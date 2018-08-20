PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that the Company will be
attending the following investor conferences:
On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, the Company will present at the
Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at the InterContinental
Boston in Boston, Mass. The presentation will begin at 12:45 p.m.
Eastern Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to a live
webcast of this presentation by visiting the investor relations
section of the Company’s website at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations
at the appropriate time. A replay of the webcast will be available
following the conclusion of the presentation.
On Tuesday, October 2, 2018, the Company will attend the Deutsche Bank
Leveraged Finance Conference at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Ariz.
About B&G Foods, Inc.
Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries
manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and
frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With
B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love,
including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M,
Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur,
Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash,
New York Style, Ortega, Pirate’s Booty,
Polaner, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands and Victoria,
there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about
B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.
