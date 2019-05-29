PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/banking?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#bankinglt;/agt;--Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that the

Company will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences

in June:



  • On Wednesday, June 5, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and
    Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will present at the BAML 2019
    Global Technology Conference, which will be held at the Ritz Carlton
    in San Francisco. The presentation and fireside chat will start at
    8:45 a.m. PDT and will be webcast live at: https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
    The webcast will be available for replay for one year.


  • On Monday, June 10, Mr. Liguori will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross
    Sector Insight Conference, which will be held at the InterContinental
    Hotel in Boston. The fireside chat will start at 9:10 a.m. EDT / 6:10
    a.m. PDT. The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations
    and will be available for replay for one year.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Ina McGuinness, 480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499

Maureen.OLeary@avnet.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles