Avnet to Participate in Virtual Investment Banking Conferences in September

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avnet--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:
On Tuesday, September 1, Avnet’s Investor Relations Officer Joe Burke will join Jefferies’ Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware, and Communications Infrastructure Summit. He will be participating in virtual 1x1 meetings with investors.
On Tuesday, September 8, Avnet’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori, and Investor Relations Officer Joe Burke will join Citi's 2020 Global Technology Conference, which will be a virtual event. The fireside chat will start at 8:55 a.m. ET and will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
The replay for the Citi event will be available on the investor relations section of the Avnet website at: https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)
Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts
Joe Burke, 480-643-7431
Kensey Biggs, 480-643-7053
Media Relations Contact
Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499
