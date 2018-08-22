PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #components--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that two

of its senior executives will participate in the Citi 2018 Global

Technology Conference and the Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference,

both of which will take place in September.

Bill Amelio, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Liguori, Chief Financial

Officer, will participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

on Wednesday, September 5. The fireside chat will start at 1:30 p.m. EDT

at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

Tom Liguori will also present at the Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology

Conference to be held at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, on Wednesday,

September 12, at 4:30 p.m. PDT.

Both presentations will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

Interested parties should log on to the Avnet

Investor Relations 10 minutes prior to the presentation time to

register for the event.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports

customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive

portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to

guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For

nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around

the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn

more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)

