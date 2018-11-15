B2B CFO on Track for Record-breaking Year

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B2B CFO, the nation’s largest firm dedicated to serving privately held

companies with CFO consulting and business transition services, is

further strengthening its leadership position this year with national

recognition, increased number of clients, and overall improvements to

its industry leading program “The Business Sales Solution.” These

milestones demonstrate the company’s achievements and continued

leadership.

The firm’s 220 Partners now serve 1,050 businesses around the nation

with subsidiaries around the globe. Those businesses, although all

privately-held, represent a diverse number of industries from

manufacturing to retail, and have a combined revenue of $16.8 Billion. A

recent company-wide survey which tracks the firm’s overall impact, noted

a significant increase in the demand for business ownership transition

services. According to the survey, 11% of the firm’s total clients are

currently in the exit process, actively working with B2B CFO Partners to

accomplish their transfer of business ownership goals. A majority of the

clients, a total of 51.5% of the 1,050 currently engaged with B2B CFO’s

Partners, are considering selling their businesses in the near future.

“B2B CFO has seen tremendous momentum this year, driven by numerous

strategic actions such as the launch of our successful Business Sales

Solution program, an increase in the demand for our exit service

expertise and a myriad of accolades and awards, including the

recognition as a Forbes Small Giant company for 2018,” said Jerry Mills,

founder and CEO of B2B CFO.

“It’s one thing to be the largest. We became that a long time ago. But

it is our responsibility to continually innovate our services and meet

the needs of the clients we serve. That’s why we have evolved our

company from being solely focused on CFO consulting to experts in

transfers of business ownership. The market demand for our services is

growing and we are on track for a record-breaking year,” he added.

B2B CFO’s “The Business Sales Solution” – a free educational program

which launched in 2017, has now provided resources on transferring

business ownership to more than 1,500 business owners around the country.

In May of 2018, B2B CFO was named to the Forbes Small Giants, an

exclusive group of industry leaders who demonstrate excellence and

longevity in business.

Contacts

ANGLES Public Relations

Ania Kubicki

480-277-9245

ania@anglespr.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles