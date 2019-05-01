PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/diversity?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#diversitylt;/agt;--Leading an enterprise-wide transformation requires executives who

embrace change as much as they understand their business. Exemplifying

this commitment is Nicole Enright of global technology solutions company Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

who has been named to the National Diversity Council’s 2019 list of 50

Most Powerful Women in Technology.

As senior vice president of business transformation for Avnet, Enright

led the company’s most innovative programs, as well as the global

project and program management office, to create a corporate culture

that today operates with improved efficiencies and adapts quickly to the

changing needs of customers and suppliers. In February of 2019, Enright

was named vice president of Avnet Integrated Americas, the company’s

global business division focused on embedded and data center solutions.

The National Diversity Council is a nonprofit organization committed to

fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow their

knowledge of diversity, by affording opportunities to share best

practices and learn from corporate leaders in the areas of diversity and

inclusion. The 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology list recognizes

women leaders, influencers, executives and achievers who have a strong

impact on the industry and are molding the future of technology with

their insight and leadership.

During the last few years, Avnet has transformed into a technology

solutions company with an extensive ecosystem of experts to support

customers at every stage of the product lifecycle, and Enright has been

instrumental in implementing this change. She has contributed to the

growth of Avnet through M&A activities, divestitures, and by

implementing a flexible time off program during her time in human

resources. Enright is also a leader in Avnet’s RISE program, which

provides career and leadership development, celebrates achievements and

promotes diversity of women in Avnet’s workforce, where she has mentored

other women throughout the organization and served as leadership

development committee chair.

“Nicole is an experienced, passionate leader and role model who inspires

and mentors others throughout the company every day,” said Bill Amelio,

Chief Executive Officer. “She embodies our company’s values of

integrity, collaboration, empathy and ingenuity, and has been a driving

force in implementing Avnet’s transformation to a technology solutions

company. This is a well-deserved recognition, and all of us at Avnet

applaud Nicole for this distinguished honor.”

The Diversity Council recognized Enright and her fellow 2019 honorees at

the 15th Annual Diversity and Leadership Conference held in

Dallas April 8-11. The full list of honorees is online at http://top50tech.org/2019/.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Contacts

Maureen O’Leary

Avnet maureen.oleary@avnet.com

480-643-7499

Jamie Ernst

Brodeur Partners, for Avnet

jernst@brodeur.com

480-308-0286

