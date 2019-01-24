Quarterly sales grew 12% year over year to $5.05 billion; GAAP

diluted EPS of $0.33 decreased 30%; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.04 rose

33%

today announced results for the second quarter ended December 29, 2018.

Second Quarter Key Financial Highlights



  • Sales rose 11.7% year over year (13.1% in constant currency) to $5.05
    billion


  • GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations decreased 30% year over
    year to $0.33



    • Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS rose 33% year over year to $1.04


    • Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted adjusted diluted EPS by
      $0.02




  • GAAP operating income rose 18% year over year to $96.1 million



    • Adjusted operating income rose 28% year over year to $178.8 million




  • GAAP operating income margin was 1.9%, up from 1.8% a year ago



    • Adjusted operating income margin was 3.5%, up from 3.1% a year ago




  • Returned $197 million to shareholders with $175 million of share
    repurchases and dividends of $22 million

CEO Commentary

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the tremendous progress we are

making in transforming Avnet into a global technology solutions

company,” said Avnet CEO Bill Amelio. “Even with the current

uncertainties in Asia, Avnet posted strong gains in revenue and

profitability compared to a year ago. Our unique ecosystem approach is

really starting to pay off with our suppliers and customers. With the

addition of Softweb Solutions, we now have the software and hardware to

deliver an end-to-end IoT capability that can lower costs, speed time to

market, and reduce complexity for our customers.”

Key Financial Metrics



($ in millions, except per share data)



 

Second Quarter Results (GAAP)(2)


 

Dec – 18

 

Dec – 17

 

Change Y/Y

 

Sep – 18

 

Change Q/Q

Sales


$

5,049.0



$

4,521.6



11.7

%


$

5,089.9



(0.8)

%

Operating Income



96.1




81.6



17.7

%



146.8



(34.6)

%

Operating Income Margin



1.9

%



1.8

%


9

bps



2.9

%


(98)

bps

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

0.33



$

0.47



(29.8)

%


$

0.72



(54.2)

%

Second Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)(2)



Dec – 18


Dec – 17


Change Y/Y


Sep – 18


Change Q/Q

Sales


$

5,049.0



$

4,521.6



11.7

%


$

5,089.9



(0.8)

%

Adjusted Operating Income



178.8




140.3



27.5

%



182.5



(2.0)

%

Adjusted Operating Income Margin



3.5

%



3.1

%


44

bps



3.6

%


(5)

bps

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.04



$

0.78



33.3

%


$

1.03



1.0

%

Segment and Geographical Mix(2)



Dec – 18


Dec – 17


Change Y/Y


Sep – 18


Change Q/Q

Electronic Components (EC) Sales


$

4,680.7



$

4,163.5



12.4

%


$

4,710.8



(0.6)

%

EC Operating Income Margin



3.4

%



3.1

%


27

bps



3.4

%


(5)

bps

Premier Farnell (PF) Sales


$

368.3



$

358.1



2.8

%


$

379.1



(2.9)

%

PF Operating Income Margin



10.8

%



9.3

%


142

bps



10.8

%


0

bps

Americas Sales


$

1,300.4



$

1,210.2



7.5

%


$

1,271.8



2.3

%

EMEA Sales



1,668.6




1,506.0



10.8

%



1,714.9



(2.7)

%

Asia Sales



2,080.0




1,805.4



15.2

%



2,103.2



(1.1)

%



_______________



(1)

 

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial
measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information”
section of this press release.

(2)


Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s measurement of operating
income have been recasted to reflect the adoption of new accounting
standards during the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

CFO Commentary

“This quarter, we continued to execute broadly across our stated goals

including accelerating the Americas, optimizing our cost structure and

reducing share count,” stated Tom Liguori, Avnet Chief Financial

Officer. “We delivered year-over-year, double-digit sales growth while

reducing selling, general and administrative expenses by $12 million.

Our diluted share count decreased by 10 million shares year over year or

8%. Our remaining buyback authorization stands at $440 million at the

end of the quarter which we will utilize appropriately to signal our

continued confidence in Avnet’s long-term outlook.”

Additional Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights and Key Developments



  • Expanded Avnet’s Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities with the
    acquisition of Softweb Solutions. The integration of Softweb’s
    best-of-breed artificial intelligence (AI) software for IoT
    applications, along with its data services and digital process
    capabilities, provides Avnet with rapid design, development, and
    deployment capabilities that can help customers increase efficiency,
    speed time to market and help their businesses transform.


  • Capitalized on the significance of electronica,
    a leading trade show     for electronics, by building Avnet City. This
    was the first time Avnet used an industry event to bring together
    under one exhibit the expanse of Avnet’s end-to-end ecosystem. The
    well-received Avnet exhibit included community-oriented events hosted
    by Hackster.io and element14, and demonstrations highlighting the
    Company’s innovation capabilities, including robotics, AI and virtual
    reality.


  • Demonstrated at CES the depth and breadth of Avnet’s IoT R&D resources
    including its role as a lead partner for Microsoft Azure Sphere; the
    unveiling of Avnet’s SmartEdge Agile, which is ideal for
    developing machine learning applications such as predictive
    maintenance and remote monitoring; and Avnet’s SmartEdge Industrial
    IoT Gateway, which is designed for automation applications that
    require strong end-to-end security.


  • Generated $72 million of cash flow from continuing operations during
    the quarter.


  • Recorded restructuring, integration and other expenses of $62 million
    during the second quarter primarily for non-cash impairment and
    severance costs. These charges were incurred in connection with the
    continued transformation of our IT, distribution center and business
    operations including the re-prioritization of our IT initiatives and
    resources. Second quarter transformation projects are expected to
    deliver approximately $10 million in savings per quarter once fully
    implemented.

Awards and Notable Recognition Received During the Quarter



  • Received ROHM Semiconductor’s Global Distributor Award


  • Named Supplier of the Year by L3 Technologies for the second year in a
    row


  • Received Infineon’s Top Distributor Award in Asia and Greater China


  • Recognized by Micron with the Most Valuable Demand Creation
    Distributor Award in Asia


  • Received several TE Connectivity awards in China/Asia for Excellent
    Solution Design and Growth

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Ending on March 30, 2019



 

Guidance Range

 

Midpoint

Sales


$4.5B - $4.9B


$4.7B

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)


$1.03 - $1.13


$1.08

Estimated Annual Tax Rate


19% - 23%


21%



_______________



(1)

 

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented
in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press
release.

The above guidance excludes any additional acquisitions, any results of

discontinued operations, amortization of intangibles, accelerated

depreciation, any potential restructuring, integration, and other

expenses and certain income tax adjustments including certain impacts of

the recent tax law changes in the U.S. The above guidance assumes 110

million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to

Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:



 

Q3 Fiscal

 


 




2019


Q2 Fiscal


Q3 Fiscal



Guidance


2019


2018

US to Euro


$1.14


$1.14


$1.23

US to GBP


$1.29


$1.29


$1.39

Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a quarterly teleconference and webcast today at 2:30

p.m. MST/4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the financial results and provide a

corporate update. To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or

201-689-8840. To access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The

slides also can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days,

through February 23 at 5:00 p.m. EST, and can be accessed by dialing:

877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13685891. The live

webcast can be accessed from the following link Avnet

Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These

statements are based on management’s current expectations and are

subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The

forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future

financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as

“will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,”

“feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar

meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or

financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual

results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the

forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to

differ materially from those described in the forward-looking

statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to

generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition

activities and the successful integration of acquired companies,

implementing and maintaining IT systems, supplier losses and changes to

supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, declines in

sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general,

changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in

the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other

competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet

generally.

More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in

Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including

Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required

by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

AVNET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 


 

Second Quarters Ended

 

Six Months Ended



December 29,

 

December 30,


December 29,

 

December 30,



 

2018

 


 

2017

 


 

2018

 


 

2017

 



(Thousands, except per share data)

Sales


$

5,048,980



$

4,521,636



$

10,138,859



$

9,182,578


Cost of sales


 

4,418,947

 


 

3,919,175

 


 

8,872,077

 


 

7,967,563

 

Gross profit



630,033




602,461




1,266,782




1,215,015


Selling, general and administrative expenses



471,723




484,082




946,868




985,674


Restructuring, integration and other expenses


 

62,260

 


 

36,762

 


 

77,048

 


 

83,156

 

Operating income



96,050




81,617




242,866




146,185


Other income, net



2,584




3,349




692




22,270


Interest and other financing expenses, net


 

(33,718

)


 

(22,826

)


 

(63,811

)


 

(44,841

)

Income from continuing operations before taxes



64,916




62,140




179,747




123,614


Income tax expense


 

28,141

 


 

5,346

 


 

59,443

 


 

8,638

 

Income from continuing operations, net of tax



36,775




56,794




120,304




114,976


Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


 

(374

)


 

(10,070

)


 

(179

)


 

(9,949

)

Net income


$

36,401

 


$

46,724

 


$

120,125

 


$

105,027

 









 

Earnings (loss) per share - basic:









Continuing operations


$

0.33



$

0.47



$

1.07



$

0.94


Discontinued operations


 

0.00

 


 

(0.08

)


 

(0.01

)


 

(0.08

)

Net income per share basic


$

0.33

 


$

0.39

 


$

1.06

 


$

0.86

 









 

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:









Continuing operations


$

0.33



$

0.47



$

1.06



$

0.93


Discontinued operations


 

0.00

 


 

(0.08

)


 

(0.01

)


 

(0.08

)

Net income per share diluted


$

0.33

 


$

0.39

 


$

1.05

 


$

0.85

 









 

Shares used to compute earnings per share:









Basic


 

110,332

 


 

120,400

 


 

112,796

 


 

121,543

 

Diluted


 

111,462

 


 

121,749

 


 

113,967

 


 

122,867

 

Cash dividends paid per common share


$

0.20

 


$

0.18

 


$

0.40

 


$

0.36

 


 

AVNET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

 


 

December 29,

 

June 30,



2018


2018



(Thousands)

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

482,166


$

621,125

Receivables, net



3,445,807



3,641,139

Inventories



3,306,299



3,141,822

Prepaid and other current assets


 

156,451


 

206,513

Total current assets



7,390,723



7,610,599

Property, plant and equipment, net



462,914



522,909

Goodwill



1,010,568



980,872

Intangible assets, net



184,979



219,913

Other assets


 

185,515


 

262,552

Total assets


$

9,234,699


$

9,596,845





 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt


$

1,845


$

165,380

Accounts payable



2,046,571



2,269,478

Accrued expenses and other


 

424,350


 

534,603

Total current liabilities



2,472,766



2,969,461

Long-term debt



1,961,467



1,489,219

Other liabilities


 

391,729


 

453,084

Total liabilities



4,825,962



4,911,764

Shareholders’ equity


 

4,408,737


 

4,685,081

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

9,234,699


$

9,596,845


 

AVNET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 


 

Six Months Ended



December 29, 2018

 

December 30, 2017



(Thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$

120,125



$

105,027


Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


 

(179

)


 

(9,949

)

Income from continuing operations



120,304




114,976






 

Non-cash and other reconciling items:





Depreciation



48,124




77,510


Amortization



41,220




47,256


Deferred income taxes



44,857




(55,921

)

Stock-based compensation



17,077




17,090


Other, net



77,437




22,386


Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):





Receivables



193,520




108,459


Inventories



(209,582

)



(410,361

)

Accounts payable



(205,254

)



75,342


Accrued expenses and other, net


 

(140,495

)


 

(55,955

)

Net cash flows used for operating activities - continuing operations


 

(12,792

)


 

(59,218

)

Net cash flows used for operating activities - discontinued
operations


 

(56,284

)


 



 

Net cash flows used for operating activities


 

(69,076

)


 

(59,218

)





 

Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net



366,000




78,000


Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net



(59,420

)



(99,971

)

Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net



(595

)



(27,381

)

Repurchases of common stock



(335,404

)



(135,458

)

Dividends paid on common stock



(44,701

)



(43,572

)

Other, net


 

15,200

 


 

(1,214

)

Net cash flows used for financing activities - continuing operations


 

(58,920

)


 

(229,596

)

Net cash flows used for financing activities


 

(58,920

)


 

(229,596

)





 

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(70,186

)



(67,397

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(62,514

)



(14,661

)

Other, net


 

963

 


 

2,402

 

Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations


 

(131,737

)


 

(79,656

)

Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued
operations


 

123,473

 


 

112,664

 

Net cash flows (used) provided by investing activities


 

(8,264

)


 

33,008

 

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(2,699

)



8,940


Cash and cash equivalents:





— decrease



(138,959

)



(246,866

)

— at beginning of period


 

621,125

 


 

836,384

 

— at end of period


$

482,166

 


$

589,518

 

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United

States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial

information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted other

income (expense), (iii) adjusted income tax expense, (iv) adjusted

income from continuing operations, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per

share, and (vi) sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and other

items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the

discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar

strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used

to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries

denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in

U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar

weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to

translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated

in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S.

Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results

of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as

“constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in

constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period

performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding

underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of

changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense

items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S.

Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current

periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect

during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income adjusted for restructuring,

integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and

amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful

measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s

operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing

results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future

periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be

outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature.

Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items

as well as other income (expense) excluding certain amounts as an

indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the

business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish

operational goals and, in many cases, for measuring performance for

compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for our

reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other

expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired

intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income

margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above)

divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing

operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items

impacting other expense and income tax expense are useful to investors

because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a

more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more

meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to

income tax expense and the effective income tax rate include the effect

of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S.,

changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income

tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective

tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate.

Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder

value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management

believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per

share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items

provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the

investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used

as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in

accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing

operations.



 

Fiscal Year to Date

 

Quarters Ended



2019*


December 29, 2018*

 

September 29, 2018



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing
operations


$

946,868



$

471,723



$

475,146


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations


 

(41,440

)


 

(20,513

)


 

(20,927

)

Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations



905,429




451,210




454,219








 

GAAP operating income - continuing operations


$

242,866



$

96,050



$

146,816


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



77,048




62,260




14,788


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations


 

41,440

 


 

20,513

 


 

20,927

 

Adjusted operating income - continuing operations



361,354




178,823




182,531








 

GAAP income before income taxes- continuing operations


$

179,747



$

64,916



$

114,831


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



77,048




62,260




14,788


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations


 

41,440

 


 

20,513

 


 

20,927

 

Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations



298,235




147,689




150,546








 

GAAP income tax expense - continuing operations


$

59,443



$

28,141



$

31,302


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



18,985




15,665




3,320


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



8,857




4,379




4,478


Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations


 

(24,980

)


 

(16,742

)


 

(8,238

)

Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations



62,305




31,443




30,862








 

GAAP income - continuing operations


$

120,304



$

36,775



$

83,529


Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations



58,063




46,595




11,468


Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations



32,583




16,134




16,449


Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations


 

24,980

 


 

16,742

 


 

8,238

 

Adjusted income - continuing operations



235,930




116,246




119,684








 

GAAP diluted earnings per share - continuing operations


$

1.06



$

0.33



$

0.72


Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations



0.51




0.42




0.10


Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations



0.29




0.14




0.14


Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations


 

0.21

 


 

0.15

 


 

0.07

 

Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations



2.07




1.04




1.03



_______________




* May not foot/crossfoot due to rounding



 


 

Fiscal

 

Quarters Ended



Year to Date


June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 30,

 

September 30,



2018*


2018*


2018*


2017*


2017*



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing
operations(1)


$

1,991,401



$

500,257



$

505,471



$

484,082



$

501,593


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations


 

(91,923

)


 

(21,736

)


 

(22,725

)


 

(21,877

)


 

(25,585

)

Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations(1)



1,899,478




478,521




482,746




462,204




476,007












 

GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations(1)


$

209,218



$

121,527



$

(58,494

)


$

81,617



$

64,568


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



145,125




36,848




25,120




36,762




46,394


Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations



181,440




-




181,440




-




-


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations


 

91,923

 


 

21,736

 


 

22,725

 


 

21,877

 


 

25,585

 

Adjusted operating income - continuing operations(1)



627,706




180,111




170,791




140,256




136,547












 

GAAP other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1)


$

28,606



$

(3,526

)


$

9,862



$

3,349



$

18,921



Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations




 

(9,762

)


 

(559

)


 

137

 


 

546

 


 

(9,886

)

Adjusted other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1)



18,844




(4,085

)



9,999




3,895




9,035












 

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations


$

145,077



$

93,526



$

(72,063

)


$

62,140



$

61,474


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



145,125




36,848




25,120




36,762




46,394


Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations



181,440




-




181,440




-




-


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



91,923




21,736




22,725




21,877




25,585


Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations


 

(9,762

)


 

(559

)


 

137

 


 

546

 


 

(9,886

)

Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations



553,803




151,551




157,359




121,325




123,567












 

GAAP income tax expense - continuing operations


$

287,966



$

35,787



$

243,541



$

5,346



$

3,292


Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations



41,460




9,921




5,757




9,004




16,778


Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



18,556




4,376




4,575




4,405




5,200


Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations



(3,494

)



(180

)



33




84




(3,431

)

Income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing operations


 

(218,444

)


 

(14,549

)


 

(218,810

)


 

8,017

 


 

6,898

 

Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations



126,044




35,355




35,096




26,856




28,737












 

GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations


$

(142,889

)


$

57,739



$

(315,604

)


$

56,794



$

58,182


Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations



103,665




26,927




19,363




27,758




29,616


Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations



181,440




-




181,440




-




-


Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations



73,367




17,360




18,150




17,472




20,385


Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations



(6,268

)



(379

)



104




462




(6,455

)

Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations


 

218,444

 


 

14,549

 


 

218,810

 


 

(8,017

)


 

(6,898

)

Adjusted income - continuing operations



427,759




116,196




122,263




94,469




94,829












 

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations


$

(1.19

)


$

0.49



$

(2.64

)


$

0.47



$

0.47


Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations



0.86




0.23




0.16




0.23




0.24


Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations



1.52




-




1.52




-




-


Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations



0.61




0.15




0.15




0.14




0.16


Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations



(0.05

)



-




-




-




(0.05

)

Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations


 

1.82

 


 

0.12

 


 

1.83

 


 

(0.07

)


 

(0.06

)

Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations



3.57




0.99




1.02




0.78




0.76



_______________




(1) Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s
measurement of operating income have been recasted to reflect the
adoption of new accounting standards during fiscal 2019.




* May not foot/crossfoot due to rounding


Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Tom Liguori, CFO

Avnet

480-643-7550

or

Ina McGuinness

480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Maureen O’Leary

Media Relations

480-643-7499

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

