PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA) the leader in cloud enabled

integration, announced today it has been positioned as a Strong

Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid

Integration Platforms, Q1 2019. In the report, Forrester evaluated the Axway

AMPLIFY platform and explains that “Axway provides an integrated

platform for no-code/low-code app development, API creation and

management, and MFT-, EDI-, and API-led B2B integration.”¹

According to the report, “The strategic iPaaS/HIP market is growing

because more EA professionals see strategic iPaaS/HIP as a key element

of their digital transformation agility.”¹

“At Axway we believe that integration must transform to address the IT

challenges of delivering business outcomes,” said Vince Padua, Axway’s

Chief Information and Technology Officer. “As we continue to help our

customers and partners, we are pleased to be recognized as a strong

performer in The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration

Platforms. We think this distinction underscores our integration

strengths across API, MFT, B2Bi, EDI, Content Collaboration,

multi-cloud, and multi-persona.”

The report further describes the AMPLIFY platform - Axway’s

enterprise-ready hybrid

integration platform - in saying, “All of these capabilities benefit

from integrated operational intelligence, partner onboarding, plus a

portal enabling companies to build ecosystems centrally, delivering the

best customer experiences to the end customers.”¹

This announcement comes shortly after The

Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions Q4 2018 also recognized

Axway as a Strong Performer, saying, “Overall, the reference customers

provided by Axway are extremely satisfied with the vendor and highly

satisfied with its solution…”²

Today’s report affirms, in our opinion, Axway’s position with its

customers, indicating that customers appreciate the relationship they

have with Axway.

Axway plans to roll out the next major release of the AMPLIFY platform

at its IMAGINE

SUMMIT customer events in Orlando and Paris in March.

“Aligned with our upcoming product and platform announcements, we will

continue to pursue reducing the time and cost of integration through a

unified platform, such that businesses and application leaders can

better address the integration challenges brought by digital

transformation,” said Padua.

For more information about Hybrid Integration, visit the Axway

HIP Resource Center.

Click

here to read the full report (client access or for purchase).

¹ The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms,

Q1 2019, Forrester Research, Inc., January 3, 2019

²

The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018, Forrester

Research, Inc., October 29, 2018

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway

AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled integration and engagement platform, digital

leaders anticipate, adapt and scale to meet rising customer

expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from

anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and delivers

real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to

execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000

organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.axway.com.

Contacts

Joshua Molina

Tel. (480) 627-1891

jmolina@axway.com

