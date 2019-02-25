PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProsToKnow?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ProsToKnowlt;/agt;--Navigating the global supply chain requires dedicated experts who

understand the complexities of ensuring products get to where they need

to be, when they need to be there. Underscoring its commitment to

delivering supply chain expertise to its customers, global technology

solutions company Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT)

today announced Robert Cowan has been named a 2019 Pro to Know by

Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. Cowan serves as

director of supply chain solutions development for Avnet Velocity,

Avnet’s global supply chain solution innovation center. He is the

fifteenth Avnet executive to make this distinguished list of supply

chain professionals.

The annual Pros to Know listing celebrates supply chain executives in

manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who lead initiatives to

position their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges

of the increasingly complex global trade environment.

Throughout his 16-year career, Cowan distinguished himself as an

innovative thinker and exceptional leader. In his role as director, he

leads a team of supply chain architects to design end-to-end solutions

for both digital and physical supply networks for organizations

throughout the global electronic component ecosystem. Robert also

oversees operations in Avnet Velocity’s Hong Kong warehouse and serves

as the business liaison for the organization’s thought leadership

programs.

Cowan is recognized for his steady and methodical approach to

identifying the customer’s core problem and ultimate business objective.

This sets a solid foundation for the solutions development team to

architect solutions that cost effectively fulfill customer requirements,

while allowing for flexibility to adapt and scale as these needs evolve.

“Robert recognizes that success in the high tech sector is no longer

determined simply by the technical superiority of a company’s product,

but is instead the result of delivering a differentiated, value-rich

customer experience throughout the entire product lifecycle. Achieving

this level of differentiation requires optimization of the extended

supply chain,” said Lynn Torrel, president, Avnet United and Velocity.

“Robert’s genuine commitment and respect for his colleagues inspires the

entire Avnet Velocity team to think creatively and work collaboratively

for our supplier partners and customers.”

A complete listing of the 2019 Pros to Know is available on the Supply

& Demand Chain Executive website at www.SDCExec.com.

For more information on Avnet supply chain solutions, visit our supply

chain services portal.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet: https://www.avnet.com/wps/portal/us/.

