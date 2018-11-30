PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #financial--Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that the
Company will participate in two upcoming financial conferences.
On Monday, December 3, Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will
present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference which will
be held at the Westin New York Grand Central. The fireside chat starts
at 1:15 p.m. EST. His segment will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
Interested parties should log on to the Avnet
Investor Relations web page to register and listen to the
presentation.
On Wednesday, December 5, Mr. Liguori will also present at the Wells
Fargo Tech Summit 2018 which will be held at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in
Park City, Utah. The fireside chat starts at 8:30 a.m. MST. His segment
will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
Interested parties should log on to the Avnet
Investor Relations web page to register and listen to the
presentation.
