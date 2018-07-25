Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 pm PDT / 4:30 pm EDT

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #earnings--Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT),

a global technology company, today announced it will report financial

results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, on

August 8 after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief

Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom

Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30

p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Details:

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To

access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The slides can also be

accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through

September 7 at 5:00 p.m. PDT, and can be accessed by dialing:

877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13681738.

Webcast Details:

The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet

Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports

customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive

portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to

guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For

nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around

the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn

more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Visit Avnet's Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com

or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Abernathy MacGregor

Ina

McGuinness, 480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

or

Media

Relations Contact

Avnet

Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499

Director,

Media Relations

Maureen.OLeary@avnet.com

