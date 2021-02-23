B2B CFO Honors Top Earners During the 2021 National Partners Meeting

Celebration at the annual National Partners Meeting recognizes top B2B CFO Partners who in 2019 and in 2020 demonstrated exceptional performance
MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B2B CFO, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, recognized its best-achieving Partners of 2019 and 2020 as “Top Earners” during a virtual celebration held January 29-30, 2021. Originally scheduled to take place at The Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak, the 2021 National Partners Meeting and awards ceremony was instead streamed live in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Featuring speakers, sponsor presentations and virtual networking, the 2021 Partners Meeting was highlighted by the awards presentation. The Top 20 Earners for each year are an elite group and are recognized for exceptional performance.
“We are extremely grateful to and proud of all of our Partners and their consistent excellence in the field,” remarked Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO. “Our Top 20 Earners did not let challenges or current circumstances get in the way of success. Their integrity and determination to help business owners during stressful times were the key to their success. Please join us in congratulating them on this tremendous achievement.” The following were recognized at the 2021 meeting:
The B2B CFO Partners who took the Top Earners recognition for 2019 begin with highest ranking Greg Simmons, who took the number one spot, closely followed by Glen Katlein, Allen Crouch, David Whitwell, Dave Saunders, Colin Funk, Sal Burd, Richard Franco, Sheri Pawlik, Allan Maguire, Dave Fouts, Bob Boulanger, Mark Crowley, Dave Lemon, Kevin Campbell, Ken Knapik, Ken Saddler, Mitchell Sherman, Tom Azzarelli, and Carl Norris.
In 2020, Glen Katlein set the pace for Top Earners, coming in as first for the year. Glen Katlein is closely followed by Allen Crouch, Michael Rapisand, David Whitwell, Dave Fouts, Greg Simmons, Bob Boulanger, Dave Saunders, Mike Rodems, Sheri Pawlik, Kevin Campbell, Colin Funk, Dave Davenport, Dave Lemon, Shane Campbell, David Jaffin, Mitchell Sherman, Leo Casey, Mindy Passmore and Richard Franco.
Sponsors of the 2021 B2B CFO National Partners Meeting included: Captive Alternatives Private Insurance, The Sales Tax Team, VRA Partners and the Brunner-Fox Group of Morgan Stanley. Keynote speaker Lee B. Saltz spoke on the concepts of business differentiation.
The 2022 National Partners Meeting will take place in February at The Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak. For further information and sponsorship opportunities please visit online at www.b2bcfo.com
About B2B CFO:
B2B CFO provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine’s “Small Giants.” Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
Contacts
Ania Kubicki
ANGLES Communications
480-277-9245 | ania@anglespr.com