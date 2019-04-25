Avnet's ecosystem continues to drive transformation as higher margin
businesses improve GAAP operating income margin to 3.3%; Adjusted
operating income margin increased from 3.6% to 3.8% YoY
GAAP diluted EPS of $0.87; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.09, up 6.9% YoY
today announced results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 30,
2019.
Third Quarter Key Financial Highlights
Delivered sales of $4.70 billion, in line with guidance
In constant currency, sales rose 1.2% compared to the year ago
period
GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations totaled $0.87
Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.09, up 4.8% sequentially and 6.9% from
a year ago
GAAP operating income margin of 3.3%, was up 136 basis points
sequentially
Adjusted operating income margin was 3.8%, up from 3.6% a year ago
Cash flow from operations totaled $269 million
Premier Farnell (Farnell) adjusted operating margin rose to 12.4% from
10.8% in the prior year
IoT pipeline now exceeds $600 million, and has expanded to new markets
including industrial equipment and manufacturing
Returned $139 million to shareholders with $117 million of share
repurchases and dividends totaling $22 million
CEO Commentary
“I am pleased with the strong execution we demonstrated this quarter,”
said Avnet CEO Bill Amelio. “We saw continued strength in our Americas
and EMEA regions and solid performance in the higher margin interconnect
and passives segment. Overall, we improved operating income and earnings
per share and expanded our operating margins compared to a year ago.
These results demonstrate the progress of our transformation and the
value our unique ecosystem is delivering to our customers. With
continued increases in our solutions pipeline and strong execution
momentum, we are well positioned to achieve our long-term growth targets
and deliver sustained shareholder returns.”
Third Quarter Results (GAAP)(2)
Mar – 19
Mar – 18
Change Y/Y
Dec – 18
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
4,698.8
$
4,795.1
(2.0)
%
$
5,049.0
(6.9)
%
Operating Income (Loss)
153.1
(58.5)
361.7
%
96.1
59.4
%
Operating Income (Loss) Margin
3.3
%
(1.2)
%
448
bps
1.9
%
136
bps
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
0.87
$
(2.64)
133.0
%
$
0.33
163.6
%
Third Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)(2)
Mar – 19
Mar – 18
Change Y/Y
Dec – 18
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
4,698.8
$
4,795.1
(2.0)
%
$
5,049.0
(6.9)
%
Adjusted Operating Income
178.1
170.8
4.3
%
178.8
(0.4)
%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
3.8
%
3.6
%
23
bps
3.5
%
25
bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.09
$
1.02
6.9
%
$
1.04
4.8
%
Segment and Geographical Mix(2)
Mar – 19
Mar – 18
Change Y/Y
Dec – 18
Change Q/Q
Electronic Components (EC) Sales
$
4,331.3
$
4,404.1
(1.7)
%
$
4,680.7
(7.5)
%
EC Operating Income Margin
3.5
%
3.6
%
(4)
bps
3.4
%
15
bps
Farnell Sales
$
367.5
$
391.0
(6.0)
%
$
368.3
(0.2)
%
Farnell Operating Income Margin
12.4
%
10.8
%
164
bps
10.8
%
166
bps
Americas Sales
$
1,297.2
$
1,276.4
1.6
%
$
1,300.4
(0.3)
%
EMEA Sales
1,740.9
1,812.3
(3.9)
%
1,668.6
4.3
%
Asia Sales
1,660.7
1,706.3
(2.7)
%
2,080.0
(20.2)
%
____________________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial
measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information”
section of this press release.
(2)
Certain prior year amounts in the Company’s measurement of operating
income have been recasted to reflect the adoption of new accounting
standards during the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
CFO Commentary
“We executed well this quarter reducing costs, expanding operating
margin and growing EPS, all while facing macro-economic headwinds in
Asia as well as the Brexit uncertainties which impacted Farnell growth,”
stated Tom Liguori, Avnet Chief Financial Officer. “Farnell still
delivered a strong improvement in operating margin, which rose to 12.4%
from 10.8% a year ago, supporting the transformational potential of this
business longer term. We generated significant operating cash flow this
quarter and returned $139 million to shareholders through stock buybacks
and dividend.”
Additional Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights and Key Developments
Aligned with BitPay, the largest global blockchain payment provider,
to accept cryptocurrency for products and services further breaking
down the barriers facing customers who are striving to bring their
ideas to market.
Announced Avnet Direct Connect, a new service that delivers powerful
financial efficiencies where Avnet handles all the hardware
integration, configuration, QA testing and system delivery allowing
customers to focus on their software-based innovation.
Teamed up with Octonion and Orange to launch a customized, modular
‘plug and play’ Avnet SmartEdge Agile IoT device using Octonion’s
Brainium meta-sensing (AI) software designed for the LTE-M network.
Released a new development board based upon Xilinx technology, which
offers engineers and makers a price-competitive development platform
for rapidly prototyping breakthrough ideas in AI, IoT and robotics for
smart home, automotive and industrial control applications.
Completed the sale of real estate in Europe, which generated $41
million of cash flow and a gain on sale of $15 million.
Awards and Notable Recognition Received During the Quarter
Named among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” for 2019, marking the
14th time that the company has been recognized by FORTUNE
for its strongly positive reputation
Named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 by the
Ethisphere® Institute, a global leader in defining and
advancing the standards of ethical business practices
Won Preferred Partner Award from Kitron (EBV Elektronik, which
operates in Europe, Israel and South Africa)
Awarded Global Supplier of the Year and Supplier of the Year in EMEA
(Avnet Silica) by ON Semiconductor
Garnered the UK and Ireland Distributor of the Year award (Avnet
Silica) from STMicroelectronics
Won the 2018 TDK Senten Manten award (Farnell Europe); which
translates as “Perfect Result”
Received 2018 Business Award (Avnet Taiwan) from Askey Computer
Corporation
Won Fulfillment Excellence 2018 Supplier Award (Avnet China) from ABB
Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Ending on June 29, 2019
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Sales
$4.5B - $4.9B
$4.7B
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)
$1.00 - $1.08
$1.04
Estimated Annual Tax Rate
19% - 23%
21%
___________________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented
in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press
release.
Avnet’s fourth quarter fiscal 2019 guidance reflects sales similar to
the third quarter with a change in mix that includes a slight sequential
uptick in Asia sales offset by macro headwinds in the Western regions.
This change in sales mix is expected to result in a sequential decline
to gross profit with a corresponding reduction in EPS. At the midpoint
of guidance, this would represent a 6.6% decline in sales YoY and 5.1%
adjusted diluted EPS growth YoY.
The above guidance is also based upon market conditions existing at the
end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and excludes any acquisitions,
results of discontinued operations, amortization of intangibles,
accelerated depreciation, any potential restructuring, integration, and
other expenses and certain income tax adjustments including certain
impacts of the recent tax law changes in the U.S. The above guidance
assumes 107 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S.
Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:
Q4 Fiscal
2019
Q3 Fiscal
Q4 Fiscal
Guidance
2019
2018
USD to Euro
$1.13
$1.13
$1.19
USD to GBP
$1.30
$1.30
$1.36
Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details
Avnet will host a quarterly teleconference and webcast today at 1:30
p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a
corporate update. To participate in the live call,
dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To access the slides, follow
the webcast link below, or access them via Avnet’s Investor Relations
web page at: https://ir.avnet.com/.
A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through
May 25 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by
dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13687319.
The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet
Earnings Webcast Link, and will be available for 90 days.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
statements are based on management’s current expectations and are
subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The
forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future
financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as
“will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,”
“feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar
meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or
financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual
results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the
forward-looking statements.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to
generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition
activities and the successful integration of acquired companies,
implementing and maintaining IT systems, supplier losses and changes to
supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, declines in
sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general,
changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in
the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other
competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet
generally.
More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in
Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required
by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Third Quarters Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 30,
March 31,
March 30,
March 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Thousands, except per share data)
Sales
$
4,698,824
$
4,795,093
$
14,837,683
$
13,977,672
Cost of sales
4,074,629
4,141,556
12,946,706
12,109,120
Gross profit
624,195
653,537
1,890,977
1,868,552
Selling, general and administrative expenses
468,171
505,471
1,415,040
1,491,144
Goodwill Impairment expense
—
181,440
—
181,440
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
2,939
25,120
79,986
108,277
Operating income (loss)
153,085
(58,494)
395,951
87,691
Other income, net
8,731
9,862
9,424
32,132
Interest and other financing expenses, net
(36,253)
(23,431)
(100,064)
(68,272)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
125,563
(72,063)
305,311
51,551
Income tax expense
30,628
243,541
90,072
252,179
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
94,935
(315,604)
215,239
(200,628)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(6,887)
(4,462)
(7,066)
(14,411)
Net income (loss)
$
88,048
$
(320,066)
$
208,173
$
(215,039)
Earnings (loss) per share - basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.87
$
(2.64)
$
1.93
$
(1.66)
Discontinued operations
(0.06)
(0.04)
(0.06)
(0.12)
Net income (loss) per share basic
$
0.81
$
(2.68)
$
1.87
$
(1.78)
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.87
$
(2.64)
$
1.91
$
(1.66)
Discontinued operations
(0.06)
(0.04)
(0.06)
(0.12)
Net income (loss) per share diluted
$
0.81
$
(2.68)
$
1.85
$
(1.78)
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
Basic
108,074
119,601
111,222
120,895
Diluted
108,822
119,601
112,252
120,895
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.20
$
0.19
$
0.60
$
0.55
AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
March 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
(Thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
725,252
$
621,125
Receivables, net
3,188,863
3,641,139
Inventories
3,211,979
3,141,822
Prepaid and other current assets
129,316
206,513
Total current assets
7,255,410
7,610,599
Property, plant and equipment, net
455,484
522,909
Goodwill
1,027,432
980,872
Intangible assets, net
168,375
219,913
Other assets
192,979
262,552
Total assets
$
9,099,680
$
9,596,845
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
50,401
$
165,380
Accounts payable
1,836,543
2,269,478
Accrued expenses and other
446,320
534,603
Total current liabilities
2,333,264
2,969,461
Long-term debt
2,023,628
1,489,219
Other liabilities
380,316
453,084
Total liabilities
4,737,208
4,911,764
Shareholders’ equity
4,362,472
4,685,081
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
9,099,680
$
9,596,845
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended
March 30, 2019
March 31, 2018
(Thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
208,173
$
(215,039)
Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(7,066)
(14,411)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
215,239
(200,628)
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
Depreciation
72,692
114,111
Amortization
63,123
69,860
Deferred income taxes
45,286
(74,126)
Stock-based compensation
24,204
18,427
Goodwill impairment expense
—
181,440
Other, net
42,786
30,305
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
Receivables
436,382
(98,147)
Inventories
(125,410)
(337,939)
Accounts payable
(399,526)
180,732
Accrued expenses and other, net
(118,347)
133,837
Net cash flows provided by operating activities - continuing
operations
256,429
17,872
Net cash flows used for operating activities - discontinued
operations
(56,284)
—
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
200,145
17,872
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net
342,000
(47,000)
Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net
(11,386)
(99,971)
Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt,
net
85,005
(44,293)
Repurchases of common stock
(447,901)
(209,466)
Dividends paid on common stock
(66,188)
(66,198)
Other, net
10,042
(2,738)
Net cash flows used for financing activities - continuing operations
(88,428)
(469,666)
Net cash flows used for financing activities
(88,428)
(469,666)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(101,383)
(112,217)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(66,458)
(18,621)
Other, net
42,069
7,020
Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations
(125,772)
(123,818)
Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued
operations
123,473
153,933
Net cash flows (used) provided by investing activities
(2,299)
30,115
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(5,291)
15,360
Cash and cash equivalents:
— increase (decrease)
104,127
(406,319)
— at beginning of period
621,125
836,384
— at end of period
$
725,252
$
430,065
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in
accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United
States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial
information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted
operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted
income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi)
adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (vii) sales adjusted for the
impact of acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales
section of this document).
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the
discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar
strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used
to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries
denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in
U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar
weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to
translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated
in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S.
Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results
of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as
“constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in
constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period
performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding
underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of
changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense
items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S.
Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current
periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect
during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income and operating expenses
adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill
impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and
other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and
understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the
case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting
performance for future periods, primarily because management views the
excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or
non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating
expenses without the impact of these items as well as other income
(expense) excluding certain amounts as an indicator of ongoing margin
performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses
these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in many
cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management
measures operating income for our reportable segments excluding
restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment
expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income
margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above)
divided by sales.
Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing
operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items
impacting other expense and income tax expense are useful to investors
because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a
more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more
meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to
income tax expense and the effective income tax rate include the effect
of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S.,
changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income
tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective
tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate.
Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder
value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management
believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per
share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items
provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the
investing public.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used
as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in
accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing
operations.
Fiscal
Quarters Ended
Year to Date
March 30,
December 29,
September 29,
2019*
2019*
2018*
2018
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing
operations
$
1,415,040
$
468,171
$
471,723
$
475,146
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
(63,520)
(22,080)
(20,513)
(20,927)
Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations
1,351,521
446,092
451,210
454,219
GAAP operating income - continuing operations
$
395,951
$
153,085
$
96,050
$
146,816
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
79,986
2,939
62,260
14,788
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
63,520
22,080
20,513
20,927
Adjusted operating income - continuing operations
539,456
178,103
178,823
182,531
GAAP income before income taxes- continuing operations
$
305,311
$
125,563
$
64,916
$
114,831
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
79,986
2,939
62,260
14,788
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
63,520
22,080
20,513
20,927
Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations
448,816
150,581
147,689
150,546
GAAP income tax expense - continuing operations
$
90,072
$
30,628
$
28,141
$
31,302
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
19,291
306
15,665
3,320
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
13,604
4,747
4,379
4,478
Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations
(29,039)
(4,059)
(16,742)
(8,238)
Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations
93,928
31,622
31,443
30,862
GAAP income - continuing operations
$
215,239
$
94,935
$
36,775
$
83,529
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
60,695
2,633
46,595
11,468
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
49,916
17,333
16,134
16,449
Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations
29,039
4,059
16,742
8,238
Adjusted income - continuing operations
354,889
118,960
116,246
119,684
GAAP diluted earnings per share - continuing operations
$
1.91
$
0.87
$
0.33
$
0.72
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.54
0.02
0.42
0.10
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.45
0.16
0.14
0.14
Income tax expense items, net - continuing operations
0.26
0.04
0.15
0.07
Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations
3.16
1.09
1.04
1.03
____________________________
* May not foot/crossfoot
due to rounding
Fiscal
Quarters Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
March 31,
December 30,
September 30,
2018*
2018*
2018*
2017*
2017*
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing
operations(1)
$
1,991,401
$
500,257
$
505,471
$
484,082
$
501,593
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
(91,923)
(21,736)
(22,725)
(21,877)
(25,585)
Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations(1)
1,899,478
478,521
482,746
462,204
476,007
GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations(1)
$
209,218
$
121,527
$
(58,494)
$
81,617
$
64,568
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
145,125
36,848
25,120
36,762
46,394
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
181,440
-
181,440
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
91,923
21,736
22,725
21,877
25,585
Adjusted operating income - continuing operations(1)
627,706
180,111
170,791
140,256
136,547
GAAP other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1)
$
28,606
$
(3,526)
$
9,862
$
3,349
$
18,921
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations
(9,762)
(559)
137
546
(9,886)
Adjusted other income (expense), net - continuing operations(1)
18,844
(4,085)
9,999
3,895
9,035
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations
$
145,077
$
93,526
$
(72,063)
$
62,140
$
61,474
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
145,125
36,848
25,120
36,762
46,394
Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations
181,440
-
181,440
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
91,923
21,736
22,725
21,877
25,585
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations
(9,762)
(559)
137
546
(9,886)
Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations
553,803
151,551
157,359
121,325
123,567
GAAP income tax expense - continuing operations
$
287,966
$
35,787
$
243,541
$
5,346
$
3,292
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
41,460
9,921
5,757
9,004
16,778
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
18,556
4,376
4,575
4,405
5,200
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing
operations
(3,494)
(180)
33
84
(3,431)
Income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing operations
(218,444)
(14,549)
(218,810)
8,017
6,898
Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations
126,044
35,355
35,096
26,856
28,737
GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations
$
(142,889)
$
57,739
$
(315,604)
$
56,794
$
58,182
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
103,665
26,927
19,363
27,758
29,616
Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations
181,440
-
181,440
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
73,367
17,360
18,150
17,472
20,385
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
(6,268)
(379)
104
462
(6,455)
Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations
218,444
14,549
218,810
(8,017)
(6,898)
Adjusted income - continuing operations
427,759
116,196
122,263
94,469
94,829
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations
$
(1.19)
$
0.49
$
(2.64)
$
0.47
$
0.47
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.86
0.23
0.16
0.23
0.24
Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations
1.52
-
1.52
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) -
continuing operations
0.61
0.15
0.15
0.14
0.16
Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) -
continuing operations
(0.05)
-
-
-
(0.05)
Income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations
1.82
0.12
1.83
(0.07)
(0.06)
Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations
3.57
0.99
1.02
0.78
0.76
