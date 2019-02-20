PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#IRlt;/agt;--Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that the

Company will participate in an upcoming financial conference.

On Monday, March 4, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Chief

Financial Officer Tom Liguori will present at the Raymond James &

Associates 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference,

which will be held March 3 - 6 at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in

Orlando, Florida. The presentation starts at 1:40 p.m. EST. The segment

will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

Interested parties should log on to the Avnet

Investor Relations web page to register and listen to the

presentation.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Ina McGuinness, 480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Avnet

Maureen O’Leary,

480-643-7499

Director, Media Relations

Maureen.OLeary@avnet.com

