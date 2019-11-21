PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in December:
On Tuesday, December 3, Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, which will be held at the Cosmopolitan Resort in Las Vegas. The presentation will start at 3:55 p.m. local time, and will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
On Tuesday, December 10, Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, which will be held at the Westin New York Grande Central. The presentation will start at 10:10 a.m. local time and will be webcast live at: https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
Replays for both events will be available on the investor relations section of the Avnet website at: https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com (AVT_IR).
