Avnet to Participate in the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference on January 8

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #ReachFurther--Avnet, Inc., (Nasdaq: AVT), a global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company will present at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas on January 8, at 9:30 a.m. local time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the IR section of the Avnet website at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations and will be available for one year.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR).

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts:

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Ina McGuinness, 480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact:

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

jeanne.forbis@avnet.com

