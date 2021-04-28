 Skip to main content
Avnet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Sales of $4.9 billion, up 14% year over year with diluted EPS of $1.07

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.74, up 95% year over year

Operating margin expansion across all regions, including Farnell

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avnet--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its third quarter ended April 3, 2021.

Fiscal Third Quarter Key Financial Highlights:



  • Sales of $4.9 billion, up from $4.7 billion sequentially and compared to $4.3 billion in the prior year quarter. Sales exceeded guidance, driven by broad end-market strength.


    • On a constant currency basis, sales grew 10.7% year over year and 4.8% sequentially.


    • Excluding Texas Instruments from both periods, sales grew 22% in constant currency year over year.




  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.07, compared with a GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.29 in the prior year quarter.


    • Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.74, compared with $0.38 earnings per share in the prior year quarter.




  • GAAP operating margin was up 447 basis points to 1.8% compared with negative 2.7% in the prior year quarter.


    • Adjusted operating margin of 2.3% increased 62 basis points from 1.6% in the prior year quarter.




  • Farnell operating margins increased sequentially 154 basis points to 6.0%.


  • Sales of Texas Instruments’ products were less than $2 million compared with $400.6 million in the prior year quarter.


  • As expected, cash used for operations totaled $9.9 million in the quarter as strong demand drives investment in working capital.

CEO Commentary

“In the third quarter, the impact of our back-to-basics strategy resulted in strong execution and performance across all regions,” said Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher. “As we continue to navigate supply constraints, extended lead times and a shifting operating environment, our deep relationships with our partners and tight management of our backlog will continue to be of utmost importance. Our prioritization of these relationships and focus on execution to date have put Avnet on a more linear growth path. Further, our ability to enhance value through demand creation for our partners has continued to contribute to our success at the center of the technology supply chain. We remain confident in our ability to execute and create value for our customers and suppliers.”


Key Financial Metrics



($ in millions, except per share data)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Third Quarter Results (GAAP)



 



 



Mar – 21



 



Mar – 20



 



Change Y/Y



 



Dec – 20



 



Change Q/Q



Sales



 



$



4,916.7



 



 



$



4,309.8



 



 



14.1



%



 



$



4,668.2



 



 



5.3



%



Operating Income (Loss)



 



 



87.7



 



 



 



(115.8)



 



 



175.7



%



 



 



57.2



 



 



53.2



%



Operating Income (Loss) Margin



 



 



1.8



%



 



 



(2.7)



%



 



447



bps



 



 



1.2



%



 



55



bps



Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (EPS)



 



$



1.07



 



 



$



(1.29)



 



 



182.9



%



 



$



0.19



 



 



463.2



%



Third Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)



 



 



Mar – 21



 



Mar – 20



 



Change Y/Y



 



Dec – 20



 



Change Q/Q



Sales



 



$



4,916.7



 



 



$



4,309.8



 



 



14.1



%



 



$



4,668.2



 



 



5.3



%



Adjusted Operating Income



 



 



110.5



 



 



 



70.4



 



 



57.1



%



 



 



79.6



 



 



38.9



%



Adjusted Operating Income Margin



 



 



2.3



%



 



 



1.6



%



 



62



bps



 



 



1.7



%



 



55



bps



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)



 



$



0.74



 



 



$



0.38



 



 



94.7



%



 



$



0.48



 



 



54.2



%



Segment and Geographical Mix



 



 



Mar – 21



 



Mar – 20



 



Change Y/Y



 



Dec – 20



 



Change Q/Q



Electronic Components (EC) Sales



 



$



4,520.6



 



 



$



3,974.7



 



 



13.7



%



 



$



4,342.4



 



 



4.1



%



EC Operating Income Margin



 



 



2.6



%



 



 



2.1



%



 



49



bps



 



 



2.4



%



 



23



bps



Farnell Sales



 



$



396.1



 



 



$



335.1



 



 



18.2



%



 



$



325.8



 



 



21.6



%



Farnell Operating Income Margin



 



 



6.0



%



 



 



7.0



%



 



(95)



bps



 



 



4.5



%



 



154



bps



Americas Sales



 



$



1,161.0



 



 



$



1,203.6



 



 



(3.5)



%



 



$



1,101.5



 



 



5.4



%



EMEA Sales



 



 



1,585.6



 



 



 



1,512.5



 



 



4.8



%



 



 



1,346.3



 



 



17.8



%



Asia Sales



 



 



2,170.1



 



 



 



1,593.7



 



 



36.2



%



 



 



2,220.4



 



 



(2.3)



%



TI Sales



 



 



Mar – 21



 



Mar – 20



 



Change Y/Y



 



Dec – 20



 



Change Q/Q



Sales of TI Products



 



$



1.7



 



 



$



400.6



 



 



(99.6)



%



 



$



49.6



 



 



(96.7)



%


_________________________


(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.


CFO Commentary

“In the third quarter, we grew our top line by 14% year over year and expanded operating margins for the third consecutive quarter, demonstrating the increasing value we provide to customers and suppliers as well as our continued strong execution,” said Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori. “Over the past year, our team has successfully implemented a number of measures to strengthen our financial profile. As a more nimble and efficient organization that is investing across its business lines and geographies, Avnet is in a better position today to deliver for all stakeholders in this dynamic market.”

Additional Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights



  • Returned $21 million to shareholders with dividends paid during the quarter.


  • Awarded Best Global Performance and Best Asia Performance Awards by Amphenol.


  • Partnered with ON Semiconductor to establish a framework to help OEMs more rapidly develop end-to-end IoT solutions.


  • Kicked off 100th year anniversary celebration with the launch of Avnet’s Centennial Central platform, which details Avnet’s 100-year journey to date. To learn more, visit https://www.centennialcentral.com/.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Ending on July 3, 2021


 



 



Guidance Range



 



Midpoint



Sales



 



$4.7B – $5.1B



 



$4.9B



Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)



 



$0.71 – $0.77



 



$0.74


_________________________
(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

The above guidance is based upon current market conditions and inventory availability. It excludes amortization of intangibles, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes 100 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q4 Fiscal



 



 



 



 



 



 



2021



 



Q3 Fiscal



 



Q4 Fiscal



 



 



Guidance



 



2021



 



2020



Euro



 



$1.20



 



$1.20



 



$1.10



GBP



 



$1.38



 



$1.38



 



$1.24


Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a quarterly webcast and teleconference today at 1:30 p.m. PDT and 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com.

Those who would still like to participate in the live call can dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through July 28 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13716605.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “estimates” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. You should understand that the following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company’s future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economic systems, access to financial markets and the Company’s employees, operations, customers, and supply chain; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers; risks relating to the Company’s international sales and operations, including risks relating to the ability to repatriate cash, foreign currency fluctuations, duties and taxes, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures and investments; adverse effects on the Company’s supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health related crisis, social unrest or warehouse modernization and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber-attacks, other privacy and security incidents and information systems, including related to current or future implementations, integrations or upgrades; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign and global) affecting the Company’s operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company’s credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, and liquidity and access to financing; geopolitical events, including the uncertainty caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from, and agreement for a new partnership with, the European Union; and legislative or regulatory changes affecting the Company’s businesses.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global electronic components distributor with extensive design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. For the past 100 years, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)


AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Third Quarters Ended



 



Nine Months Ended



 



 



April 3,



 



March 28,



 



April 3,



 



March 28,



 



 



2021



 



2020



 



2021



 



2020



 



 



(Thousands, except per share data)



Sales



 



$



4,916,714



 



 



$



4,309,818



 



 



$



14,307,945



 



 



$



13,474,632



 



Cost of sales



 



 



4,348,364



 



 



 



3,790,885



 



 



 



12,712,262



 



 



 



11,886,247



 



Gross profit



 



 



568,350



 



 



 



518,933



 



 



 



1,595,683



 



 



 



1,588,385



 



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



 



463,092



 



 



 



469,646



 



 



 



1,376,333



 



 



 



1,391,024



 



Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expense



 



 






 



 



 



145,836



 



 



 






 



 



 



145,836



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



17,574



 



 



 



19,211



 



 



 



55,943



 



 



 



58,073



 



Operating income (loss)



 



 



87,684



 



 



 



(115,760



)



 



 



163,407



 



 



 



(6,548



)



Other income (expense), net



 



 



4,779



 



 



 



(12,608



)



 



 



(16,052



)



 



 



(9,640



)



Interest and other financing expenses, net



 



 



(22,342



)



 



 



(29,718



)



 



 



(66,128



)



 



 



(97,254



)



Income (loss) before taxes



 



 



70,121



 



 



 



(158,086



)



 



 



81,227



 



 



 



(113,442



)



Income tax benefit



 



 



(37,363



)



 



 



(29,425



)



 



 



(26,532



)



 



 



(30,200



)



Net income (loss)



 



$



107,484



 



 



$



(128,661



)



 



$



107,759



 



 



$



(83,242



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings (loss) per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



$



1.08



 



 



$



(1.29



)



 



$



1.09



 



 



$



(0.82



)



Diluted



 



$



1.07



 



 



$



(1.29



)



 



$



1.08



 



 



$



(0.82



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used to compute earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



99,542



 



 



 



99,479



 



 



 



99,125



 



 



 



101,013



 



Diluted



 



 



100,247



 



 



 



99,479



 



 



 



100,013



 



 



 



101,013



 



Cash dividends paid per common share



 



$



0.21



 



 



$



0.21



 



 



$



0.63



 



 



$



0.63



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



AVNET, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



April 3,



 



June 27,



 



 



2021



 



2020



 



 



(Thousands)



ASSETS



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



322,749



 



$



477,038



Receivables, net



 



 



3,365,677



 



 



2,928,386



Inventories



 



 



2,760,156



 



 



2,731,988



Prepaid and other current assets



 



 



156,023



 



 



191,394



Total current assets



 



 



6,604,605



 



 



6,328,806



Property, plant and equipment, net



 



 



381,083



 



 



404,607



Goodwill



 



 



838,460



 



 



773,734



Intangible assets, net



 



 



33,770



 



 



65,437



Operating lease assets



 



 



275,662



 



 



275,917



Other assets



 



 



232,335



 



 



256,696



Total assets



 



$



8,365,915



 



$



8,105,197



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Short-term debt



 



$



300,043



 



$



51



Accounts payable



 



 



2,001,743



 



 



1,754,078



Accrued expenses and other



 



 



526,974



 



 



472,924



Short-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



57,182



 



 



53,313



Total current liabilities



 



 



2,885,942



 



 



2,280,366



Long-term debt



 



 



895,913



 



 



1,424,791



Long-term operating lease liabilities



 



 



250,108



 



 



253,719



Other liabilities



 



 



396,065



 



 



419,923



Total liabilities



 



 



4,428,028



 



 



4,378,799



Shareholders’ equity



 



 



3,937,887



 



 



3,726,398



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity



 



$



8,365,915



 



$



8,105,197



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



AVNET, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Nine Months Ended



 



 



April 3, 2021



 



March 28, 2020



 



 



(Thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss)



 



$



107,759



 



 



$



(83,242



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Non-cash and other reconciling items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation



 



 



67,462



 



 



 



75,535



 



Amortization



 



 



35,730



 



 



 



62,240



 



Amortization of operating lease assets



 



 



42,054



 



 



 



46,560



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 



11,510



 



 



 



(42,529



)



Stock-based compensation



 



 



22,293



 



 



 



20,757



 



Goodwill, long-lived asset and other impairments



 



 



15,166



 



 



 



145,836



 



Other, net



 



 



7,558



 



 



 



36,548



 



Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):



 



 



 



 



 



 



Receivables



 



 



(405,700



)



 



 



150,095



 



Inventories



 



 



63,017



 



 



 



227,996



 



Accounts payable



 



 



224,151



 



 



 



(112,923



)



Accrued expenses and other, net



 



 



6,526



 



 



 



(84,263



)



Net cash flows provided by operating activities



 



 



197,526



 



 



 



442,610



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Repayments under accounts receivable securitization, net



 



 






 



 



 



(127,400



)



Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net



 



 



(232,347



)



 



 



(1,194



)



Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net



 



 



(2,192



)



 



 



(1,639



)



Repurchases of common stock



 



 






 



 



 



(235,830



)



Dividends paid on common stock



 



 



(62,400



)



 



 



(63,235



)



Other, net



 



 



(11,455



)



 



 



(15,132



)



Net cash flows used for financing activities



 



 



(308,394



)



 



 



(444,430



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(39,001



)



 



 



(61,156



)



Acquisitions of assets



 



 



(18,371



)



 



 



(51,509



)



Other, net



 



 



6,201



 



 



 



(12,547



)



Net cash flows used for investing activities



 



 



(51,171



)



 



 



(125,212



)



Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



 



 



7,750



 



 



 



(16,418



)



Cash and cash equivalents:



 



 



 



 



 



 



— decrease



 



 



(154,289



)



 



 



(143,450



)



— at beginning of period



 



 



477,038



 



 



 



546,105



 



— at end of period



 



$



322,749



 



 



$



402,655



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Fiscal



 



Quarters Ended



 



 



 



Year to Date



 



April 3,



 



January 2,



 



October 3,



 



 



 



2021*



 



2021



 



2021



 



2020



 



 



 



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses



 



 



$



1,376,333



 



 



$



463,092



 



 



$



442,084



 



 



$



471,158



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



 



(35,875



)



 



 



(5,283



)



 



 



(10,417



)



 



 



(20,175



)



Adjusted operating expenses



 



 



 



1,340,458



 



 



 



457,809



 



 



 



431,667



 



 



 



450,983



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating income



 



 



$



163,407



 



 



$



87,684



 



 



$



57,221



 



 



$



18,502



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



 



55,943



 



 



 



17,574



 



 



 



11,948



 



 



 



26,420



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



 



35,875



 



 



 



5,283



 



 



 



10,417



 



 



 



20,175



 



Adjusted operating income



 



 



 



255,225



 



 



 



110,541



 



 



 



79,586



 



 



 



65,097



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income (loss) before income taxes



 



 



$



81,227



 



 



$



70,121



 



 



$



34,403



 



 



$



(23,297



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



 



55,943



 



 



 



17,574



 



 



 



11,948



 



 



 



26,420



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



 



35,875



 



 



 



5,283



 



 



 



10,417



 



 



 



20,175



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments



 



 



 



15,274



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



51



 



 



 



15,223



 



Adjusted income before income taxes



 



 



 



188,319



 



 



 



92,978



 



 



 



56,819



 



 



 



38,521



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income tax expense (benefit)



 



 



$



(26,532



)



 



$



(37,363



)



 



$



15,240



 



 



$



(4,408



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



 



 



11,296



 



 



 



4,118



 



 



 



2,577



 



 



 



4,601



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



 



 



8,074



 



 



 



1,008



 



 



 



2,037



 



 



 



5,029



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments



 



 



 



52



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



26



 



 



 



26



 



Income tax benefit (expense) items, net



 



 



 



37,184



 



 



 



50,682



 



 



 



(10,788



)



 



 



(2,710



)



Adjusted income tax expense



 



 



 



30,074



 



 



 



18,445



 



 



 



9,092



 



 



 



2,538



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP net income (loss)



 



 



$



107,759



 



 



$



107,484



 



 



$



19,163



 



 



$



(18,889



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)



 



 



 



44,647



 



 



 



13,456



 



 



 



9,371



 



 



 



21,819



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)



 



 



 



27,801



 



 



 



4,275



 



 



 



8,380



 



 



 



15,146



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax)



 



 



 



15,222



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



25



 



 



 



15,197



 



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net



 



 



 



(37,184



)



 



 



(50,682



)



 



 



10,788



 



 



 



2,710



 



Adjusted net income



 



 



 



158,245



 



 



 



74,533



 



 



 



47,727



 



 



 



35,983



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share



 



 



$



1.08



 



 



$



1.07



 



 



$



0.19



 



 



$



(0.19



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)



 



 



 



0.44



 



 



 



0.13



 



 



 



0.09



 



 



 



0.22



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)



 



 



 



0.28



 



 



 



0.04



 



 



 



0.09



 



 



 



0.15



 



Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax)



 



 



 



0.15



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



0.00



 



 



 



0.15



 



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net



 



 



 



(0.37



)



 



 



(0.50



)



 



 



0.11



 



 



 



0.03



 



Adjusted diluted EPS



 



 



 



1.58



 



 



 



0.74



 



 



 



0.48



 



 



 



0.36



 


_________________________


* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Quarters Ended



 



Fiscal Year



 



June 27,



 



March 28,



 



December 29,



 



September 29,



 



2020*



 



2020*



 



2020*



 



2019*



 



2019*



 



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses



$



1,842,122



 



 



$



451,099



 



 



$



469,646



 



 



$



464,873



 



 



$



456,503



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



(81,555



)



 



 



(18,952



)



 



 



(21,071



)



 



 



(21,454



)



 



 



(20,078



)



Adjusted operating expenses



 



1,760,567



 



 



 



432,147



 



 



 



448,576



 



 



 



443,419



 



 



 



436,426



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating (loss) income



$



(4,628



)



 



$



1,920



 



 



$



(115,760



)



 



$



46,475



 



 



$



62,738



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



81,870



 



 



 



23,796



 



 



 



19,211



 



 



 



14,265



 



 



 



24,598



 



Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses (benefits)



 



144,092



 



 



 



(1,744



)



 



 



145,836



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



81,555



 



 



 



18,952



 



 



 



21,071



 



 



 



21,454



 



 



 



20,078



 



Adjusted operating income



 



302,889



 



 



 



42,924



 



 



 



70,358



 



 



 



82,194



 



 



 



107,414



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP (loss) income before income taxes



$



(128,107



)



 



$



(16,144



)



 



$



(158,086



)



 



$



12,086



 



 



$



34,038



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



81,870



 



 



 



23,796



 



 



 



19,211



 



 



 



14,265



 



 



 



24,598



 



Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses (benefits)



 



144,092



 



 



 



(1,744



)



 



 



145,836



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



81,555



 



 



 



18,952



 



 



 



21,071



 



 



 



21,454



 



 



 



20,078



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption



 



21,582



 



 



 



2,054



 



 



 



15,526



 



 



 



4,002



 



 



 



-



 



Adjusted income before income taxes



 



200,992



 



 



 



26,914



 



 



 



43,558



 



 



 



51,807



 



 



 



78,713



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income tax expense (benefit)



$



(98,574



)



 



$



(68,304



)



 



$



(29,425



)



 



$



6,870



 



 



$



(7,714



)



Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 



18,648



 



 



 



4,659



 



 



 



4,372



 



 



 



3,377



 



 



 



6,240



 



Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses



 



6,433



 



 



 



207



 



 



 



6,226



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other



 



16,119



 



 



 



3,613



 



 



 



4,307



 



 



 



3,964



 



 



 



4,235



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption



 



6,238



 



 



 



506



 



 



 



4,992



 



 



 



740



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax benefit (expense) items, net



 



47,655



 



 



 



22,996



 



 



 



15,119



 



 



 



(4,071



)



 



 



13,611



 



Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense



 



(3,481



)



 



 



(36,323



)



 



 



5,591



 



 



 



10,880



 



 



 



16,372



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP net (loss) income



$



(29,533



)



 



$



52,160



 



 



$



(128,661



)



 



$



5,216



 



 



$



41,752



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)



 



63,222



 



 



 



19,137



 



 



 



14,839



 



 



 



10,888



 



 



 



18,358



 



Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax)



 



137,659



 



 



 



(1,951



)



 



 



139,610



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)



 



65,436



 



 



 



15,339



 



 



 



16,764



 



 



 



17,490



 



 



 



15,843



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax)



 



15,344



 



 



 



1,548



 



 



 



10,534



 



 



 



3,262



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net



 



(47,655



)



 



 



(22,996



)



 



 



(15,119



)



 



 



4,071



 



 



 



(13,611



)



Adjusted net income



 



204,473



 



 



 



63,237



 



 



 



37,967



 



 



 



40,927



 



 



 



62,341



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share



$



(0.29



)



 



$



0.53



 



 



$



(1.29



)



 



$



0.05



 



 



$



0.40



 



Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)



 



0.63



 



 



 



0.19



 



 



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.11



 



 



 



0.18



 



Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax)



 



1.37



 



 



 



(0.02



)



 



 



1.39



 



 



 



-



 



 



 



-



 



Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)



 



0.65



 



 



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.17



 



 



 



0.17



 



 



 



0.15



 



Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax)



 



0.15



 



 



 



0.02



 



 



 



0.11



 



 



 



0.03



 



 



 



-



 



Income tax (benefit) expense items, net



 



(0.47



)



 



 



(0.23



)



 



 



(0.15



)



 



 



0.04



 



 



 



(0.13



)



Adjusted diluted EPS



 



2.04



 



 



 



0.64



 



 



 



0.38



 



 



 



0.40



 



 



 



0.60



 


_________________________


* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

Jeanne.Forbis@Avnet.com

