Axway Joins MIT Center for Information Systems Research as a Patron, Helps Drive Evidenced-based Digital Transformation

“MIT CISR studies how companies will thrive in the digital era. Each member of our research team is super passionate about their topic and using evidence-based methods to understand what works to create business value in areas including: business models, data monetization, employee experience, digital partnerships and pathways to transformation. This process yields objective research to help leaders drive for results,” said Peter Weill, MIT CISR Chairman and Senior Research Scientist. “Research Patrons like Axway help fund research and give us crucial feedback on our research agenda and findings,” Weill added.