Avnet to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #AvnetReachFurther--Avnet, Inc., (Nasdaq: AVT), a global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company will present at the following conferences in February and March:
Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2020 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. Management will present on February 11 at 2:00 p.m. local time. The presentation will be webcast live on the IR section of the Avnet website at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations and will be available for one year.
Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando. Management will present on March 2 at 3:25 pm local time. The presentation will be webcast live on the IR section of the Avnet website at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations and will be available for one year.
Susquehanna Financial Groups’ Ninth Annual Technology Conference, at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel, New York City, on March 11-12. Management will host a day of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.
