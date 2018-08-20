PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that the Company will be

attending the following investor conferences:



  • On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, the Company will present at the
    Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at the InterContinental
    Boston in Boston, Mass. The presentation will begin at 12:45 p.m.
    Eastern Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to a live
    webcast of this presentation by visiting the investor relations
    section of the Company’s website at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations
    at the appropriate time. A replay of the webcast will be available
    following the conclusion of the presentation.


  • On Tuesday, October 2, 2018, the Company will attend the Deutsche Bank
    Leveraged Finance Conference at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Ariz.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries

manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and

frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With

B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love,

including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M,

Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur,

Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash,

New York Style, Ortega, Pirate’s Booty,

Polaner, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands and Victoria,

there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about

B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

Contacts

B&G Foods, Inc.

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Dara

Dierks, 866.211.8151

or

Media Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Matt

Lindberg, 203.682.8214

