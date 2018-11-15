B2B CFO on Track for Record-breaking Year
MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B2B CFO, the nation’s largest firm dedicated to serving privately held
companies with CFO consulting and business transition services, is
further strengthening its leadership position this year with national
recognition, increased number of clients, and overall improvements to
its industry leading program “The Business Sales Solution.” These
milestones demonstrate the company’s achievements and continued
leadership.
The firm’s 220 Partners now serve 1,050 businesses around the nation
with subsidiaries around the globe. Those businesses, although all
privately-held, represent a diverse number of industries from
manufacturing to retail, and have a combined revenue of $16.8 Billion. A
recent company-wide survey which tracks the firm’s overall impact, noted
a significant increase in the demand for business ownership transition
services. According to the survey, 11% of the firm’s total clients are
currently in the exit process, actively working with B2B CFO Partners to
accomplish their transfer of business ownership goals. A majority of the
clients, a total of 51.5% of the 1,050 currently engaged with B2B CFO’s
Partners, are considering selling their businesses in the near future.
“B2B CFO has seen tremendous momentum this year, driven by numerous
strategic actions such as the launch of our successful Business Sales
Solution program, an increase in the demand for our exit service
expertise and a myriad of accolades and awards, including the
recognition as a Forbes Small Giant company for 2018,” said Jerry Mills,
founder and CEO of B2B CFO.
“It’s one thing to be the largest. We became that a long time ago. But
it is our responsibility to continually innovate our services and meet
the needs of the clients we serve. That’s why we have evolved our
company from being solely focused on CFO consulting to experts in
transfers of business ownership. The market demand for our services is
growing and we are on track for a record-breaking year,” he added.
B2B CFO’s “The Business Sales Solution” – a free educational program
which launched in 2017, has now provided resources on transferring
business ownership to more than 1,500 business owners around the country.
In May of 2018, B2B CFO was named to the Forbes Small Giants, an
exclusive group of industry leaders who demonstrate excellence and
longevity in business.
Contacts
ANGLES Public Relations
Ania Kubicki
480-277-9245