Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#IRlt;/agt;--Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT), a

global technology solutions provider, today announced it will report

financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2019 on April 25

after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief

Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom

Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. AZ/PDT and

4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate

update.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To

access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The slides can also be

accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through

May 25 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by

dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13687319.

Webcast Details

The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet

Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)

Visit Avnet’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com or

contact us at: investorrelations@avnet.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Ina McGuinness, 480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Avnet

Maureen O’Leary,

480-643-7499

Director, Media Relations

Maureen.OLeary@avnet.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles