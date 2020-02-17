Avnet Upgrades Ultra96-V2 Single-Board Computer With Industrial Temperature Capabilities

Enables applications to be deployed in the field
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #Avnet--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced a new, industrial-temperature–grade version of its popular Ultra96 single-board computer for industrial customers. The new board is powered by the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG MPSoC, which is ideal for high-performance control and safety-critical applications.
The new board is the latest addition to Avnet’s end-to-end product development ecosystem, helping to bring projects from idea to design, and design to production. By increasing the operating temperature range, Avnet is expanding the Ultra96-V2’s range of deployment capabilities into IoT use cases where extreme temperatures might be expected, such as smart cities and intensive computing applications.
“The rise of IoT technology is necessitating the use of equipment that can withstand temperatures at both extremes,” said Bryan Fletcher, technical marketing director, Avnet. “Adding an industrial-temperature option for the Ultra96-V2 allows customers to develop and deploy the Ultra96-V2 in industrial applications, as opposed to simply using it for commercial-temperature applications or proof of concept.”
The new Ultra96-V2 industrial-temperature–grade single-board computer (AES-ULTRA96-V2-I-G) enhances the existing commercial-temperature–grade Ultra96-V2 by expanding the tested and verified operating temperature range to minus 40 degrees C to 85 degrees C. The electrical functionality of the industrial-grade product is identical to the Ultra96-V2.
Heatsink included or available as upgrade
The industrial-temperature–grade product includes a new heatsink developed in cooperation with Aavid, Thermal Division of Boyd Corporation. Aavid helped design a passive thermal solution that enables industrial-temperature operation with superior thermal conductivity and dissipation capabilities. All Ultra96-V2 C-grade shipped January 2020 or later also features this new heatsink, which will allow support of more demanding applications in the zero degrees C to 60 degrees C temperature range.
A heatsink upgrade kit is available for customers who purchased an Ultra96-V2 prior to January 2020. This upgrade, called the new Ultra96-V2 Aavid industrial heatsink (AES-ACC-U96-PHS1), will enhance thermal support for commercial grade boards, adding higher frequency DPU operation.
“Aavid’s design and manufacturing expertise across all heatsink technologies enabled our engineers to quickly design a passive thermal solution for the new Ultra96-V2 industrial-temperature–grade single-board computer,” said Christopher Chapman, Aavid product manager. “Our engineers’ in-depth knowledge of air-moving technologies and flow management ensures that our thermal-management solutions are fully optimized and efficiently fabricated for overall product performance, lifetime and reliability.”
The Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG MPSoC is the ideal device to power Avnet’s new Ultra96-V2.
“Xilinx’s powerful, adaptable MPSoC, coupled with Avnet’s high-quality thermal design and engineering, offers customers the ability to run today’s most advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms across a number of applications, in temperatures from minus 40 to 85 degrees Celsius,” said Chetan Khona, director of Industrial, Vision, Healthcare & Sciences Business, Xilinx, Inc. “Xilinx devices also support the lifecycle, quality, reliability, security and low power requirements necessary for industrial, smart cities, and other extreme environments. This industrial version of the Ultra96-V2 single-board computer makes these attributes and capabilities more accessible than ever before in a low-cost and easy-to-design offering from Avnet.”
The platform comes as a complete development kit and includes:
Ultra96-V2 industrial-temperature–grade single-board computer, including Aavid heatsink
16GB I-grade microSD card + adapter
Quick-start instruction card
The Ultra96-V2 industrial-temperature–grade single-board computer is available now for $399 (US) and the Ultra96-V2 Aavid industrial heatsink is available now for $10 (US). For more information, visit http://avnet.me/Ultra96-V2-Industrial.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
Contacts
Media Contacts
Jeanne Forbis
Avnet
480-643-7499
Alex Jafarzadeh
Brodeur Partners, for Avnet
617-587-2846