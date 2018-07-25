Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 pm PDT / 4:30 pm EDT
a global technology company, today announced it will report financial
results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, on
August 8 after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief
Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom
Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30
p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
Conference Call Details:
To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To
access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The slides can also be
accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through
September 7 at 5:00 p.m. PDT, and can be accessed by dialing:
877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13681738.
Webcast Details:
The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet
Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.
About Avnet
From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports
customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive
portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to
guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For
nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around
the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn
more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
Visit Avnet's Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com
or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.
(AVT_IR)
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact
Abernathy MacGregor
Ina
McGuinness, 480-643-7053
or
Media
Relations Contact
Avnet
Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499
Director,
Media Relations