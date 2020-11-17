 Skip to main content
Avnet to Participate in Virtual Investment Banking Conferences in December

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in December:



  • On Tuesday, December 1, Avnet’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori, and Investor Relations Officer Joe Burke will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. The presentation will begin at 12:40 p.m. ET and will be webcasted live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.


  • On Monday, December 7, Avnet’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori, and Investor Relations Officer Joe Burke will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference. The presentation will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET and will be webcasted live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

Replays for both events will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Avnet website.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

Jeanne.Forbis@avnet.com

