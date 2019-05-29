PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/banking?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#bankinglt;/agt;--Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that the
Company will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences
in June:
On Wednesday, June 5, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and
Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will present at the BAML 2019
Global Technology Conference, which will be held at the Ritz Carlton
in San Francisco. The presentation and fireside chat will start at
8:45 a.m. PDT and will be webcast live at: https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
The webcast will be available for replay for one year.
On Monday, June 10, Mr. Liguori will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross
Sector Insight Conference, which will be held at the InterContinental
Hotel in Boston. The fireside chat will start at 9:10 a.m. EDT / 6:10
a.m. PDT. The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations
and will be available for replay for one year.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
(AVT_IR)
Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts
Ina McGuinness, 480-643-7053
Joe Burke, 480-643-7431
Media Relations Contact
Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499