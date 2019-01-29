PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#IRlt;/agt;--Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that the
Company will participate in an upcoming financial conference.
On Tuesday, February 12, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and
Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will present at the Goldman Sachs
Technology and Internet Conference, which will be held at the Palace
Hotel in San Francisco, Calif. The fireside chat starts at 4:00 p.m.
PST. The segment will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
Interested parties should log on to the Avnet
Investor Relations web page to register and listen to the
presentation.
