today announced Robert Cowan has been named a 2019 Pro to Know by
Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. Cowan serves as
director of supply chain solutions development for Avnet Velocity,
Avnet’s global supply chain solution innovation center. He is the
fifteenth Avnet executive to make this distinguished list of supply
chain professionals.
The annual Pros to Know listing celebrates supply chain executives in
manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who lead initiatives to
position their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges
of the increasingly complex global trade environment.
Throughout his 16-year career, Cowan distinguished himself as an
innovative thinker and exceptional leader. In his role as director, he
leads a team of supply chain architects to design end-to-end solutions
for both digital and physical supply networks for organizations
throughout the global electronic component ecosystem. Robert also
oversees operations in Avnet Velocity’s Hong Kong warehouse and serves
as the business liaison for the organization’s thought leadership
programs.
Cowan is recognized for his steady and methodical approach to
identifying the customer’s core problem and ultimate business objective.
This sets a solid foundation for the solutions development team to
architect solutions that cost effectively fulfill customer requirements,
while allowing for flexibility to adapt and scale as these needs evolve.
“Robert recognizes that success in the high tech sector is no longer
determined simply by the technical superiority of a company’s product,
but is instead the result of delivering a differentiated, value-rich
customer experience throughout the entire product lifecycle. Achieving
this level of differentiation requires optimization of the extended
supply chain,” said Lynn Torrel, president, Avnet United and Velocity.
“Robert’s genuine commitment and respect for his colleagues inspires the
entire Avnet Velocity team to think creatively and work collaboratively
for our supplier partners and customers.”
A complete listing of the 2019 Pros to Know is available on the Supply
& Demand Chain Executive website
& Demand Chain Executive website at www.SDCExec.com.
For more information on Avnet supply chain solutions, visit our supply
chain services portal.
chain services portal.
