Avnet's ecosystem continues to drive transformation as higher margin

businesses improve GAAP operating income margin to 3.3%; Adjusted

operating income margin increased from 3.6% to 3.8% YoY

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.87; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.09, up 6.9% YoY

Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT)

today announced results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 30,

2019.

Third Quarter Key Financial Highlights



  • Delivered sales of $4.70 billion, in line with guidance



    • In constant currency, sales rose 1.2% compared to the year ago
      period




  • GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations totaled $0.87



    • Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.09, up 4.8% sequentially and 6.9% from
      a year ago




  • GAAP operating income margin of 3.3%, was up 136 basis points
    sequentially



    • Adjusted operating income margin was 3.8%, up from 3.6% a year ago




  • Cash flow from operations totaled $269 million


  • Premier Farnell (Farnell) adjusted operating margin rose to 12.4% from
    10.8% in the prior year


  • IoT pipeline now exceeds $600 million, and has expanded to new markets
    including industrial equipment and manufacturing


  • Returned $139 million to shareholders with $117 million of share
    repurchases and dividends totaling $22 million

CEO Commentary

“I am pleased with the strong execution we demonstrated this quarter,”

said Avnet CEO Bill Amelio. “We saw continued strength in our Americas

and EMEA regions and solid performance in the higher margin interconnect

and passives segment. Overall, we improved operating income and earnings

per share and expanded our operating margins compared to a year ago.

These results demonstrate the progress of our transformation and the

value our unique ecosystem is delivering to our customers. With

continued increases in our solutions pipeline and strong execution

momentum, we are well positioned to achieve our long-term growth targets

and deliver sustained shareholder returns.”



 




 




 



 




 




Key Financial Metrics




($ in millions, except per share data)





















 

Third Quarter Results (GAAP)(2)



Mar – 19


Mar – 18


Change Y/Y


Dec – 18


Change Q/Q

Sales


$

4,698.8



$

4,795.1



(2.0)

%


$

5,049.0



(6.9)

%

Operating Income (Loss)



153.1




(58.5)



361.7

%



96.1



59.4

%

Operating Income (Loss) Margin



3.3

%



(1.2)

%


448

bps



1.9

%


136

bps

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share


$

0.87



$

(2.64)



133.0

%


$

0.33



163.6

%

Third Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)(2)



Mar – 19


Mar – 18


Change Y/Y


Dec – 18


Change Q/Q

Sales


$

4,698.8



$

4,795.1



(2.0)

%


$

5,049.0



(6.9)

%

Adjusted Operating Income



178.1




170.8



4.3

%



178.8



(0.4)

%

Adjusted Operating Income Margin



3.8

%



3.6

%


23

bps



3.5

%


25

bps

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.09



$

1.02



6.9

%


$

1.04



4.8

%

Segment and Geographical Mix(2)



Mar – 19


Mar – 18


Change Y/Y


Dec – 18


Change Q/Q

Electronic Components (EC) Sales


$

4,331.3



$

4,404.1



(1.7)

%


$

4,680.7



(7.5)

%

EC Operating Income Margin



3.5

%



3.6

%


(4)

bps



3.4

%


15

bps

Farnell Sales


$

367.5



$

391.0



(6.0)

%


$

368.3



(0.2)

%

Farnell Operating Income Margin



12.4

%



10.8

%


164

bps



10.8

%


166

bps

Americas Sales


$

1,297.2



$

1,276.4



1.6

%


$

1,300.4



(0.3)

%

EMEA Sales



1,740.9




1,812.3



(3.9)

%



1,668.6



4.3

%

Asia Sales



1,660.7




1,706.3



(2.7)

%



2,080.0



(20.2)

%



















 

____________________


(1)

 

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial
measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information”
section of this press release.

(2)


Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s measurement of operating
income have been recasted to reflect the adoption of new accounting
standards during the first quarter of fiscal 2019.



 

CFO Commentary

“We executed well this quarter reducing costs, expanding operating

margin and growing EPS, all while facing macro-economic headwinds in

Asia as well as the Brexit uncertainties which impacted Farnell growth,”

stated Tom Liguori, Avnet Chief Financial Officer. “Farnell still

delivered a strong improvement in operating margin, which rose to 12.4%

from 10.8% a year ago, supporting the transformational potential of this

business longer term. We generated significant operating cash flow this

quarter and returned $139 million to shareholders through stock buybacks

and dividend.”

Additional Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights and Key Developments



  • Aligned with BitPay, the largest global blockchain payment provider,
    to accept cryptocurrency for products and services further breaking
    down the barriers facing customers who are striving to bring their
    ideas to market.


  • Announced Avnet Direct Connect, a new service that delivers powerful
    financial efficiencies where Avnet handles all the hardware
    integration, configuration, QA testing and system delivery allowing
    customers to focus on their software-based innovation.


  • Teamed up with Octonion and Orange to launch a customized, modular
    ‘plug and play’ Avnet SmartEdge Agile IoT device using Octonion’s
    Brainium meta-sensing (AI) software designed for the LTE-M network.


  • Released a new development board based upon Xilinx technology, which
    offers engineers and makers a price-competitive development platform
    for rapidly prototyping breakthrough ideas in AI, IoT and robotics for
    smart home, automotive and industrial control applications.


  • Completed the sale of real estate in Europe, which generated $41
    million of cash flow and a gain on sale of $15 million.

Awards and Notable Recognition Received During the Quarter



  • Named among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” for 2019, marking the
    14th time that the company has been recognized by FORTUNE
    for its strongly positive reputation


  • Named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 by the
    Ethisphere® Institute, a global leader in defining and
    advancing the standards of ethical business practices


  • Won Preferred Partner Award from Kitron (EBV Elektronik, which
    operates in Europe, Israel and South Africa)


  • Awarded Global Supplier of the Year and Supplier of the Year in EMEA
    (Avnet Silica) by ON Semiconductor


  • Garnered the UK and Ireland Distributor of the Year award (Avnet
    Silica) from STMicroelectronics


  • Won the 2018 TDK Senten Manten award (Farnell Europe); which
    translates as “Perfect Result”


  • Received 2018 Business Award (Avnet Taiwan) from Askey Computer
    Corporation


  • Won Fulfillment Excellence 2018 Supplier Award (Avnet China) from ABB

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Ending on June 29, 2019



 


 




Guidance Range


Midpoint

Sales


$4.5B - $4.9B


$4.7B

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)


$1.00 - $1.08


$1.04

Estimated Annual Tax Rate


19% - 23%


21%

___________________


(1)

 

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented
in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press
release.



 

Avnet’s fourth quarter fiscal 2019 guidance reflects sales similar to

the third quarter with a change in mix that includes a slight sequential

uptick in Asia sales offset by macro headwinds in the Western regions.

This change in sales mix is expected to result in a sequential decline

to gross profit with a corresponding reduction in EPS. At the midpoint

of guidance, this would represent a 6.6% decline in sales YoY and 5.1%

adjusted diluted EPS growth YoY.

The above guidance is also based upon market conditions existing at the

end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and excludes any acquisitions,

results of discontinued operations, amortization of intangibles,

accelerated depreciation, any potential restructuring, integration, and

other expenses and certain income tax adjustments including certain

impacts of the recent tax law changes in the U.S. The above guidance

assumes 107 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S.

Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:



 


 


 




Q4 Fiscal







2019


Q3 Fiscal


Q4 Fiscal



Guidance


2019


2018

USD to Euro


$1.13


$1.13


$1.19

USD to GBP


$1.30


$1.30


$1.36







 

Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a quarterly teleconference and webcast today at 1:30

p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a

corporate update. To participate in the live call,

dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To access the slides, follow

the webcast link below, or access them via Avnet’s Investor Relations

web page at: https://ir.avnet.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through

May 25 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by

dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13687319.

The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet

Earnings Webcast Link, and will be available for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These

statements are based on management’s current expectations and are

subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The

forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future

financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as

“will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,”

“feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar

meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or

financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual

results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the

forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to

differ materially from those described in the forward-looking

statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to

generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition

activities and the successful integration of acquired companies,

implementing and maintaining IT systems, supplier losses and changes to

supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, declines in

sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general,

changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in

the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other

competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet

generally.

More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in

Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including

Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required

by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)



 

 



 

 



 

 



 

 



AVNET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

















 




Third Quarters Ended



Nine Months Ended




March 30,



March 31,



March 30,



March 31,




2019



2018



2019



2018




(Thousands, except per share data)

Sales



$

4,698,824



$

4,795,093



$

14,837,683



$

13,977,672

Cost of sales



 

4,074,629



 

4,141,556



 

12,946,706



 

12,109,120

Gross profit




624,195




653,537




1,890,977




1,868,552

Selling, general and administrative expenses




468,171




505,471




1,415,040




1,491,144

Goodwill Impairment expense









181,440









181,440

Restructuring, integration and other expenses



 

2,939



 

25,120



 

79,986



 

108,277

Operating income (loss)




153,085




(58,494)




395,951




87,691

Other income, net




8,731




9,862




9,424




32,132

Interest and other financing expenses, net



 

(36,253)



 

(23,431)



 

(100,064)



 

(68,272)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes




125,563




(72,063)




305,311




51,551

Income tax expense



 

30,628



 

243,541



 

90,072



 

252,179

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax




94,935




(315,604)




215,239




(200,628)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



 

(6,887)



 

(4,462)



 

(7,066)



 

(14,411)

Net income (loss)



$

88,048



$

(320,066)



$

208,173



$

(215,039)

















 

Earnings (loss) per share - basic:

















Continuing operations



$

0.87



$

(2.64)



$

1.93



$

(1.66)

Discontinued operations



 

(0.06)



 

(0.04)



 

(0.06)



 

(0.12)

Net income (loss) per share basic



$

0.81



$

(2.68)



$

1.87



$

(1.78)

















 

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:

















Continuing operations



$

0.87



$

(2.64)



$

1.91



$

(1.66)

Discontinued operations



 

(0.06)



 

(0.04)



 

(0.06)



 

(0.12)

Net income (loss) per share diluted



$

0.81



$

(2.68)



$

1.85



$

(1.78)

















 

Shares used to compute earnings per share:

















Basic



 

108,074



 

119,601



 

111,222



 

120,895

Diluted



 

108,822



 

119,601



 

112,252



 

120,895

Cash dividends paid per common share



$

0.20



$

0.19



$

0.60



$

0.55

















 



 



 



AVNET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)







 



March 30,


June 30,



2019


2018



(Thousands)

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

725,252


$

621,125

Receivables, net



3,188,863



3,641,139

Inventories



3,211,979



3,141,822

Prepaid and other current assets


 

129,316


 

206,513

Total current assets



7,255,410



7,610,599

Property, plant and equipment, net



455,484



522,909

Goodwill



1,027,432



980,872

Intangible assets, net



168,375



219,913

Other assets


 

192,979


 

262,552

Total assets


$

9,099,680


$

9,596,845







 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt


$

50,401


$

165,380

Accounts payable



1,836,543



2,269,478

Accrued expenses and other


 

446,320


 

534,603

Total current liabilities



2,333,264



2,969,461

Long-term debt



2,023,628



1,489,219

Other liabilities


 

380,316


 

453,084

Total liabilities



4,737,208



4,911,764

Shareholders’ equity


 

4,362,472


 

4,685,081

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

9,099,680


$

9,596,845







 



 



 



AVNET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)







 



Nine Months Ended



March 30, 2019


March 31, 2018



(Thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)


$

208,173


$

(215,039)

Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


 

(7,066)


 

(14,411)

Income (loss) from continuing operations



215,239



(200,628)







 

Non-cash and other reconciling items:







Depreciation



72,692



114,111

Amortization



63,123



69,860

Deferred income taxes



45,286



(74,126)

Stock-based compensation



24,204



18,427

Goodwill impairment expense







181,440

Other, net



42,786



30,305

Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):







Receivables



436,382



(98,147)

Inventories



(125,410)



(337,939)

Accounts payable



(399,526)



180,732

Accrued expenses and other, net


 

(118,347)


 

133,837

Net cash flows provided by operating activities - continuing
operations


 

256,429


 

17,872

Net cash flows used for operating activities - discontinued
operations


 

(56,284)


 



Net cash flows provided by operating activities


 

200,145


 

17,872







 

Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net



342,000



(47,000)

Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net



(11,386)



(99,971)

Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt,
net



85,005



(44,293)

Repurchases of common stock



(447,901)



(209,466)

Dividends paid on common stock



(66,188)



(66,198)

Other, net


 

10,042


 

(2,738)

Net cash flows used for financing activities - continuing operations


 

(88,428)


 

(469,666)

Net cash flows used for financing activities


 

(88,428)


 

(469,666)







 

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(101,383)



(112,217)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(66,458)



(18,621)

Other, net


 

42,069


 

7,020

Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations


 

(125,772)


 

(123,818)

Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued
operations


 

123,473


 

153,933

Net cash flows (used) provided by investing activities


 

(2,299)


 

30,115

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(5,291)



15,360

Cash and cash equivalents:







— increase (decrease)



104,127



(406,319)

— at beginning of period


 

621,125


 

836,384

— at end of period


$

725,252


$

430,065







 

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United

States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial

information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted

operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted

income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi)

adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (vii) sales adjusted for the

impact of acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales

section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the

discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar

strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used

to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries

denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in

U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar

weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to

translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated

in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S.

Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results

of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as

“constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in

constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period

performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding

underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of

changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense

items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S.

Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current

periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect

during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses

adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill

impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and

other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and

understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the

case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting

performance for future periods, primarily because management views the

excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or

non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating

expenses without the impact of these items as well as other income

(expense) excluding certain amounts as an indicator of ongoing margin

performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses

these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in many

cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management

measures operating income for our reportable segments excluding

restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment

expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income

margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above)

divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing

operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items

impacting other expense and income tax expense are useful to investors

because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a

more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more

meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to

income tax expense and the effective income tax rate include the effect

of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S.,

changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income

tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective

tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate.

Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder

value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management

believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per

share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items

provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the

investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used

as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in

accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing

operations.



 

 



 



 



 






Fiscal


Quarters Ended




Year to Date


March 30,


December 29,


September 29,




2019*


2019*


2018*


2018




($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing
operations



$

1,415,040


$

468,171


$

471,723


$

475,146

Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 

(63,520)


 

(22,080)


 

(20,513)


 

(20,927)

Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations




1,351,521



446,092



451,210



454,219














 

GAAP operating income - continuing operations



$

395,951


$

153,085


$

96,050


$

146,816

Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations




79,986



2,939



62,260



14,788

Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 

63,520


 

22,080


 

20,513


 

20,927

Adjusted operating income - continuing operations




539,456



178,103



178,823



182,531














 

GAAP income before income taxes- continuing operations



$

305,311


$

125,563


$

64,916


$

114,831

Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations




79,986



2,939



62,260



14,788

Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 

63,520


 

22,080


 

20,513


 

20,927

Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations




448,816



150,581



147,689



150,546














 

GAAP income tax expense - continuing operations



$

90,072


$

30,628


$

28,141


$

31,302

Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations




19,291



306



15,665



3,320

Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations




13,604



4,747



4,379



4,478

Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations



 

(29,039)


 

(4,059)


 

(16,742)


 

(8,238)

Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations




93,928



31,622



31,443



30,862














 

GAAP income - continuing operations



$

215,239


$

94,935


$

36,775


$

83,529

Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations




60,695



2,633



46,595



11,468

Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations




49,916



17,333



16,134



16,449

Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations



 

29,039


 

4,059


 

16,742


 

8,238

Adjusted income - continuing operations




354,889



118,960



116,246



119,684














 

GAAP diluted earnings per share - continuing operations



$

1.91


$

0.87


$

0.33


$

0.72

Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations




0.54



0.02



0.42



0.10

Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations




0.45



0.16



0.14



0.14

Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations



 

0.26


 

0.04


 

0.15


 

0.07

Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations




3.16



1.09



1.04



1.03

____________________________

* May not foot/crossfoot

due to rounding



 

 



 



 



 



 






Fiscal


Quarters Ended




Year to Date


June 30,


March 31,


December 30,


September 30,




2018*


2018*


2018*


2017*


2017*




($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing
operations(1)



$

1,991,401


$

500,257


$

505,471


$

484,082


$

501,593

Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 

(91,923)


 

(21,736)


 

(22,725)


 

(21,877)


 

(25,585)

Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations(1)




1,899,478



478,521



482,746



462,204



476,007

















 

GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations(1)



$

209,218


$

121,527


$

(58,494)


$

81,617


$

64,568

Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations




145,125



36,848



25,120



36,762



46,394

Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations




181,440



-



181,440



-



-

Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations



 

91,923


 

21,736


 

22,725


 

21,877


 

25,585

Adjusted operating income - continuing operations(1)




627,706



180,111



170,791



140,256



136,547

















 

GAAP other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1)



$

28,606


$

(3,526)


$

9,862


$

3,349


$

18,921

Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations



 

(9,762)


 

(559)


 

137


 

546


 

(9,886)

Adjusted other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1)




18,844



(4,085)



9,999



3,895



9,035

















 

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations



$

145,077


$

93,526


$

(72,063)


$

62,140


$

61,474

Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations




145,125



36,848



25,120



36,762



46,394

Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations




181,440



-



181,440



-



-

Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations




91,923



21,736



22,725



21,877



25,585

Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations



 

(9,762)


 

(559)


 

137


 

546


 

(9,886)

Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations




553,803



151,551



157,359



121,325



123,567

















 

GAAP income tax expense - continuing operations



$

287,966


$

35,787


$

243,541


$

5,346


$

3,292

Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations




41,460



9,921



5,757



9,004



16,778

Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations




18,556



4,376



4,575



4,405



5,200

Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations




(3,494)



(180)



33



84



(3,431)

Income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing operations



 

(218,444)


 

(14,549)


 

(218,810)


 

8,017


 

6,898

Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations




126,044



35,355



35,096



26,856



28,737

















 

GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations



$

(142,889)


$

57,739


$

(315,604)


$

56,794


$

58,182

Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations




103,665



26,927



19,363



27,758



29,616

Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations




181,440



-



181,440



-



-

Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations




73,367



17,360



18,150



17,472



20,385

Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations




(6,268)



(379)



104



462



(6,455)

Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations



 

218,444


 

14,549


 

218,810


 

(8,017)


 

(6,898)

Adjusted income - continuing operations




427,759



116,196



122,263



94,469



94,829

















 

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations



$

(1.19)


$

0.49


$

(2.64)


$

0.47


$

0.47

Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations




0.86



0.23



0.16



0.23



0.24

Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations




1.52



-



1.52



-



-

Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations




0.61



0.15



0.15



0.14



0.16

Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations




(0.05)



-



-



-



(0.05)

Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations



 

1.82


 

0.12


 

1.83


 

(0.07)


 

(0.06)

Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations




3.57



0.99



1.02



0.78



0.76

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Tom Liguori, CFO

Avnet

480-643-7550

or

Ina McGuinness

480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Maureen O’Leary

Media Relations

480-643-7499

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

