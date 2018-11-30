PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #financial--Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that the

Company will participate in two upcoming financial conferences.

On Monday, December 3, Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will

present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference which will

be held at the Westin New York Grand Central. The fireside chat starts

at 1:15 p.m. EST. His segment will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

Interested parties should log on to the Avnet

Investor Relations web page to register and listen to the

presentation.

On Wednesday, December 5, Mr. Liguori will also present at the Wells

Fargo Tech Summit 2018 which will be held at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in

Park City, Utah. The fireside chat starts at 8:30 a.m. MST. His segment

will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

Interested parties should log on to the Avnet

Investor Relations web page to register and listen to the

presentation.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Ina McGuinness, 480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Avnet

Maureen O’Leary,

480-643-7499

Director, Media Relations

Maureen.OLeary@avnet.com

