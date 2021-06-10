Back-to-back hail and early frost in '20 decimate '21 Sonoita harvest

The twin hail storms early last August and the October freeze have left Sonoita/Elgin wineries scrambling for fruit. Vines that should be leafy green and breaking buds this time of year are ghostly stick figures against the region’s wind-swept grasslands. Winegrowers say it could be a year or more before the vines regenerate and start producing fruit.

By harvest time in September, many expect they will have little to no fruit for the 2021 vintages that they had hoped to barrel this fall.

“We’re not counting on anything from Sonoita this year,” Bostock said of his 15-acre vineyard at 3248 Highway 82.

Bostock said he hasn’t had the stomach to look too closely at the vineyard to see how many vines were destroyed, although “we lost a fairly significant amount.” He has identified two acres that he plans to redevelop this year and a couple more that he will tackle next year.

But Bostock, who has owned the 26-year-old winery since 2006, said he is one of the lucky ones. His 2019 harvest was far larger than he anticipated and he expects a great harvest from his 37 acres under vine in Willcox, which was not impacted by the 2020 weather events.