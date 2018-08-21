Even more meals to be provided via the company’s integration with the

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thanks to a generous donation by Bar-S,

the brand behind America's #1 selling franks for 13 years in a row, No

Kid Hungry is able to provide one million more meals to hungry

children. This donation by the company through its “Fighting

Childhood Hunger” campaign, first announced in September 2017, will

help provide meals to children nationwide during the summer – often the

hungriest time of the year for many children.

“Summer – what should be a time of fun and relaxation for all children –

is a challenging period for many kids. In fact, only 15% of kids who

qualify for free school meals receive free summer meals,” said Jill

Davis, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at No Kid Hungry

campaign. "We’re grateful to work with companies such as Bar-S that

recognize the need and are helping lock arms with us to address it

during this critical time.”

To further its commitment to fighting hunger, Bar-S has also partnered

with Country Music Television (CMT) to donate funds for one meal for

every CMT Summer of Music sweepstakes entry between now through Labor

Day. By simply entering any Bar-S UPC at the contest site -- http://www.cmt.com/bars-sweeps/2018/bars-sweeps

-- entrants can win thousands of prizes, including a VIP experience for

two people to the 2019 CMT awards. The matching program is estimated to

help provide an additional 300,000 meals for kids in need.

“We recognize that the summer months present a significant challenge for

many kids who depend on school for nutrition. We are honored to work

with No Kid Hungry to help alleviate this struggle for kids nationwide,

while also continuing to raise awareness for this important issue,” said

Warren Panico, CEO, Bar-S. “Upholding our belief that you can never give

enough, we are also excited to partner with CMT to expand our impact

even further this summer.”

To support the company’s fight against hunger, Bar-S employees will also

volunteer at UMOM Phoenix, preparing and delivering meals to those in

need. Bar-S’ commitment to the Summer Meals program with No Kid Hungry

follows a long history of company giving to worthwhile causes and

nonprofits, including City

of HopeSecond

Harvest (food banks), St.

Jude's, and United

Way.

For more information, visit https://www.bar-s.com/cmtnkh.

About Bar-S

Bar-S is a brand of Sigma Alimentos, that for more than 35 years, has

earned a reputation for high quality meat products including bacon, hot

dogs, sausages, lunch meat and more. Bar-S believes shoppers shouldn't

sacrifice great taste to stay on budget. The brand is committed to

giving back to the communities where their customers, employees and

partners live and especially to causes that help alleviate hunger in the

U.S. For more information, visit www.bar-sfoods.com.

Sigma Alimentos

Sigma is a leading global branded refrigerated food company focused on

the development, production, marketing and distribution of quality

value-added foods, primarily packaged meats, cheese, yogurt and other

refrigerated and frozen foods. Sigma has a diversified portfolio of

leading brands and operates 70 plants in 18 countries across its four

key regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latam. Sigma employs

more than 45,000 people.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger

this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective

programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we

know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an

organization working to end hunger and poverty.

