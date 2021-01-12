 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avnet to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings on January 27

Avnet to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings on January 27

Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avnet--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) a global technology solutions company, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021 on January 27 after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The slides can also be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at www.ir.avnet.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through April 27 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13713922.

Webcast Details

The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Visit Avnet’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

Jeanne.Forbis@avnet.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
Govt-and-politics

Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone

  • Updated

President Donald Trump has been kicked off of most mainstream social media platforms following his supporters’ siege on the U.S. Capitol. But it remains to be seen how fast or where — if anywhere — on the internet he will be able to reach his followers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Start Saving By Cutting These Things You Won’t Even Miss From Your Budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News