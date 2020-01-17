Bankruptcy filings edged up across Arizona in 2019

The number of bankruptcies filed in Southern Arizona rose slightly in 2019, while statewide filings rose 3.2%, according to figures from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

A total of 3,925 bankruptcy petitions of all types were filed in the court’s Tucson office last year, up 23 or 0.6% from 2018.

After surging in the wake of the Great Recession in 2009 and 2010, Southern Arizona annual bankruptcy filings dropped steadily before rising by nearly 9% in 2017 and rising another 4.3% last year.

Besides bankruptcy filings for debtors in Pima County, the Tucson office processes petitions from filers in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.

Bankruptcy filings in the Phoenix office rose 4.2% last year, to 11,575, while filings received by the court’s Yuma office rose 2.1%, the court said.

The Phoenix office handles filings for debtors in Maricopa, Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo and Apache counties, while the Yuma office handles Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties.