal Year to Date
Quarters Ended
2019*
December 29, 2018*
September 29, 2018
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing
operations
$
946,868
$
471,723
$
475,146
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
(41,440
)
(20,513
)
(20,927
)
Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations
905,429
451,210
454,219
GAAP operating income - continuing operations
$
242,866
$
96,050
$
146,816
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
77,048
62,260
14,788
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
41,440
20,513
20,927
Adjusted operating income - continuing operations
361,354
178,823
182,531
GAAP income before income taxes- continuing operations
$
179,747
$
64,916
$
114,831
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
77,048
62,260
14,788
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
41,440
20,513
20,927
Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations
298,235
147,689
150,546
GAAP income tax expense - continuing operations
$
59,443
$
28,141
$
31,302
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
18,985
15,665
3,320
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
8,857
4,379
4,478
Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations
(24,980
)
(16,742
)
(8,238
)
Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations
62,305
31,443
30,862
GAAP income - continuing operations
$
120,304
$
36,775
$
83,529
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
58,063
46,595
11,468
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
32,583
16,134
16,449
Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations
24,980
16,742
8,238
Adjusted income - continuing operations
235,930
116,246
119,684
GAAP diluted earnings per share - continuing operations
$
1.06
$
0.33
$
0.72
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.51
0.42
0.10
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.29
0.14
0.14
Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations
0.21
0.15
0.07
Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations
2.07
1.04
1.03
Fiscal
Quarters Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
March 31,
December 30,
September 30,
2018*
2018*
2018*
2017*
2017*
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing
operations(1)
$
1,991,401
$
500,257
$
505,471
$
484,082
$
501,593
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
(91,923
)
(21,736
)
(22,725
)
(21,877
)
(25,585
)
Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations(1)
1,899,478
478,521
482,746
462,204
476,007
GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations(1)
$
209,218
$
121,527
$
(58,494
)
$
81,617
$
64,568
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
145,125
36,848
25,120
36,762
46,394
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
181,440
-
181,440
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
91,923
21,736
22,725
21,877
25,585
Adjusted operating income - continuing operations(1)
627,706
180,111
170,791
140,256
136,547
GAAP other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1)
$
28,606
$
(3,526
)
$
9,862
$
3,349
$
18,921
(9,762
)
(559
)
137
546
(9,886
)
Adjusted other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1)
18,844
(4,085
)
9,999
3,895
9,035
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations
$
145,077
$
93,526
$
(72,063
)
$
62,140
$
61,474
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
145,125
36,848
25,120
36,762
46,394
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
181,440
-
181,440
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
91,923
21,736
22,725
21,877
25,585
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations
(9,762
)
(559
)
137
546
(9,886
)
Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations
553,803
151,551
157,359
121,325
123,567
GAAP income tax expense - continuing operations
$
287,966
$
35,787
$
243,541
$
5,346
$
3,292
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
41,460
9,921
5,757
9,004
16,778
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
18,556
4,376
4,575
4,405
5,200
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations
(3,494
)
(180
)
33
84
(3,431
)
Income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing operations
(218,444
)
(14,549
)
(218,810
)
8,017
6,898
Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations
126,044
35,355
35,096
26,856
28,737
GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations
$
(142,889
)
$
57,739
$
(315,604
)
$
56,794
$
58,182
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
103,665
26,927
19,363
27,758
29,616
Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations
181,440
-
181,440
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
73,367
17,360
18,150
17,472
20,385
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
(6,268
)
(379
)
104
462
(6,455
)
Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations
218,444
14,549
218,810
(8,017
)
(6,898
)
Adjusted income - continuing operations
427,759
116,196
122,263
94,469
94,829
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations
$
(1.19
)
$
0.49
$
(2.64
)
$
0.47
$
0.47
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.86
0.23
0.16
0.23
0.24
Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations
1.52
-
1.52
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.61
0.15
0.15
0.14
0.16
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
(0.05
)
-
-
-
(0.05
)
Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations
1.82
0.12
1.83
(0.07
)
(0.06
)
Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations
3.57
0.99
1.02
0.78
0.76
