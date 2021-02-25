Award-Winning Classic 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 to Cross Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction Block

Barrett-Jackson is committed to the health and safety of all its guests, sponsors, vendors, partners and media during its in-person events. The company is closely following local, state and federal health and safety protocols. To help maintain physical distancing guidelines recommended for live events, the auction arena during Barrett-Jackson’s 2021 Scottsdale Auction will be limited to bidders, consignors and their guests. Tickets to the event can be purchased by the general public online in advance only. Media credentials will also be limited to comply with physical distancing requirements. Enhanced live online and phone bidding options will be available for registered bidders. For safety protocols and information about the 2021 Scottsdale Auction, click here.