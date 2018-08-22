PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #components--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that two
of its senior executives will participate in the Citi 2018 Global
Technology Conference and the Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference,
both of which will take place in September.
Bill Amelio, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Liguori, Chief Financial
Officer, will participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
on Wednesday, September 5. The fireside chat will start at 1:30 p.m. EDT
at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
Tom Liguori will also present at the Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology
Conference to be held at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, on Wednesday,
September 12, at 4:30 p.m. PDT.
Both presentations will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
Interested parties should log on to the Avnet
Investor Relations 10 minutes prior to the presentation time to
register for the event.
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports
customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive
portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to
guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For
nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around
the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn
more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
(AVT_IR)
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact
Abernathy MacGregor
Ina
McGuinness, 480-643-7053
or
Media
Relations Contact
Avnet
Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499
Director,
Media Relations