PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/diversity?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#diversitylt;/agt;--Leading an enterprise-wide transformation requires executives who
embrace change as much as they understand their business. Exemplifying
this commitment is Nicole Enright of global technology solutions company Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
who has been named to the National Diversity Council’s 2019 list of 50
Most Powerful Women in Technology.
As senior vice president of business transformation for Avnet, Enright
led the company’s most innovative programs, as well as the global
project and program management office, to create a corporate culture
that today operates with improved efficiencies and adapts quickly to the
changing needs of customers and suppliers. In February of 2019, Enright
was named vice president of Avnet Integrated Americas, the company’s
global business division focused on embedded and data center solutions.
The National Diversity Council is a nonprofit organization committed to
fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow their
knowledge of diversity, by affording opportunities to share best
practices and learn from corporate leaders in the areas of diversity and
inclusion. The 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology list recognizes
women leaders, influencers, executives and achievers who have a strong
impact on the industry and are molding the future of technology with
their insight and leadership.
During the last few years, Avnet has transformed into a technology
solutions company with an extensive ecosystem of experts to support
customers at every stage of the product lifecycle, and Enright has been
instrumental in implementing this change. She has contributed to the
growth of Avnet through M&A activities, divestitures, and by
implementing a flexible time off program during her time in human
resources. Enright is also a leader in Avnet’s RISE program, which
provides career and leadership development, celebrates achievements and
promotes diversity of women in Avnet’s workforce, where she has mentored
other women throughout the organization and served as leadership
development committee chair.
“Nicole is an experienced, passionate leader and role model who inspires
and mentors others throughout the company every day,” said Bill Amelio,
Chief Executive Officer. “She embodies our company’s values of
integrity, collaboration, empathy and ingenuity, and has been a driving
force in implementing Avnet’s transformation to a technology solutions
company. This is a well-deserved recognition, and all of us at Avnet
applaud Nicole for this distinguished honor.”
The Diversity Council recognized Enright and her fellow 2019 honorees at
the 15th Annual Diversity and Leadership Conference held in
Dallas April 8-11. The full list of honorees is online at http://top50tech.org/2019/.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow
Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect
with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
Connect
with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
Contacts
Maureen O’Leary
Avnet maureen.oleary@avnet.com
480-643-7499
Jamie Ernst
Brodeur Partners, for Avnet
480-308-0286