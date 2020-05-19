Avnet to Participate in Virtual Investment Banking Conferences in June

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AvnetReachFurther--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June:



  • On Tuesday, June 2, Avnet’s Investor Relations Officer Joe Burke will join Baird’s 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, which will be a virtual event. He will be participating in virtual 1x1 meetings with investors.






  • On Thursday, June 4, Avnet’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio, Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori, and Corporate Controller Ken Jacobson will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference, which will be a virtual event. The fireside chat will start at 12:15 p.m. PT and will be webcast live at: https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.






  • On Monday, June 8, Avnet’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio, Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori, and Global President of Electronic Components Phil Gallagher will join the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference, which will be a virtual event. The fireside chat will start at 4:00 p.m. ET and will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

Replays for the Bank of America and Stifel events will be available on the investor relations section of the Avnet website at: https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

