Bankruptcies fell in Tucson, across Arizona in 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic

“They also may be holding out hope that this may be over sooner rather than later,” he said. “It takes time for this process to play out, for people to realize that things are hopeless.”

Hammond said he wouldn’t be surprised if bankruptcy filings rise again this year, noting that filings typically peak well into a recession.

The pace of the recovery will depend largely on the size and timing of the latest proposed federal stimulus package, he said, adding that the question now is whether the pandemic will be brought under control before the economy “runs out of gas.”

“This is not your typical recession,” he said. “This is a natural disaster, a huge shock and a gradual recovery.”

Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings, which are often used by businesses and protect debtors from legal action while they work out a plan to repay creditors, fell nearly 21% last year statewide and more than 13% in Phoenix.

In Tucson, Chapter 11 filings dropped nearly 70% from 23 in 2019 to just seven last year, the court said.