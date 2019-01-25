NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At this year’s BankDirector Acquire or Be Acquired Conference in
Phoenix, Ariz., Dave DeFazio, partner at StrategyCorps, will host a
breakout session titled, “Planet of the Apps.” With millions of users,
digital innovators like Venmo, Square, and PayPal are redefining banking
experiences and changing the way consumers shop for and acquire
financial services.
In the session, DeFazio will explore the intersection of mobile UX and
financial retailing. Attendees will see live demonstrations of new
digital tools from fintech disruptors that are reimagining every aspect
of banking and winning the battle for Millennial customers. Learn how to
respond to new consumer behaviors and changing attitudes about
traditional banking products, and see how financial services should work
in a modern world.
Plus, DeFazio will share how the new robo-tools including AI,
algorithms, asynchronous chat and voice-activated banking services are
automating financial advice.
The 2019 BankDirector Acquire or Be Acquired Conference will take place
Jan. 27-29, with DeFazio’s breakout session on Monday, Jan. 28 at 1:45
p.m. MT. For those unable to attend the session in person, StrategyCorps
will also offer an encore presentation webinar on Friday, Feb. 15 at
12:00 p.m. MT. To register for the webinar, visit https://www.strategycorps.com/encore.
About StrategyCorps
StrategyCorps is a Nashville-based company that helps banks and
credit unions nationwide enhance their checking accounts with mobile
rewards like local discounts, cell phone protection, roadside assistance
and other in-demand services that bring value to people’s lives. And
with our CheckingScore analytics, financial institutions can easily
understand how to use customer data to protect and grow their
relationships with customers. Visit www.strategycorps.com.
