PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thanks to a generous donation by Bar-S,
the brand behind America's #1 selling franks for 13 years in a row, No
Kid Hungry is able to provide one million more meals to hungry
children. This donation by the company through its “Fighting
Childhood Hunger” campaign, first announced in September 2017, will
help provide meals to children nationwide during the summer – often the
hungriest time of the year for many children.
“Summer – what should be a time of fun and relaxation for all children –
is a challenging period for many kids. In fact, only 15% of kids who
qualify for free school meals receive free summer meals,” said Jill
Davis, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at No Kid Hungry
campaign. "We’re grateful to work with companies such as Bar-S that
recognize the need and are helping lock arms with us to address it
during this critical time.”
To further its commitment to fighting hunger, Bar-S has also partnered
with Country Music Television (CMT) to donate funds for one meal for
every CMT Summer of Music sweepstakes entry between now through Labor
Day. By simply entering any Bar-S UPC at the contest site -- http://www.cmt.com/bars-sweeps/2018/bars-sweeps
-- entrants can win thousands of prizes, including a VIP experience for
two people to the 2019 CMT awards. The matching program is estimated to
help provide an additional 300,000 meals for kids in need.
“We recognize that the summer months present a significant challenge for
many kids who depend on school for nutrition. We are honored to work
with No Kid Hungry to help alleviate this struggle for kids nationwide,
while also continuing to raise awareness for this important issue,” said
Warren Panico, CEO, Bar-S. “Upholding our belief that you can never give
enough, we are also excited to partner with CMT to expand our impact
even further this summer.”
To support the company’s fight against hunger, Bar-S employees will also
volunteer at UMOM Phoenix, preparing and delivering meals to those in
need. Bar-S’ commitment to the Summer Meals program with No Kid Hungry
follows a long history of company giving to worthwhile causes and
nonprofits, including City
of Hope, Second
Harvest (food banks), St.
Jude's, and United
Way.
For more information, visit https://www.bar-s.com/cmtnkh.
About Bar-S
Bar-S is a brand of Sigma Alimentos, that for more than 35 years, has
earned a reputation for high quality meat products including bacon, hot
dogs, sausages, lunch meat and more. Bar-S believes shoppers shouldn't
sacrifice great taste to stay on budget. The brand is committed to
giving back to the communities where their customers, employees and
partners live and especially to causes that help alleviate hunger in the
U.S. For more information, visit www.bar-sfoods.com.
Sigma Alimentos
Sigma is a leading global branded refrigerated food company focused on
the development, production, marketing and distribution of quality
value-added foods, primarily packaged meats, cheese, yogurt and other
refrigerated and frozen foods. Sigma has a diversified portfolio of
leading brands and operates 70 plants in 18 countries across its four
key regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latam. Sigma employs
more than 45,000 people.
About No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger
this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective
programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we
know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an
organization working to end hunger and poverty.
