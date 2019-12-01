Registration now open for company’s annual client conference, aimed to educate attendees with industry solutions
CARMEL, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baker Hill, a leading financial technology provider, delivering solutions for common loan origination, risk and relationship management, CECL, and smart data analytics, announced today open registration for Prosper 2020. The company’s client conference will take place April 26-28 at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Baker Hill’s three-day conference is designed to educate and inspire attendees, providing participants with industry insights, exploratory sessions focused on industry trends and updates within Baker Hill NextGen®. During the event, thought leaders will provide insights on the newest lending innovation, share best practices on how to handle the latest trends impacting the credit industry as well as explain proven methods for driving growth.
At Prosper, attendees will be able to network with other industry leaders from financial institutions across the U.S., providing clients the opportunity to discuss ideas and perspectives while expanding their knowledge of Baker Hill’s solutions and industry trends.
Long-time attendee and VP of Quality Control at Community Trust Bank, Debra Hess, said, “I don’t come to Prosper just for the fun. I come because of the people. There is a tremendous opportunity to meet and network with other institutions that may be facing the same challenges, and together we can share best practices and solutions to solve those challenges. It really feels like a family and I always look forward to attending.”
“With record-breaking success at last year’s conference, we are excited for Prosper 2020,” said John M. Deignan, President and CEO of Baker Hill. “Aimed to engage attendees, this year’s event will greatly benefit our clients by leveraging industry expertise to provide financial institutions with actionable insights and drive growth. We look forward to helping banks and credit unions supercharge profitability.”
To register for Prosper 2020, view the agenda and learn more, please visit here.
About Baker Hill
Baker Hill empowers financial institutions to work smarter, reduce risk and drive more profitable relationships. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability. Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, CECL and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.
