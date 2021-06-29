Axway Survey Finds Patients Benefit From Healthcare Interoperability but Still Want Better Access to and Ownership of Their Records

In the survey conducted in April 2021, Axway found Americans want what APIs in healthcare can offer: better access to and ownership of their health records. But they also want to know their data and privacy will be protected.

The good news is nearly half of the respondents (46%) feel their online healthcare portals and websites are easy to use. But the survey also highlights missed opportunities: 31% of respondents say these portals don’t really offer any additional value, and nearly 25% find them hard to navigate.