NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At this year’s BankDirector Acquire or Be Acquired Conference in

Phoenix, Ariz., Dave DeFazio, partner at StrategyCorps, will host a

breakout session titled, “Planet of the Apps.” With millions of users,

digital innovators like Venmo, Square, and PayPal are redefining banking

experiences and changing the way consumers shop for and acquire

financial services.

In the session, DeFazio will explore the intersection of mobile UX and

financial retailing. Attendees will see live demonstrations of new

digital tools from fintech disruptors that are reimagining every aspect

of banking and winning the battle for Millennial customers. Learn how to

respond to new consumer behaviors and changing attitudes about

traditional banking products, and see how financial services should work

in a modern world.

Plus, DeFazio will share how the new robo-tools including AI,

algorithms, asynchronous chat and voice-activated banking services are

automating financial advice.

The 2019 BankDirector Acquire or Be Acquired Conference will take place

Jan. 27-29, with DeFazio’s breakout session on Monday, Jan. 28 at 1:45

p.m. MT. For those unable to attend the session in person, StrategyCorps

will also offer an encore presentation webinar on Friday, Feb. 15 at

12:00 p.m. MT. To register for the webinar, visit https://www.strategycorps.com/encore.

To schedule an interview or request written articles from DeFazio,

contact Krista Kemmerly at 615-263-7730 krista.kemmerly@strategycorps.com.

About StrategyCorps

StrategyCorps is a Nashville-based company that helps banks and

credit unions nationwide enhance their checking accounts with mobile

rewards like local discounts, cell phone protection, roadside assistance

and other in-demand services that bring value to people’s lives. And

with our CheckingScore analytics, financial institutions can easily

understand how to use customer data to protect and grow their

relationships with customers. Visit www.strategycorps.com.

Contacts

Krista Kemmerly

Digital Marketing & Communications Coordinator

krista.kemmerly@strategycorps.com

615.263.7730

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles